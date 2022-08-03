Bill that addresses meeting disruptions awaits governor’s decision

Read on losgatan.com
Courthouse News Service
Attempt to block San José gun fee ordinance rejected by federal judge
SAN JOSÉ, Calif. (CN) — San José put a nascent ordinance requiring gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance on hold Thursday, hours after a federal judge found a legal challenge was brought before the specifics of the ordinance have even been finalized — and therefore premature.
Bakersfield Channel
San Jose prevails in ordinance requiring gun liability insurance
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — In January San Jose became the first in the country to require gun owners to obtain civil liability insurance and to pay a fee to support gun violence reduction programs. The city won the first lawsuit against that law this week but experts anticipate...
Op-ed: Response to critique of empty homes tax
As the original folks who suggested San Jose look at an empty homes tax, we wanted to respond to Bob Staedler’s cursory critique of the idea. To start, Measure E is indeed a crucial means of funding affordable housing in San Jose. We both publicly and passionately supported the measure when it came on the ballot.
davisvanguard.org
New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes
San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
The Almanac Online
Portola Valley reluctantly settles lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations
Town Council members denounce legal action, say it amounts to bullying at taxpayers' expense. The Portola Valley Town Council approved a settlement Monday to resolve a lawsuit against the town claiming its committee members violated the Brown Act, calling the decision an unfortunate but necessary move to stave off expensive litigation.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County
A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
losgatan.com
Los Gatos approves four-condo development
After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
Lookout Update: Homeless count shows large increase among veterans, substance users and mentally ill; big decrease for families
Santa Cruz County released an initial overview Friday of results of the Feb. 28 point-in-time homeless count, and there was good and bad news. Housing For Health Director Robert Ratner will go more in-depth with the county's board of supervisors on Tuesday.
pajaronian.com
Report: Santa Cruz-Watsonville is 2nd least affordable place to live in U.S.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY—There are many things that Santa Cruz County residents can boast about the place they live, including the astounding natural beauty and proximity to the coast. But there is one aspect that will likely not be found on a tourism brochure, and will likely come as no...
Potentially deadly mosquito found in Contra Costa Co. for the first time
According to a press release from the county, Aedes mosquitos are described as being very aggressive day biters that can transmit diseases such as Zika, Yellow and Dengue fevers.
Taxpayers not paying for Oakland A’s stadium
It is easy to sensationalize the Howard Terminal Project. Various lawsuits are attempting to gum up the works while the Oakland A’s continued flirtation with Las Vegas makes it difficult to trust any information from their side. Misinformation and distrust has led to plenty of speculation as to what is actually happening.
NBC Bay Area
Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma
When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
rwcpulse.com
Health officials: San Mateo County's current COVID-19 surge is lasting longer than most, with transmission still high
COVID-19 transmission remains high in San Mateo County, one of the county's top health officials said this week, as the ongoing surge continues to last longer than most previous surges. According to San Mateo County Health Chief Louise Rogers, the county's census of COVID-related hospitalizations has hovered between 30 and...
Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm
MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums
In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
rwcpulse.com
Redwood City’s housing element rejected by state after being first in the county to submit
Redwood City’s draft housing element has been rejected by the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) three months after it was submitted to the agency. In a letter dated July 8, the state, which provided over 10 pages of required revisions, asked the city to provide more...
padailypost.com
Palo Alto police will drop police radio encryption
After a 20-month battle, the Palo Alto Police Department is unencrypting its radios to once again allow the public to listen in to police communications, acting Chief Andrew Binder announced yesterday. The long fight for radio transparency spurred state legislation and united the publishers of the city’s two competing newspapers....
benitolink.com
Former owners of Aromas market agree to pay $600K in wage theft case
Information provided by Monterey District Attorney. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Renu and Rajendra Vakharia, the former owners of Old Firehouse Market in Aromas, entered into a stipulated judgment that resolves wage theft allegations and related labor code violations. The Old Firehouse Market is located on Carpenteria Road,...
kalw.org
Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
rtands.com
Palo Alto, Calif., wants grade separation for high-speed rail project, but authority is not listening
Residents in Palo Alto, Calif., have been waiting long enough for high-speed rail, and if plans go accordingly motorists will be waiting for high-speed rail long into the future. That’s because the California High-Speed Rail Authority is not including any grade separation. A recently released environmental analysis on the high-speed...
