ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Gatos, CA

Bill that addresses meeting disruptions awaits governor’s decision

By Staff Report
losgatan.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on losgatan.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Courthouse News Service

Attempt to block San José gun fee ordinance rejected by federal judge

SAN JOSÉ, Calif. (CN) — San José put a nascent ordinance requiring gun owners to pay a fee and carry liability insurance on hold Thursday, hours after a federal judge found a legal challenge was brought before the specifics of the ordinance have even been finalized — and therefore premature.
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Channel

San Jose prevails in ordinance requiring gun liability insurance

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KERO) — In January San Jose became the first in the country to require gun owners to obtain civil liability insurance and to pay a fee to support gun violence reduction programs. The city won the first lawsuit against that law this week but experts anticipate...
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Op-ed: Response to critique of empty homes tax

As the original folks who suggested San Jose look at an empty homes tax, we wanted to respond to Bob Staedler’s cursory critique of the idea. To start, Measure E is indeed a crucial means of funding affordable housing in San Jose. We both publicly and passionately supported the measure when it came on the ballot.
SAN JOSE, CA
davisvanguard.org

New SF DA Announces She’s Rescinding Drug Pleas; Public Defender Warns Policies Will Worsen Community Health Outcomes

San Francisco, CA – Critics are concerned that newly-appointed San Francisco DA Brooke Jenkins is reigniting the failed war on drugs. On Wednesday, she announced a new policy that claims to hold drug dealers accountable by prohibiting dealers arrested with more than five grams of drugs from being referred to San Francisco’s community justice court (CJC).
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Gatos, CA
Government
City
Los Gatos, CA
Local
California Government
The Almanac Online

Portola Valley reluctantly settles lawsuit alleging Brown Act violations

Town Council members denounce legal action, say it amounts to bullying at taxpayers' expense. The Portola Valley Town Council approved a settlement Monday to resolve a lawsuit against the town claiming its committee members violated the Brown Act, calling the decision an unfortunate but necessary move to stave off expensive litigation.
PORTOLA VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
losgatan.com

Los Gatos approves four-condo development

After a “public hearing” that didn’t attract any public commenters, Planning Commission approved a four-condo development that staff had initially recommended against, July 27. It almost didn’t even happen, as 10 minutes into the meeting the applicant hadn’t shown up to the Zoom meeting—so the item was continued to another meeting.
LOS GATOS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The Ralph M Brown Act
FanSided

Taxpayers not paying for Oakland A’s stadium

It is easy to sensationalize the Howard Terminal Project. Various lawsuits are attempting to gum up the works while the Oakland A’s continued flirtation with Las Vegas makes it difficult to trust any information from their side. Misinformation and distrust has led to plenty of speculation as to what is actually happening.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Van Living: One Man's Solution to His California Housing Dilemma

When a 20-something-year-old bemoans their quarter-life crisis, the reaction from others usually involves eyerolls or rather unsympathetic nods. But times have changed. More young adults are facing lifelong crippling student debt, a volatile economy impacted by a global pandemic and a housing crisis forcing a majority of young Americans to live with their parents for the first time since the Great Depression.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS San Francisco

Industrial development booming in Morgan Hill, changing its country charm

MORGAN HILL -- Morgan Hill, once boasting of its quiet country charm, is changing rapidly. On the north end of Butterfield Avenue in Morgan Hill, buildings and opportunities are sprouting like the fruit trees once did a century ago. "Right behind me is Butterfield 5, five buildings, 410,000 square feet of R and D space. Across the street is MBK, 389 new housing units," said Morgan Hill's Economic Development Director Mathew Mahood.It's all part of a plan to grow jobs in what is still mostly a bedroom community. "Candidly, more than 70% of our workforce leaves Morgan Hill and...
MORGAN HILL, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums

In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
padailypost.com

Palo Alto police will drop police radio encryption

After a 20-month battle, the Palo Alto Police Department is unencrypting its radios to once again allow the public to listen in to police communications, acting Chief Andrew Binder announced yesterday. The long fight for radio transparency spurred state legislation and united the publishers of the city’s two competing newspapers....
PALO ALTO, CA
benitolink.com

Former owners of Aromas market agree to pay $600K in wage theft case

Information provided by Monterey District Attorney. Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Renu and Rajendra Vakharia, the former owners of Old Firehouse Market in Aromas, entered into a stipulated judgment that resolves wage theft allegations and related labor code violations. The Old Firehouse Market is located on Carpenteria Road,...
kalw.org

Former employees protest alleged mistreatment at major San Jose food plant

The protest this week came as the popular and mostly organic food company shut down its San Jose plant. All employees, more than 300 total, had their jobs cut. Company workers have complained about mistreatment on the job in the past, including dangerous working conditions and intimidation by superiors. UNITE...
SAN JOSE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy