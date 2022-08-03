(OLNEY) The funeral service for Kenneth Edward “Ed” Lynch, age 59, of Olney, will be held Saturday afternoon, August 13, at 3:00, at the Antioch Christian Church southwest of Olney, with burial in the Noble Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, August 13, from 2:00 until service time, at the Antioch Christian Church, southwest of Olney. Simple Cremation in Evansville, Indiana is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Kenneth Edward “Ed” Lynch of Olney.

