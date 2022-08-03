(URBANA) An Olney native has been promoted by the University of Illinois Extension. Congratulations to Doug Harlan who’s leadership has been expanded to oversee Extension programs in the state’s lower 48 southern and central counties, serving as an Extension Assistant Director. Harlan began his Extension leadership career over 20 years ago in 2001 as unit leader for Moultrie and Douglas Counties, and most recently he served as county director for DeWitt, Macon, and Piatt Counties. Harlan transitioned into his new role earlier this week on Monday, August 1st, and part of his new leadership role will include services to the regional counties of Richland, Lawrence, Wabash, Edwards, Wayne, and others. Harlan is joined by two other Assistant Directors who will oversee the other 54 Illinois counties. Durriyyah Kemp will serve northeastern Illinois and Janice McCoy will serve northwestern and north central Illinois. With a local presence in every Illinois county, the U of I Extension serves as a link for communities, businesses, and the public to the innovative research of the University of Illinois and its partners.

