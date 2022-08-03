ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

“The Bay Area Mural Program” beautifying the community

By Ken Maccarone
KRON4
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.kron4.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
CBS San Francisco

Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Program Director#Come To Life#Murals
SFGate

What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands

Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NBC Bay Area

Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes

The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
HAYWARD, CA
globalconstructionreview.com

Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower

Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert

George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
RESTAURANTS
San José Spotlight

Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line

Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4

Berkeley Hills residents should leave during Extreme Fire Weather, city officials say

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Even before a wildfire ignites, Berkeley Hills residents should leave their homes during Extreme Fire Weather periods, city officials said Friday. Extreme Fire Weather periods are defined by the Berkeley Fire Department as having extremely low humidity and high winds. Residents living on hillside fire zones are advised to make plans to stay elsewhere during these risky periods, which usually only occur once or twice a year.
BERKELEY, CA
SFGate

TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else

The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”  
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy