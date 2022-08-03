Read on neshobademocrat.com
Local Gas Price Gap Widening as Statewide Average Drops
The gap between local gas prices and what people are paying in many other parts of Mississippi is growing. AAA says the average price statewide is now about $3.69. But in Attala County, the auto club says gas is averaging about six and a half cents more than that—Neshoba County is about 12 cents higher than the statewide average and in Leake County, about 16 cents higher. Earlier in the week, Attala County was below the statewide average but has failed to keep pace as the statewide figure has fallen about nine cents since Monday.
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St....
One of the victims in recent Mississippi oil tank explosion dies
One of the six workers who were injured in a recent oil tank explosion has died. Officials with the Madison County coroner’s office said one of the victims, Luke Walker, 25, of Bay Springs, died at Merit Health Central on Aug. 4. The explosion happened at a saltwater disposal...
Mississippi company offers alcohol delivery service
MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021. In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package […]
Madison County oil tank explosion victim dies
MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – One of the six workers who were injured in a recent Madison County oil tank explosion died on Thursday, August 4. The explosion happened at Kearney Park on Friday, July 29. Six workers were taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. Two of them were airlifted […]
Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours
It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days. WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,. On Friday, one man...
City of Meridian’s Carousel House partially closed to the public
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A unique piece of history in the Queen City is partly closed to the public. The carousel ride in Highland Park has been partially closed since May. The Dentzel Carousel House was built in 1896 and the City of Meridian purchased the carousel to add this one-of-kind artifact to a very treasured site.
E. coli found in water supply in Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Leaders with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) said 3,474 customers, who are served by the Tallahala W/A-Antioch water supply in Jasper County, have been placed under a boil water notice. According to MSDH, water sampling showed the presences of E. coli bacteria. Health officials strongly recommend that all […]
Three new businesses coming to Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian is growing in new businesses as people are investing and helping to improve the area. Driving around town you may have noticed some construction being done in empty lots. That’s because crews are laying down the foundation to welcome three new businesses:. Next to...
Artesia Day 2022 is here and people are thrilled
ARTESIA, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s one of the oldest small town festivals in the area. The Artesia Day Festival kicked off Thursday night and continues throughout the weekend. People are excited to be back in the small town for the festivities they’ve grown to love more and more over the years.
Deputies in Leake Asked to Round Up Roaming Livestock
12:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies dispatched to a residence on Casey Circle when they received a call reporting that there was someone attempting to get into the house. 2:11 a.m. – Leake County Deputies responded to a call reporting a fight in progress at Tyson Foods. 8:51...
Local acupuncturist is the only one in Mississippi who can treat Alpha-Gal
Anyone with Alpha-Gal Syndrome knows how all-consuming it can be. For every one of us who doesn’t have this life-threatening allergy, there is at least one person in our circle of acquaintances, and probably more, who does, especially here in the South. Luckily, local acupuncturist Clare O’Nan of Starkville...
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
Medical marijuana dispensaries coming to Queen City
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The city of Meridian is gearing up for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up their stores. News 11 spoke with Community Development Director Craig Hitt who said Meridian has become an interest for people dealing with the medical marijuana program. “We had a number of inquiries...
Lauderdale County School District plans to open a new technical career center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The future of education at Lauderdale County School District was the center of attention at the Rotary Club meeting. The district shared its plans for a new technical learning center, recognizing the country’s need for more people to work labor jobs, and with proper access to training, schools can help with this shortage.
Spears served county since 2000
The law enforcement community and other first responders took the time to remember Constable Ken Spears, a longtime and beloved public servant, after his death last week. Philadelphia Police Chief Eric Lyons said that Spears represented the camaraderie between local law enforcement and first responders across all agencies. “Ken was...
Madison County Schools welcome students back to class
MADISON, Miss. — For the first time in two years, Madison County Schools students are back to fully in-person classes. The first day for students was Thursday after two years of COVID-19 protocols. Parents at Mannsdale Upper Elementary said they feel comfortable sending their children back, especially after facing challenges with virtual learning.
Weir man arrested in Oktibbeha County shooting
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest is made in connection with an Oktibbeha County shooting. 25-year-old Savion Winters, of Weir, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery. Deputies believe he was involved with a reported shooting at 21 Apartments back on April 25th. At least one person...
‘We can’t go nowhere’: Canton residents begin long road to recovery
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Flood waters from the storm that took place on Tuesday wreaked havoc in the city of Canton. Now, dozens of residents are left without a home and are beginning the long road to recovery. “We can’t go nowhere; the car won’t start,” stated a Canton resident....
Raleigh, MS – All Lanes Closed After Injury Collision at MS-35 & CR 528
The accident resulted in confirmed injuries. The severity and number of resulting damages have not been disclosed. All lanes were closed in both directions on the highway as a result of the accident. An ongoing investigation into the cause of the crash is underway. Our thoughts are with the injured...
