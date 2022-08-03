Dixon Still Looking at Options for Issuance of $22 Million in Bonds for Pension Payments

In Lee County there is a big silver trailer that you will more than likely see at all of the events, fairs and festivals. This is the Lee County Emergency Management Trailer. While emergency management normally show up when there is an emergency that is weather related, they are now showing up in different areas. Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lalley said when the tornado struck Woodhaven near Sublette a few years ago; they learned they did not have some basic things needed to coordinate the efforts.

LEE COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO