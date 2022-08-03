“The Bay Area Mural Program” beautifying the community

Read on www.kron4.com
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
The Bay Area has the largest gap between renting and buying a home in the nation
Even as the Bay Area housing market cools and competition slows, that may not mean it's time to buy a home.
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
What it's like to be the only Bay Area rapper playing Outside Lands
Festival lineups have always catered to the mainstream. When it comes to the flyer, at least, it seems the big headliners are always the draw, and anyone with size 14 text or smaller isn't considered culturally important enough to spend hundreds of dollars to see. I think we’ve all come to terms with this festival logic.
OPINION: Are We About to See the Permanent Exclusion of Most Black People from Construction Jobs in Oakland?
For decades Black people in Oakland have obtained 9% or less of the work hours on publicly funded construction projects. So…for jobs that are paid for by all of our tax dollars, Black residents, who make up 23% of Oakland’s population, get only 9% of the relatively well-paid work doing construction.
Students, workers in Contra Costa County can receive free $25 Clipper card
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — College students and adult workers in Contra Costa County can receive a pre-loaded $25 Clipper card, 511 Contra Costa announced on its website. The agency says it looks to get commuters to switch to public transit for even just once a week. To be eligible, you must be 18 […]
Uber and Lyft prices surged out of control in SF on the first night of Outside Lands
Moral of the story: if you can, bike.
Bay Area's Cowgirl Creamery to close last retail shop, in Point Reyes Station
"There were no easy solutions."
Hayward Launches Lottery for Dozens of New Below-Market-Rate Homes
The city of Hayward is accepting applications in a housing lottery for about 60 new below-market-rate homes. The two- and three-bedroom homes are priced between $170,000 and $300,000. To qualify, applicants' household income can be up to $185,000 depending on the size of their household. Although Hayward is pushing to...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
San Francisco Chinatown restaurant Dim Sum Corner vandalized a third time this year: 'We're over it.'
The restaurant was previously targeted in June.
New cruise with stops at Bay Area, Stockton and Sacramento will you cost at least $6,000
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Starting next year, you will be able to cruise through the Delta in luxurious style. American Cruise Lines has announced its first-ever California cruise through the Delta, which will be launching in February. The cruise, on a ship called American Jazz, will be eight days long....
Construction begins on Lendlease’s $1.2bn San Francisco tower
Construction has begun on a 47-storey mixed-use tower at 30 Van Ness in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighbourhood by Australian developer Lendlease. The 165m tower, Lendlease’s largest development in the Americas, will cost an estimated $1.2bn and will contain 27,000 sq m of retail and office space, with 333 residencies.
A Definitive List of the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area, According to This Instagram Expert
George Matelich can’t even count the number of pizzas he’s tried while running his wildly popular Instagram account SliceofSF. When asked, Matelich knows the figure falls somewhere over 500, but certainly under 1,000. Given that substantial number, Matelich, 26, has formed some opinions about pizza in the four years since he started the anonymous pizza review account. He aired out some of those takes in a profile with SFGATE last year, in which he finally revealed his name. But on the eve of his retirement — he’s deleting his account next week, he says — he’s finally compiled his “definitive” list of best Bay Area pies and is sharing it with Eater SF.
Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line
Silicon Valley remains one of the most sought after rental markets in California, despite being one of the most costly. In a new study by apartment search site RentCafe, Silicon Valley ranked 8 out of 11 top rental markets in the state. The study looked at the number of renters competing for an apartment, occupancy and vacancy... The post Looking to rent in Silicon Valley? Get in line appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Berkeley Hills residents should leave during Extreme Fire Weather, city officials say
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — Even before a wildfire ignites, Berkeley Hills residents should leave their homes during Extreme Fire Weather periods, city officials said Friday. Extreme Fire Weather periods are defined by the Berkeley Fire Department as having extremely low humidity and high winds. Residents living on hillside fire zones are advised to make plans to stay elsewhere during these risky periods, which usually only occur once or twice a year.
‘Craneway Craft Fair’ heading to Richmond with 200-plus artisans
Want to get a super early jump on your holiday shopping? The “Craneway Craft Fair” will return to Richmond with its Summer Edition Aug. 13-14 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., a free-admission event organizers say will feature “more than 200 diverse exhibitors, including both master artisans and emerging newcomers,” per its website.
TravelSkills 08-03-22 'The most infamous hike': This Bay Area view is something else
The views that Mission Peak has to offer, coupled with its time machine-like ability to reveal what the Bay Area used to look like, absolutely make this a destination worth visiting. At the Mission Peak summit, which is over 2,500 feet high, you’ll find a breathtaking 360-degree view of the Bay Area but that’s not all this South Bay hike has to offer. As Zach Zafran learned from a naturalist with the East Bay Regional Park District, the peak is a window into the past. “It felt like I was in a time machine. The juxtaposition of the uninterrupted wilderness with the place I call home felt impossible to conceive at once,” he writes in his hike dispatch. “But there it was, right in front of my eyes.”
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
Comments / 1