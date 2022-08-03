Wisconsin Mom Throws Cinder Block at Son and Threatens Him With Knife

Read on 97zokonline.com
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Two people drown within two days at lake in Wisconsin
Two people have drowned in the same Wisconsin lake over the course of the past week, local authorities confirmed. On Sunday evening, the Western Lakes Fire District reported that they’d received multiple 911 calls about a man who appeared to be in distress at Lac La Belle at approximately 3.44pm.
Husband and wife shot dead alongside their son in farm with neighbour arrested after manhunt
A HUSBAND and wife have been shot dead along with their son at their farm, cops said. Mervyn and Maree Schwarz and her son Graham Tighe were killed on remote farmland in outback Australia and the alleged gunman, who is a neighbour, was later arrested. Graham’s brother Ross survived being...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man charged with stabbing tubers in Wisconsin says he's hired one of Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys
MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota man accused of killing a teenager in Wisconsin returned to court Friday, where he told the judge that he'd hired an attorney who defended Kyle Rittenhouse.Nicolae Miu, of Prior Lake, is charged with stabbing five tubers on the Apple River in western Wisconsin last weekend. He appeared in court Friday via video from the St. Croix County Jail.He told the Wisconsin judge that he hired one of the attorneys who successfully defended Rittenhouse in the August 2020 shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where the then-17-year-old Rittenhouse shot three men, two of them fatally. The high-profile trial of the shooting hinged on the jury believing that Rittenhouse acted in self-defensive amid the unrest following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Miu has told authorities that he was also trying to defend himself Saturday afternoon during a scuffle. One of the stabbing victims, 17-year-old Isaac Schuman of Stillwater, died from his injuries. The other victims are recovering. Miu is slated to appear in court again next week.
Semi stops stolen car in police chase, 4 teens arrested
MINNNEAPOLIS – Four teenage boys are in custody after a police chase in Minneapolis involving a stolen car ended with the help of a semi.Police say a stolen vehicle that had been carjacked, and was "used in other robberies," was spotted by officers just before 1 p.m. Thursday near Van White Memorial Boulevard and Olson Memorial Highway.The chase continued for about four miles north, when the vehicle became pinned into parked cars by a semi driver. The four passengers in the stolen vehicle were then seen on MnDOT traffic cameras running from police into the yard of a nearby business.Officers arrested the four teenage suspects, and police say "at least one gun was recovered from the vehicle."
Man found dead on St. Cloud lawn
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – A man was found dead on a lawn in a residential St. Cloud neighborhood early Wednesday morning.Police say officers were called to the 800 block of 8th Avenue North at 5:12 a.m., where they found "an unresponsive male who was lying on the grass in a yard." He was soon pronounced dead at the scene. The man was identified as 53-year-old Troy Michael Kapol. He was from St. Cloud, but he didn't live at the residence where he was discovered.Police say Kapol didn't show "obvious signs of trauma." The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office will perform his autopsy.
Charges: Brooklyn Park felon found with over 5,000 grams of fentanyl and cocaine
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. -- A 41-year-old Brooklyn Park man faces several felony charges for allegedly possessing over 5,000 grams of fentanyl and cocaine.The Hennepin County Attorney's Office charged Charles Logon with four felony drug charges as well as being a convict in possession of a firearm in connection to the Wednesday incident. According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on the 5900 block of 65th Avenue North. Logon was inside the residence, along with two women and two children. In a search of Logon's bedroom, officers found ammunition, a firearm, a duffel bag filled with bags of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and some other pills that are still being investigated. In total, authorities say there was about 2,709 grams of fentanyl and 2,422 grams of cocaine in Logon's possession. Logon has a prior felony conviction for a violent crime, and is now in custody. He faces up to 40 years on the drugs charge.
7 boys, ages 12-15, arrested after police chase in Lake Elmo
WOODBURY, Minn. -- Woodbury police say they arrested seven boys aged 12 to 15 after a chase on Saturday afternoon. Around 1:37 p.m., police were called to Cabela's at 8400 Hudson Road in Woodbury after employees reported several teens who had been told to leave the store for causing a disturbance returned.Officers say the teens were associated with a stolen vehicle and were attempting to steal from the store.The suspects allegedly fled after they spotted a Woodbury patrol car. They headed north into Lake Elmo on County Road 13.Police stopped the suspect's vehicle using a PIT maneuver approximately two miles north of I-94. Officers say the suspects then ran on foot, resulting in a search involving canine and aerial units.Residents in the area were notified of the situation and began to call in sightings of the suspects, eventually leading to their arrests.The situation is still under investigation.
Charges: Woman was drunk when she crashed into car in Champlin, killing one
CHAMPLIN, Minn. -- A Maple Grove woman has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into another car, killing a man from Anoka.Jill Marie Zetterwall, 58, faces three counts including operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of .08 or more, and having an alcohol concentration of .08 or more within two hours of driving.The complaint says that Zetterwall was heading north on Highway 169 around 12:30 p.m. on July 21. Traffic slowed near 117th Avenue, but Zetterwall did not; she veered into the left lane and clipped a car. She then drove into the southbound lane, where she crashed into the victim's car.Thirty-seven year-old Adam Madsen was declared dead at the scene.According to documents, officers could smell alcohol coming from Zetterwall, who was also slurring her words. A preliminary breath test indicated she had an alcohol concentration of .196.
Officer fatally shoots dog in Brooklyn Park after it attacks him, animal control worker
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – A dog was shot to death by police in a Brooklyn Park neighborhood Wednesday after it attacked an animal control worker and an officer.It happened at about 4:24 p.m. on the 6700 block of 65th Avenue North. The city's animal control department was called after two stray dogs "jumped out of their fenced yard and were causing problems" for utility workers in the area. The responding animal control worker was bit on the leg by one of the dogs, who then also attacked the first officer who arrived on the scene. Police say that officer "prevented injury by discharging his firearm," fatally wounding the animal. The other stray dog wasn't harmed.The animal control officer was treated at a local hospital but wasn't seriously hurt. The deceased dog will be tested for rabies Police are still investigating.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
Tourist Remains Hospitalized, Partially Paralyzed After Bison Attack
Visiting one of America’s gorgeous National or State Parks can be a life-changing experience. There’s nothing quite as magical as the boundless beauty of the great outdoors and the wildlife that inhabit it. That said, it doesn’t come without risk, which is why every park has a long list of rules and regulations visitors must follow for the safety of both themselves and the natural space.
Rittenhouse attorney hired by Prior Lake man accused in deadly river attack
The man accused in the stabbing death of a Stillwater teen has hired the attorney who won a high-profile self-defense case in Kenosha, Wisconsin
Man fatally shot near 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police say a man was shot to death near East 38th Street and Chicago Avenue early Sunday morning.Around 3:20 a.m., officers responded to the area after reported gunfire. They found a man with fatal gunshot wounds in the street.Officers also found a running vehicle with damage from gunfire nearby. Police say it likely belonged to the man who was fatally shot. Police did not identify the deceased.This was the 55th homicide in Minneapolis this year.
Facebook shut me out of the page for our local cooking school
We had more than 2,500 followers, then suddenly the page was disabled and we have no idea why
