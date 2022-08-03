ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon

Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit

LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
Top 20 Cold Cases That Remain Unsolved in Illinois

No family member wants to get that call that a loved one has been taken from them. These families did receive that call and are still wondering what happened. There are several unsolved murder cases in Illinois dated back all the way to 1975, and many families still don't have any answers as to what has happened. As these are all ongoing cases any information related to these cases is wanted. We see all these shows on TV that make it look easy to solve murders in an hour. Families have been looking for answers for years in what happened to their loved ones.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook

In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash

Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge

A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
