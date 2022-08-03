Read on www.freedom929.com
Related
freedom929.com
KENNETH EDWARD “ED” LYNCH
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Kenneth Edward “Ed” Lynch, age 59, of Olney, will be held Saturday afternoon, August 13, at 3:00, at the Antioch Christian Church southwest of Olney, with burial in the Noble Cemetery. The visitation is also Saturday afternoon, August 13, from 2:00 until service time, at the Antioch Christian Church, southwest of Olney. Simple Cremation in Evansville, Indiana is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Kenneth Edward “Ed” Lynch of Olney.
freedom929.com
TWO OLNEY EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
(OLNEY) The 11th Annual White Squirrel Triathlon is this Saturday at Musgrove Park in Olney. Starting at 7:30 that morning, the event includes a 200 meter swim in the Musgrove Aquatic Center outdoor pool, a 14.6 mile bike ride, and a 5K Run/Walk. The Triathlon is open to individuals or to two-to-three person teams. Go to rcrcolney.com to register.
freedom929.com
MORE OPPORTUNITIES MONDAY
(OLNEY) A reminder that Market Street Medical in Olney will be at the Richland County Middle School this coming Monday evening, August 8th, to conduct athletic physicals needed by high school and middle school athletes. That’s from 4:00 to 7:00 in the RCMS Cafeteria. Required forms will be provided and no appointments are needed. The $25 fee will be donated to the Tiger Boosters. Sports physicals are required before participation.
Comments / 0