ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nomadlawyer.org

Dothan : Top 5 Beautiful Places You Must Visit in Dothan, Alabama

When you visit Dothan Alabama, you should consider eating at a restaurant owned by a local. If you are traveling with children, a pizza place is a great option. Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza and Grill, located in downtown Dothan, serves up a wide variety of tasty meals. The restaurant uses generations-old methods to make pizzas using imported Tuscan wood-fired ovens. You can also enjoy a drink and a snack from their full bar.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Wiregrass Pet Rescue and Adoption Center coming to Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - After decades of serving lost and abandoned animals, Dothan’s Animal Shelter is outdated. “It is not adequate to meet the needs of this community, the people that work there are some of the most wonderful people I’ve ever met, and they are so dedicated to the pets, however they just do not have the resources that they need to really do what we need to do for this community,” explains Rachel Smith, Executive Director of Wiregrass Pet and Adoption Center.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Bama RV makes a kid’s dreams come true

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Make-A-Wish Alabama kid had his dreams fulfilled Thursday afternoon!. 8 year old Brantley Pelham was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis. Through Make-A-Wish Alabama and its multiple local partners, Bama RV put a smile on his face and made his wish come true as they provided him with a $40,000 dollar camper equipped with all of the bells and whistles — free of charge.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Dinosaurs have invaded Dothan!

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Jurassic Quest is the largest dinosaur show in North America and it’s in the Wiregrass this weekend providing educational fun for people of all ages. Gates opened Friday morning and already people are flocking to the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds that are covered in life-like moving and roaring dinosaurs.
DOTHAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Cars
City
Dothan, AL
State
Alabama State
Dothan, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
wdhn.com

Former Alabama stars hold ALS charity event in Dothan

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Today many former Alabama and Auburn players made an appearance at Highland Oaks for the first-ever k7Foundation charity event. Hosted by former Northview star and Crimson Tide defensive back Kevin Jackson. Included a golf tournament and silent auction. The majority of proceeds go to...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

LifeSouth in desperate need for blood donations

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - LifeSouth Community Blood Center in Dothan remains under an emergency need for blood. This has been the case since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Over the past month, their supply has only decreased, currently sitting at less than a day’s supply. Summer vacation plans...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Rehobeth mayor honored by the Dothan Chamber

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The mayor of one Houston County town has been honored by the Dothan Chamber of Commerce. Rehobeth’s Mayor Kimberly Trotter was named the Dothan Area Young Professional’s 2022 Professional of the Year during the organization’s “20 Under 40” event Thursday night.
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Samson rescue looks at fees due to a state decision

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN)— Samson Rescue is dealing with an issue other private and government-run rescue squads are dealing with statewide. Recently, the state of Alabama approved a fee on emergency medical transport providers. The Samson City Council passed a measure where its rescue service will be charging the fee...
SAMSON, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cystic Fibrosis#Make A Wish#Travel Rvtrip#Travel Trailers#Vehicles#Charity#Donate
wtvy.com

Back to School on a Budget: Ways to save at Thrift Stores

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - With several students already back in the classrooms and others to follow in the coming days, parents may still be fretting about back-to-school items. One local thrifting expert is sharing her tips and tricks on how to go back to school on a budget. Hundreds of...
DOTHAN, AL
WMBB

Vernon High School AD dies in boating accident

UPDATE: August 7, 2022 8:47 p.m. VERNON, Fla. (WMBB) — Vernon High School employees and district officials held a meeting on Sunday after the confirmation of the death of the high school’s athletic director and football coach. Superintendent Joe Taylor said this is a terrible situation for Vernon High School and the district. “With the […]
VERNON, FL
WJTV 12

Borden Dairy facility to close in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Officials with New Dairy Alabama LLC (Borden Dairy) announced the company will be closing its Hattiesburg, Mississippi and Dothan, Alabama, manufacturing facilities. The company will close the two locations, along with associated distribution branches, by no later than October 2, 2022. At that time, Borden Dairy will no longer produce its […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
Troy Messenger

Rollng Store coming to Pioneer Museum

The Pioneer Museum of Alabama has received a historical treasure from the Tourism Council of Bullock County — the Locklar Rolling Store that was established in 1947. The Locklar Rolling Store made home deliveries to the rural residents in Bullock and Macon counties for 55 years. Barbara Tatom, museum...
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Charities
wdhn.com

Multiple Dothan streets listed for sewer repairs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A City of Dothan contractor will perform sewer repairs for various locations throughout the city. Suncoast, a Dothan contractor, will be repairing sewer lines across the city starting Monday, August, 8th. The following areas that will be affected by these repairs are the following:. •...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

New teachers are headed to Henry, Houston, and Dothan Schools

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston and Henry counties along with Dothan City have many new teachers entering the classroom. The three districts came together for the “Wiregrass Institute” to prepare for a great year. Patrice Morgan is bringing her passion for science into an Abbeville Elementary 6th grade...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Ross Clark Circle Phase III of expansion project begins

DOTHAN, Ala. (PRESS RELEASE) - This week the third phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project began. The third phase of the expansion project consists of installing additional lanes on Ross Clark Circle from south of Meadowbrook Drive South to North Cherokee Avenue and on U.S. Highway 231 from Girard Avenue to Buyers Drive.
DOTHAN, AL
WJHG-TV

Two arrested, 3 wanted for double homicide in Dothan, Bonifay

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The bodies of two Dothan residents, Shauna Terry and Damien Bell, were found buried on the property of Sheena Marie Thurman in Bonifay last Friday. Officials said Thurman has been arrested and charged with an open count of murder in both Alabama and Florida. “The...
BONIFAY, FL
wdhn.com

Enterprise contractor allegedly ripped off customers

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—An Enterprise home contractor faces charges stemming from work he allegedly didn’t perform. Police say Efrain Hernandez-Ruiz faces two counts of first-degree insurance fraud. and a count of home repair fraud. Authorities say he intentionally entered a contract with the victim for home repairs. But, the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
wdhn.com

Wednesday wreck in Geneva claims life of a Holmes Co. man

GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva police are reminding people to be careful behind the wheel after a two-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on State Highway 27, near the Pea River bridge claimed the life of a Northwest Florida man. Ronald Thompson, 61, of Westville was killed. Police say he was...
GENEVA, AL
wdhn.com

Third suspect arrested in the case of the double murder of a Dothan couple

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A third suspect has been arrested in the double murder of the missing Dothan couple. Police arrested Joshua Deavours Parks, 36, of Dothan, and have charged him with capital murder-kidnapping, corpse abuse, and first-degree kidnapping. The discovery of two bodies buried on Long Round Bay...
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy