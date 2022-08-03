Read on moderncampground.com
nomadlawyer.org
Dothan : Top 5 Beautiful Places You Must Visit in Dothan, Alabama
When you visit Dothan Alabama, you should consider eating at a restaurant owned by a local. If you are traveling with children, a pizza place is a great option. Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill, located in downtown Dothan, serves up a wide variety of tasty meals. The restaurant uses generations-old methods to make pizzas using imported Tuscan wood-fired ovens. You can also enjoy a drink and a snack from their full bar.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
wdhn.com
Bama RV makes a kid’s dreams come true
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Make-A-Wish Alabama kid had his dreams fulfilled Thursday afternoon!. 8 year old Brantley Pelham was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Through Make-A-Wish Alabama and its multiple local partners, Bama RV put a smile on his face and made his wish come true as they provided him with a $40,000 dollar camper equipped with all of the bells and whistles — free of charge.
wdhn.com
Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
wdhn.com
Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
wtvy.com
LifeSouth in desperate need for blood donations
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Dothan remains under an emergency need for blood. This has been the case since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past month, their supply has only decreased, currently sitting at less than a day’s supply. Summer vacation plans...
wdhn.com
Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
wdhn.com
Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
wtvy.com
Back to School on a Budget: Ways to save at Thrift Stores
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With several students already back in the classrooms and others to follow in the coming days, parents may still be fretting about back-to-school items. One local thrifting expert is sharing her tips and tricks on how to go back to school on a budget. Hundreds of...
Vernon High School AD dies in boating accident
UPDATE: August 7, 2022 8:47 p.m. VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School employees and district officials held a meeting on Sunday after the confirmation of the death of the high school’s athletic director and football coach. Superintendent Joe Taylor said this is a terrible situation for Vernon High School and the district. “With the […]
Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
Troy Messenger
Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum
The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
wdhn.com
Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
wtvy.com
New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
wtvy.com
Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins
DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
WJHG-TV
Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay
HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
wdhn.com
Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
wdhn.com
Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
wdhn.com
New Brockton police ask drivers to be careful when going through a new four-way stop
NEW BROCKTON, Ala.(WDHN)—New Brockton Police Chief Dale Grimes wants to remind drivers in. Central Coffee County of a two-way stop which is now a four-way stop. Here, a vehicle blows through the new four-way stop without stopping. Beginning Friday morning, South John Street at the North Tyler intersection became...
wdhn.com
Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
