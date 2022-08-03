Local Scene: Blood drive combats shortage

Read on losgatan.com
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
Morgan Hill Times
Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek
Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County.
McKinney Fire almost bigger than combined area of 2 big Bay Area cities
As the McKinney Fire burns for a second consecutive week, California’s largest blaze this year is now almost as big as Oakland and San Francisco combined.
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one year
If you suspect rent inflation is a huge problem in San Jose, then the latest rent report will confirm your suspicions. A recent nationwide rental report revealed the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Jose soared almost 25 percent in the last year alone. You’ll need to shell out $2,710 a month to rent a one-bedroom unit in the city.
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade
The City of Hollister is putting on a show for residents as it celebrates its 150th anniversary with multiple events going on throughout the day. The post Hollister celebrates 150 years with carnival, parade appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Homeless Count: 2,299 (Up 6%)
Santa Cruz County’s biannual Point-In-Time Count shows an estimated 2,299 homeless people in the county, up 6% from the last count in 2019. 1,774 people unsheltered with the rest in shelters. 1,073 people report substance use disorders. 818 people report serious mental illness. 59% decrease in homelessness among families.
benitolink.com
Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration
10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes
SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
KSBW.com
What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
losgatan.com
Los Gatos approves four-condo development
After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
The Bay Area property owners fighting the housing crisis by turning their office into a home
"They don't want cash, they don't want an LLC. They really want to give someone an opportunity to make it a home."
Silicon Valley
First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County
PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
KSBW.com
City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
Silicon Valley
This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills
Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
losgatan.com
Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)
Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore
LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged.
