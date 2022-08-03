Read on 97zokonline.com
Wisconsin firefighters rescue worker who fell into concrete mixer
VIENNA, Wis. — Wisconsin firefighters rescued a maintenance worker who was stuck in the drum of a concrete mixing truck, authorities said. The man fell into the empty drum while doing work in Vienna, located about 85 miles west of Milwaukee, WMTV reported. There was no concrete in the drum but it was spinning when the man tumbled into the mixer on Monday at about 9:30 p.m. CDT, the television station reported.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin Apple River stabbing victim shares story from hospital bed
Ryhley Mattison, 24, was stabbed while tubing down the Apple River, suffering a punctured lung and injured diaphragm and stomach. She's sharing her story from a hospital bed.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Illinois Man Stole Money, Bought Star Wars PJ’s, Headed to Prison
It rarely ends well when you decide to become a thief even if you're a Star Wars fan. That decision now has an Illinois man headed to prison thanks to his love of Star Wars and pajamas. As I reported earlier this year, Billy E. Harris, 48, was a treasurer...
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
Four teens in custody after chase ends in crash, foot pursuit
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. — Four teens were taken into custody Saturday following a police pursuit that ended on Interstate 35E in Little Canada. Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic cameras show the four teens — three girls and one boy — flee across the interstate before they were taken into custody by authorities.
WDIO-TV
Attorney for The Wisconsin River Stabber has been announced
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) – The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of 17-year-old...
Michigan man sentenced for 1975 Door County murder
A cold case from four decades ago finally reached a conclusion with a Michigan man, 86-year-old Richard Pierce, sentenced to life in prison on a count of first-degree murder Friday.
Top 20 Cold Cases That Remain Unsolved in Illinois
No family member wants to get that call that a loved one has been taken from them. These families did receive that call and are still wondering what happened. There are several unsolved murder cases in Illinois dated back all the way to 1975, and many families still don't have any answers as to what has happened. As these are all ongoing cases any information related to these cases is wanted. We see all these shows on TV that make it look easy to solve murders in an hour. Families have been looking for answers for years in what happened to their loved ones.
Illinois Sheriff Issues Warning About A Cannibal Spaghetti Cook
In the craziness of today's world and the round-the-clock news cycle, it's really difficult sometimes to figure out if something we're being told is fact or fiction. I'm not necessarily referring to politics, either. There's a lot of BS floating around about all sorts of things, and sometimes people fall for it.
Delilah the stowaway cat captures hearts on journey from Maine to Oshkosh, WI
ST ALBANS, Maine — The famous EAA AirVenture Oshkosh events in Wisconsin are well-known for their wide array of plane performances and aviation appreciation spanning over the course of a week each year. The event sees hundreds of thousands of people attend every summer. This year's show, however, received an unexpected visitor: Delilah the cat.
U.P. man arrested in Alabama for Wisconsin homicide, assault on jogger
A man suspected in a Wisconsin homicide and an attack on a jogger in the Upper Peninsula was arrested in Alabama Wednesday afternoon, police said. Caleb Scott Anderson, of Iron County, is in custody in Alabama after warrants were issued for his arrest in Michigan and Wisconsin, Michigan State Police said in a news release.
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau...
Three Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Minnesota Crash
Willmar, MN (KROC-AM News)- Three people are dead and another is seriously injured after the vehicle they were in collided with a semi-truck in central Minnesota. The State Patrol crash report indicates an SUV with four occupants from Missouri and the semi collided at the intersection of Hwy. 40 and County Rd. 7 west of Willmar shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday. The SUV was northbound on County Rd. 7 and the semi was heading east on Hwy. 40.
cwbradio.com
Minnesota Man Sentenced for Possession Charge
A Minnesota man arrested after a traffic stop in Osseo was sentenced in Trempealeau County Court for drug charges. According to the Osseo Police Department, back in May of last year, a vehicle was stopped for a speed violation early in the morning. The K9 Unit alerted the presence of drugs in the vehicle. Officials found drugs and a stolen rifle.
WSFA
State trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver on I-65 south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
wpr.org
Wisconsin DNR investigating shooting of bald eagle in Racine County
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is investigating the shooting of a bald eagle in Racine County. Due to the severity of its injuries, the bird had to be euthanized on Monday. Another bald eagle was shot earlier this year in Washington County. Though they are a protected species and...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin State Fair: Teen, cow compete in junior livestock show
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - They spend roughly 20 minutes in the ring, but getting cows ready for the Wisconsin State Fair is a much lengthier process. For people like 16-year-old Jazmyn Heeg, it takes time – and patience – to get the animals ready for show. "We clip...
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
Hudson Star-Observer
UPDATE: Apple River stabbing suspect portrayed as assailant, victim in report
The suspect in multiple stabbings on the Apple River faces homicide charges in the death of a teen and wounding of four others July 30 was portrayed in a criminal complaint as both assailant and victim. Nicolae Miu, 52, of Prior Lake,Minnesota was arraigned in St. Croix County Circuit Court,...
