freedom929.com
KENNETH EDWARD “ED” LYNCH
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Kenneth Edward “Ed” Lynch, age 59, of Olney, will be held Saturday afternoon, August 13, at 3:00, at the Antioch Christian Church southwest of Olney, with burial in the Noble Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, August 13, from 2:00 until service time, at the Antioch Christian Church, southwest of Olney. Simple Cremation in Evansville, Indiana is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Kenneth Edward “Ed” Lynch of Olney.
NEW DOWNSTATE ASSISTANT DIRECTOR
(URBANA) An Olney native has been promoted by the University of Illinois Extension. Congratulations to Doug Harlan who’s leadership has been expanded to oversee Extension programs in the state’s lower 48 southern and central counties, serving as an Extension Assistant Director. Harlan began his Extension leadership career over 20 years ago in 2001 as unit leader for Moultrie and Douglas Counties, and most recently he served as county director for DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Counties. Harlan transitioned into his new role earlier this week on Monday, August 1st, and part of his new leadership role will include services to the regional counties of Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and others. Harlan is joined by two other Assistant Directors who will oversee the other 54 Illinois counties. Durriyyah Kemp will serve northeastern Illinois and Janice McCoy will serve northwestern and north central Illinois. With a local presence in every Illinois county, the U of I Extension serves as a link for communities, businesses, and the public to the innovative research of the University of Illinois and its partners.
MORE OPPORTUNITIES MONDAY
(OLNEY) A reminder that Market Street Medical in Olney will be at the Richland County Middle School this coming Monday evening, August 8th, to conduct athletic physicals needed by high school and middle school athletes. That’s from 4:00 to 7:00 in the RCMS Cafeteria. Required forms will be provided and no appointments are needed. The $25 fee will be donated to the Tiger Boosters. Sports physicals are required before participation.
IFB / ICCA AWARD NOMINATIONS
(BLOOMINGTON) The Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Certified Crop Advisor (CCA) Board are seeking nominations for the Illinois Certified Crop Advisor Award. While online nominations are due by 4:00 on the afternoon of Friday, September 2nd, four weeks from today, the nominations must be submitted by a current active Farm Bureau member, a county Farm Bureau Office, or a CCA’s employer. The award recognizes an individual who has performed superior service for farmer clients in nutrient management, soil and water management, integrated pest management, and crop production. The winner will be announced at the IFB Annual meeting. For more, logon at the ilfb.org/cca22 website.
