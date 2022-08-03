ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane County, WA

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings

(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
SPOKANE, WA
spokanepublicradio.org

New wildfires break out in eastern Washington

Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KPVI Newschannel 6

Spokane businesses seek solutions to city's homeless problem

(The Center Square) – A coalition of 122 businesses in Spokane are hosting a symposium in September to help government leaders and community members better understand the “multifaceted” issue of homelessness. “This is our second symposium. We want to continue to dialogue with others on this complex...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

List of Spokane events you can attend this week

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Addiction treatment in Spokane is growing less accessible

Getting to the point where someone struggling with addiction is ready to seek treatment can be difficult. It can be even harder if withdrawal or detox treatment isn't available to them once they're ready to get sober. For those who need a bed while they're assisted with withdrawal from substances,...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley

CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery

SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery. The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the final day of the annual Hillyard Festival in Spokane. Hosted in Harmon Park, Saturday’s festivities wrap up with Fireworks in the Park at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the fireworks show, a parade swept through the streets, taking place along Market Street, starting at Broad Avenue and ending at Harmon Park. If you...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
SPOKANE, WA
bonnersferryherald.com

Diamond Watch Fire exceeds initial attack

Since it was started by lightning in mid-July, the Diamond Watch Fire has exceeded the initial attack, U.S. Forest Service officials said in a press release Friday. The fire, now estimated at 120 acres, is being fought by 24 personnel. Located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, the fire was reported July 14 and is listed at 0% containment.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Coming in for a pit stop

Sebastian's Coffee and Pastries has opened in the former Medicine Man Pharmacy building at 1114 W. Ironwood Drive. Owner Travis White, a former executive chef in Seattle, named the business after his favorite Formula One and four-time world champion driver Sebastian Vettle. His menu includes artisan-roasted coffee and a rotating assortment of scratch-made pastries. White recently returned from Ukraine where he helped feed refugees at the Lviv train station.
POST FALLS, ID

