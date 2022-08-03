I-465, I-69 construction concerns some businesses in short term

Read on www.wishtv.com
Football: ‘A lot of juice’: Day excited by Big Ten additions of UCLA, USCThe LanternIndianapolis, IN
wbiw.com
Updated procession route information for the funeral of Officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD – There have been changes made to the original procession route. The following is the most current procession route and the changes have been highlighted:. The procession route from ITOWN Church, 12491 E 136th Street, Fishers, Indiana to Crown Hill Cemetery (34th street entrance) 700 38th Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46208 is as follows:
Inside Indiana Business
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
WISH-TV
All lanes closed SB I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County after pothole on bridge
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes were closed Wednesday on southbound I-65 at State Road 18 in Tippecanoe County due to a pothole on the bridge deck. According to INDOT, crews expect repairs to last until Wednesday afternoon. Crews are diverting I-65 southbound traffic off at State Road 18, eastbound on State Road 18, then onto State Road 43.
Avenue Development Announces First Ground Break with Randall Residence
GREENFIELD, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- Senior Living developer, Avenue Development, in partnership with Randall Residence, announces the groundbreaking of Randall Residence at Gateway Park just outside Indianapolis, Indiana. This senior living campus will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005618/en/ Randall Residence at Gateway Park will consist of independent living cottages and apartments as well as licensed assisted living and memory care apartments and services. Residents will have access to onsite amenities such as multiple dining venues, theater, meeting and activity space, fitness equipment, a beauty salon and more. Strategic outdoor amenity spaces with an emphasis on keeping aging adults healthy will also be a focus of the community. (Photo: Business Wire)
cbs4indy.com
Pedestrian hurt in accident outside Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to the hospital following an accident outside of the Indianapolis International Airport Friday. An Airport Authority spokesperson says the accident happened overnight on the lower level of the terminal in the passenger pickup area near the baggage claim. According to a statement from...
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
readthereporter.com
Westfield roundabout completed early . . . and under budget!
On Tuesday, Westfield city officials, construction company representatives, and the Westfield Chamber celebrated the opening of the 161st Street and Union Roundabout with a ribbon cutting. The roundabout was finished a month ahead of schedule and was under budget. Eighty percent of the funding for the project was provided by the federal government.
WANE-TV
Funeral plans released for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz
ELWOOD, Ind. — The funeral for fallen Elwood officer Noah Shahnavaz will be held Saturday at ITOWN Church in Fishers. The funeral will start at 11 a.m., but you will see police officers start arriving at 8:30 a.m. Officers from across the state and country are expected to attend the funeral.
WANE-TV
Indiana metalworks company reaches settlement on clean air violations
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM) announced a settlement Friday afternoon with Metalworking Lubricants Co. for alleged violations of the Clean Air Act at its used oil processing facility in Indianapolis. Both agencies alleged Metalworking Lubricants emitted more than...
Pedestrian injured, multiple cars struck when driver loses control at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was taken to a local hospital after being injured when a driver lost control of their vehicle at Indianapolis International Airport early Friday. The incident, which was reported around 1 a.m., occurred outside the passenger arrivals area on the lower level, near baggage claim. An...
WISH-TV
IFD investigating fire at Canal Square apartments downtown
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Fire Department is working to figure out what caused a Thursday morning fire at a downtown apartment building. Sometime around 4 a.m., firefighters were called to a fire on a second-floor balcony at the Canal Square Apartments. The apartment building is in the 900 block of West Street, not far from Military Park and the IUPUI campus.
New development hub brings housing, entertainment
A new development project will transform a key part of downtown Indianapolis. The Cole Motor Redevelopment will go on the site of the old Marion County Jail II. Long before it was the jail, the property along the I-65/I-70 split in downtown Indianapolis housed an automaker. The new project is named after the early 20th century Cole Motor Car Company and will feature mixed use development.
WISH-TV
Hot air balloon traveling from Carmel hits utility lines in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A hot air balloon on Tuesday night collided with utility lines just short of its planned landing point. Noblesville Fire Department came to the rescue. The blue and yellow balloon hit utility wires about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Monument Street, just...
Inside Indiana Business
Marathon Health cuts 94 jobs in restructuring
Marathon Health has cut 94 jobs, including about 12 in Indianapolis, in a corporate restructuring of its primary care operation. The private company, which splits its headquarters between Indianapolis and suburban Burlington, Vermont, confirmed Friday it made the job cuts last week. The cuts amount to about 6% of its workforce and were largely to non-clinical positions, said Ben Evans, co-founder and chief growth and strategy officer.
WISH-TV
1 dies on city’s westside
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person is dead after a shooting on the westside of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after 1:30 Saturday morning, police responded to a report of a person shot at Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road. According to police, a person was...
There are Catacombs Under Indianapolis – This is What They Look Like
Did you know that running underneath central Indiana are some rather eerie catacombs? It's true, and you can even tour them. Typically, when you think of catacombs you think of Europe. My mind instantly goes to places like France, and I think about the Paris Catacombs. While the catacombs under Indianapolis aren't quite as old, and they aren't home to any bones (that we know of), they still have a lot of history running through them.
Current Publishing
Westfield councilman wants $6M loan for Grand Park repaid
A Westfield city councilman says a $6 million loan for Grand Park made in 2014 should be repaid to the city, calling the matter a “blatant disregard” by Mayor Andy Cook. City Councilman Troy Patton, who expressed frustration during an Aug. 2 city council finance committee meeting, said the $6 million shouldn’t have been used for projects along the way and that it should have been returned to taxpayers so they can have a voice regarding the money.
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Man dies in Saturday shooting, ruled as homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Saturday morning ruled as a homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 6 a.m. IMPD officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Marabou Mills Drive in response to a person shot, police say. The man confirmed had been shot,...
wyrz.org
Brownsburg Resident Among Gov. Holcomb Appointments to Various Boards and Commissions
INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2025:. Malcolm DeKryger (DeMotte), president and co-owner of Belstra Milling Company. Commission for Higher Education. The governor made three...
