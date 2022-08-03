ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Local Scene: Blood drive combats shortage

By Staff Report
losgatan.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on losgatan.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morgan Hill Times

Learn about local habitat at Coyote Creek

Coyote Creek Habitat Day—a free family-friendly event full of activities, games and wildlife—will take place Aug. 20 at the Coyote Creek Visitor Center in Morgan Hill. The event takes place from 10am-1pm. Attendees will get a chance to learn about the people and animals who have made their homes along the South County waterway, says a press release from Santa Clara County.
MORGAN HILL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Gatos, CA
Los Gatos, CA
Society
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Simitian
tpgonlinedaily.com

Homeless Count: 2,299 (Up 6%)

Santa Cruz County’s biannual Point-In-Time Count shows an estimated 2,299 homeless people in the county, up 6% from the last count in 2019. 1,774 people unsheltered with the rest in shelters. 1,073 people report substance use disorders. 818 people report serious mental illness. 59% decrease in homelessness among families.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Schedule for Hollister’s 150th celebration

10 a.m. – Parade will begin in downtown Hollister. 11:30 a.m. – Dedication of the Heritage Time Capsule Ceremony and Blue Star Memorial By-way Plaque by the VFW Post 9242 and City of Hollister’s 150th Committee at the Veterans Memorial Building. 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. –...
CBS San Francisco

Beloved San Jose eatery rises from the ashes

SAN JOSE - San Jose staple Holder's Country Inn was recently destroyed in a major fire, but that hasn't deterred the staff and management from dusting themselves off and getting back to work.It's been about a week since owner Efren Flores watched on as a fire reduced his restaurant to rubble. "Never in a million years did I think anything like this would ever happen to me," he said. "I couldn't believe my eyes. It was that fast. The fire just caught on and pretty much just destroyed the entire building." Flores owns the beloved neighborhood spot located at 998...
SAN JOSE, CA
KSBW.com

What you need to know about the Watsonville Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — The Watsonville Strawberry Festival is back in full force after having to downsize in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event runs through Sunday in downtown Watsonville. There will be food vendors, carnival rides and live entertainment on two stages. Saturday will kick off the...
WATSONVILLE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Transfusions#Blood Donors#Blood Donations#Donate Blood#Charity#The American Red Cross#Redcrossblood Org#County
TheAlmanac

Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation

Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
MENLO PARK, CA
losgatan.com

Los Gatos approves four-condo development

After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
LOS GATOS, CA
Silicon Valley

First ‘seltzery’ in California launched in Monterey County

PACIFIC GROVE — Bringing an effervescence to Lovers Point in Pacific Grove, the California Seltzer Co. has begun filling the space at 631 Ocean View Blvd. to become the first “seltzery” in California. Veronica Camp, one of the founders of the company, said that during the process...
PACIFIC GROVE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Red Cross
NewsBreak
Charities
KSBW.com

City of Watsonville gears up for the long-awaited Strawberry Festival

WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Come Friday, the annual Strawberry Festival in Watsonville will be returning. The 3-day festival celebrates the largest crop in the Pajaro Valley. On Thursday, the city started shutting down streets for crews to start gearing up. The festival first started back in 1994, but it was...
WATSONVILLE, CA
Silicon Valley

This Gilroy business is devoted to one of mankind’s most ancient skills

Predator’s Archery in Gilroy sits between two shopping malls that include a Big 5 Sporting Goods and Costco — usually big competition for niche brick-and-mortar businesses like Curtis Campisi’s shop. After all, why spend hundreds of dollars on a custom bow and arrow and in-person lessons when...
losgatan.com

Was this the last Promenade ever? (photos)

Raul Caballero, 49, from San Jose was enjoying the Funky Latin Orchestra’s horns, drums and energetic vocal stylings in the early evening, July 28. The last of 2022’s Promenades was underway, after the seventh was canceled because the money to pay for it dried up. “I’ve been here...
CBS San Francisco

Crews get upper hand on brush fire burning in Livermore

LIVERMORE -- Fire crews in Livermore are making progress on a fire that was burning near Las Positas Road Friday afternoon, according to authorities.The Alameda County Fire Twitter account posted that crews were assisting the Livermore Fire Department on a fire burning on the 7500 block of Las Positas Road Friday afternoon at 2:12 p.m. The first call regarding the fire came in shortly before 2 p.m.As of around 3:35 p.m., fire crews were getting knockdown on the fire, Alameda County officials said.They also tweeted images of the earlier firefight.So far, there are not details about how the fire started or if any structures were threatened or damaged. 
LIVERMORE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy