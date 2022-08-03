Read on www.realitytitbit.com
Related
Natalie From ‘90 Day Fiance’s’ Marriage to Mike Youngquist Is Over — Where Is She Now?
When 90 Day Fiancé fans met Natalie Mordovtseva in Season 7, she discussed her decision to move to the U.S. from Ukraine. Natalie decided to travel across the globe to be with her fiance and eventual husband, Mike Youngquist. During their time on 90 Day Fiancé, Natalie and Mike...
'90 Day Fiance' alum Jorge Nava marries Rhoda Blua
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Jorge Nava is a married man. TMZ reported Tuesday that Nava married his girlfriend, Rhoda Blua, at a wedding Sunday in Las Vegas. Sources said Nava and Blua married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel, then spent part of their night gambling at The Cosmopolitan hotel and casino. The pair were reportedly joined by another couple.
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé’: Jibri & Miona Get Their Walking Papers (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 Episode 14 “Temperature Check.”]. Once you start watching 90 Day Fiancé, it’s easy to get really invested in what is going to happen with each couple. Each has just three months to decide whether they’ll get married or if one partner will have to leave the United States for a home country that’s typically very far away.
Why A Married 90 Day Fiance’ Cast Member Is In Danger Of Deportation
A popular 90 Day Fiancé married couple is at risk of being separated due to threats of deportation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Hollywood Gossip
Mohamed Abdelhamed Alleged Texts Reveal Plot to Leave Yvette Arellano After Securing Green Card
90 Day Fiance viewers are all too aware that Yvette Arellano married Mohamed Abdelhamed months ago. After all of his controlling demands, his dishonesty, and his green card outburst, many wish that she had not. Yve may wish that she had not, also. Alleged text messages between Mohamed and an...
After Nearly 40 Years on TV, What Is Kelly Ripa's Net Worth?
It’s safe to say that Kelly Ripa has one of the most recognizable faces on TV. The 51-year-old has been in the spotlight since she was 16 years old, when she first nabbed a role as a dancer on Dance Party USA. Since then, she's gone on to become an award-winning soap star, executive producer, and host of one of the most famous daytime talk shows in television history. Now, with the premiere of Generation Gap, Kelly can add "game show host" to her impressive resume.
realitytitbit.com
Thais and Patrick dancing on IG shows they're still together after 90 Day Fiancé
Thais Ramone and Patrick Mendes are one of the 90 Day Fiancé season 9 couples. The show kicked off in 2022 and features couples from all over the world. Most 90 Day couples met online and try to make their relationships work out in real life during the 90-day K1 visa process.
Ex-'General Hospital' Star Steve Burton Demands Pregnant Estranged Wife Not Be Awarded Spousal Support
Ex-General Hospital star Steve Burton has slapped his estranged wife Sheree Gustin with divorce papers months after she revealed she was pregnant with another man’s child, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Steve filed the petition for dissolution on July 8 in Orange County Court. He listed the date of marriage as January 16, 1999 and the date of separation as March 1, 2022. The marriage lasted 22 years and 1 month. The former couple share two minor children: 16-year-old Jack and 7-year-old Brooklyn. Steve listed “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The soap...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Actress Anne Heche has 'long recovery ahead' after car crash
Anne Heche remains hospitalized and in intensive care after a car she was driving crashed into a residence in Los Angeles on Friday and became engulfed in flames.
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
The Family Chantel’s Chantel Threatens to Put Pedro’s Coworker Antonella ‘in Their Place’
Fighting stance. 90 Day Fiancé alum Chantel Jimeno (née Everett) admitted that she is “jealous” of husband Pedro Jimeno‘s coworkers, including his friend and colleague Antonella Barrenechea, and she’s gearing up to confront them on the Monday, July 18 episode of their reality show, The Family Chantel.
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian's shady pic has fans convinced Kanye is back on the scene
Kimye fans are now convinced that Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West, who is the father of her children, are back together. The now-debunked theory comes after she promoted his Yeezy brand’s sunglasses. A series of photos shared to Instagram by Kim showed both her and daughters North and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Law & Order: SVU’s Mariska Hargitay & Chris Meloni Are Officially ‘Back’ in New Behind-Scenes Pic
After months of waiting, many of our favorite TV dramas have returned to set to begin filming for a new season and that includes Law & Order stars Mariska Hargitay and Chris Meloni. Taking to Instagram with a new post, Hargitay officially informed fans that she and Meloni are back. Check it out.
urbanbellemag.com
Dennis McKinley Comes for Porsha Williams + Dates Former ‘Basketball Wives’ Cast Member?
Dennis McKinley and Porsha Williams’ problems played out on social media and television. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Porsha Williams had a nasty breakup with Dennis McKinley. Cracks began once Dennis cheated on Porsha while she was pregnant. It caused Porsha to take a pause from the relationship. And she was no longer sure that marrying Dennis was something she should do. However, they decided to give counseling a shot. There they hashed out their issues. For Porsha, it just seemed like she and Dennis were making real progress and moving forward on a romantic level. Dennis agreed. He proposed to Porsha a second time while the RHOA cast was in Canada filming. However, the good times didn’t last.
Popculture
'Married At First Sight' Couple Expecting First Baby: 'We Can't Wait to Meet You'
There aren't many couples who make it past Decision Day on Married at First Sight, but the ones that do prove that true and trusting love does exist. A few have started businesses, advise other couples, and start families. The latest to announce they are expecting is Vincent Morales and Briana Myles, who married during the Atlanta season. "The Sweetest Love. We can't wait to meet you little one!" Myles captioned an Instagram photo of her gazing into Morales' eyes as he craddles her belly. The expecting parents didn't reveal their baby's gender in the post, but Morales appears to be a few months along. They elaborated on their pregnancy journey in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine.
'Virgin River' Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Episode Count and More
Virgin River Season 4 just dropped, and we're already clamoring for news on Virgin River Season 5. The cozy Netflix drama is a perfect comfort show: Addictive but sugary, like a jar full of snickerdoodles you can't put down. In September 2021, stars Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson revealed the...
Joe Gorga appears to shade sister Teresa Giudice on the eve of her wedding
Joe Gorga will be skipping sister Teresa Giudice’s wedding, and appears to have taken to social media to vent his frustration over their family woes. “BLOOD DOESN’T MAKE YOU FAMILY” the reality star, 42, wrote over a snap of himself with family and friends, including wife and “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga, who will also be skipping her co-star’s nuptials. Melissa also posted about loved ones following news of the couple ditching the ceremony, sharing video with her brood along with caption, “God blessed me with an amazing family.” While Joe’s statement could’ve been his way of saying...
The Bachelorette Alum Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Michelle Young Was “Blindsided” By Nayte Olukoya Split
Even while admitting it’s not her story to tell, Kaitlyn Bristowe has thoughts on the breakup between Season 18 Bachelorette Michelle Young and her former fiancé Nayte Olukoya. “I don’t want to speak for Michelle because it’s her story and it’s his story and whatever, but I’ve obviously...
’90 Day Fiancé’ Season 9: Emily Learns a Shocking Secret About Kobe’s Family
'90 Day Fiancé' Season 9 Episode 14, 'Temperature Check,' featured a shocking revelation about Kobe Blaise's family.
‘Married at First Sight’: Stacia Says She Doesn’t Want Her Marriage to Nate ‘Disrespected’ In Teaser for Next Episode
Nate's friendship with Megan could be an issue in his marriage to Stacia, a teaser for the next episode of 'Married at First Sight' hints.
Comments / 5