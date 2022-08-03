Read on www.thecentersquare.com
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
Spokane County dips back in well for providers of jail alternative services
(The Center Square) - Spokane County had no luck getting service providers to participate in a Supported Release pilot program earlier this summer, so a second call for applicants has been issued. The county is seeking professionals to help establish a program that allows nonviolent offenders to obtain treatment for...
KHQ Right Now
Second round of results for Spokane County commissioners drops
For the first time, Spokane County will have five commissioners. The second round of results dropped this afternoon.
stateofreform.com
Washington DOH issues notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Spokane’s Daybreak Youth Services
The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) issued a notice of intent to suspend the licenses at Daybreak Youth Services (DYS), a behavioral health agency and residential treatment facility that serves youths in Spokane, due to failure to cooperate with an investigation into ongoing patient safety concerns. Get the latest...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spokanepublicradio.org
New wildfires break out in eastern Washington
Washington state firefighters are headed to several eastern Washington wildfires. Some were dispatched earlier this week to the Williams Lake fire, burning in southwest Spokane County. They continue to work that one. Officials are sending crews to at least two fires that began Thursday. A fire burned near Lind in...
Missing vulnerable adult in Spokane County found safe
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — Update 08/07 12:10 p.m.: Spokane Police Department has confirmed that the man has been found and is safe. The Spokane Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a man with dementia. He was last seen on August 6, 2022. His last location...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane businesses seek solutions to city's homeless problem
(The Center Square) – A coalition of 122 businesses in Spokane are hosting a symposium in September to help government leaders and community members better understand the “multifaceted” issue of homelessness. “This is our second symposium. We want to continue to dialogue with others on this complex...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley Fire Department announces passing of firefighter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD) said 53-year-old Dan Patterson, the firefighter who went into cardiac arrest after a 24-hour shift in July, has died. “Today, his strong heart fell silent, and the next steps in caring for Dan and his family have begun,” SVFD...
RELATED PEOPLE
List of Spokane events you can attend this week
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — A new month has started and with it, new activities and things to do this week across Spokane. This week bring your family and friends to enjoy the traditional features of the Scottish Highland Games, a bookstore sale, bed races, a car show, local fundraisers, and pop-ups.
inlander.com
Addiction treatment in Spokane is growing less accessible
Getting to the point where someone struggling with addiction is ready to seek treatment can be difficult. It can be even harder if withdrawal or detox treatment isn't available to them once they're ready to get sober. For those who need a bed while they're assisted with withdrawal from substances,...
KOMO News
Kirkland man held in Spokane after being robbed, linked to cache of drugs
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Western Washington man has been charged after authorities in Eastern Washington found a cache of drugs this week inside a storage unit he allegedly rented in the Spokane area, according to court documents and local news reports. The discovery of the drugs followed a fatal...
Court records detail what led to robbery, police shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Court records paint a better picture of the robbery that led to a fatal shooting by police in downtown Spokane on Wednesday. The situation started with a robbery in Spokane Valley. A western Washington man, 58-year-old Scott Banchero, was robbed at a local motel after arriving...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Family farm impacted by Williams Lake Fire to hold sale in Spokane Valley
CHENEY, Wash. — A family farm in Cheney is having a sale on Sunday to help rebuild their farm after parts of it were seriously impacted by the Williams Lake Fire. The Sullivan Family Farm is a local farm known for its herd of Simmental and Angus cows, pair of Brown Swiss oxen and wide variety of farm-fresh cut flowers. Unfortunately, the farm was caught in the middle of a large wildfire that broke out on Wednesday.
The Spookiest and Creepiest Cemetery in WA Beckons You to Spokane
If you have been wanting to mix it up this year for Halloween, try visiting the spookiest and creepiest cemetery in Washington. The Greenwood Memorial Terrace Cemetery beckons you to Spokane, WA! It has been called the "spookiest cemetery" in Washington because legend says that it is haunted!. Did we...
Controversial sculpture on display at Spokane art gallery
SPOKANE, Wash. — A statue of a clenched fist that drew heavy criticism from people in Coeur d’Alene is now on display at a Spokane art gallery. The piece, titled “Solidarity,” is of a closed fist being hoisted in the air. The Coeur d’Alene City Council voted 5-1 that the sculpture was too divisive and offensive and would not allocate...
The Hillyard Festival in Harmon Park is here!
SPOKANE, Wash. — Sunday is the final day of the annual Hillyard Festival in Spokane. Hosted in Harmon Park, Saturday’s festivities wrap up with Fireworks in the Park at 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. Prior to the fireworks show, a parade swept through the streets, taking place along Market Street, starting at Broad Avenue and ending at Harmon Park. If you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
bonnersferryherald.com
Diamond Watch Fire exceeds initial attack
Since it was started by lightning in mid-July, the Diamond Watch Fire has exceeded the initial attack, U.S. Forest Service officials said in a press release Friday. The fire, now estimated at 120 acres, is being fought by 24 personnel. Located 5.5 miles due west of Nordman, the fire was reported July 14 and is listed at 0% containment.
Police blocking major area of downtown Spokane, no details given
SPOKANE, Wash – A major portion of downtown Spokane is blocked off Wednesday morning, but Spokane Police have not shared what’s happening. 4 News Now reporter Destiny Richards is on the scene and reports multiple police cars and SWAT vehicles near 3rd and Sherman, just east of the downtown core. Spokane Police have told the media to stage, but have...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Coming in for a pit stop
Sebastian's Coffee and Pastries has opened in the former Medicine Man Pharmacy building at 1114 W. Ironwood Drive. Owner Travis White, a former executive chef in Seattle, named the business after his favorite Formula One and four-time world champion driver Sebastian Vettle. His menu includes artisan-roasted coffee and a rotating assortment of scratch-made pastries. White recently returned from Ukraine where he helped feed refugees at the Lviv train station.
Comments / 0