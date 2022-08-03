Dixon Still Looking at Options for Issuance of $22 Million in Bonds for Pension Payments

Read on nrgmediadixon.com
Related
nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Paves the Way for K-Mart Store Area Redevelopment
For over six years the former K-Mart Plaza sat empty and deteriorating. Those bleak days may be ending. Earlier this year, the Veterans Administration moved in and occupied a part of the former K-Mart store. There is more work to be done and the Sterling City Council at their most recent meeting took a big step to filling up the area once again.
WAND TV
IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license
SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
ourquadcities.com
QC dermatologist to pay $1.66M for fraud claim
A Quad-City dermatologist based in Bettendorf, will have to pay $1.66 million for a healthcare fraud claim. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions. The False Claims Act considers “up-coding,” the practice of exaggerating the amount or complexity of medical services rendered in order to achieve a higher level of reimbursement, a form of fraud.
nbc15.com
Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard
JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nrgmediadixon.com
Lee County Emergency Management Command Trailer Being Utilized to Assist With Fair and Festival Security
In Lee County there is a big silver trailer that you will more than likely see at all of the events, fairs and festivals. This is the Lee County Emergency Management Trailer. While emergency management normally show up when there is an emergency that is weather related, they are now showing up in different areas. Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lalley said when the tornado struck Woodhaven near Sublette a few years ago; they learned they did not have some basic things needed to coordinate the efforts.
spotonillinois.com
How many Winnebago County black third graders failed the 2021 state math exam?
In Winnebago County, 93 percent of black third grade students failed the 2021 state math exam. This means 93 percent of black third graders are not proficient at math, which is considered a core skill for later success in life. These students struggle with quickly adding and subtracting,... ★ FURTHER...
‘Furry Babies’ charged with operating without a license
After a routine investigation, The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) is revoking the licenses of three businesses with petitions alleging they were operating as a pet shop in Illinois without having the proper license.
ourquadcities.com
1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
Old, abandoned brickyard in Tonica, Illinois becomes Camp Aramoni
Camp Aramoni is a new, boutique campground with 11 safari-style tents. It is the first of its kind in Illinois.
If You Miss Rockford’s On The Waterfront You’ll Love The Reunion
Did you hear that Rockford's former major festival, On The Waterfront, is hosting a reunion party over Labor Day weekend?. Do You Remember The On The Waterfront Festival In Rockford?. If you don't remember or never heard of On The Waterfront, let me give you a little history. It was...
WIFR
Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act plans to expand its offerings. Here’s what’s in the works
ROCKFORD — The Rockford Casino is developing plans to add new ways for you to test your luck, including the ability to bet on sports events. Hard Rock is working with state regulators to get licensing and approval to operate a sports betting book at its interim casino at 610 N. Bell School Road. It also hopes to add a few live table games such as blackjack to the site.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nrgmediadixon.com
River Bend Food Bank to Hold Mobile Food Pantry in Dixon on Saturday
Everyone in need of food is welcome to visit the River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. The pantry is being held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dixon. The distribution will be outdoors, farmer’s market style with a variety of...
WSPY NEWS
Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk
A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
KWQC
Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project. According to a media release from the Rock Falls Police Department, there will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in the area. According to police:. Westbound...
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
WIFR
Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
Rochelle News-Leader
Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 2-4
ROCHELLE — On Aug. 2 at 6:53 a.m. Jennifer Terry, 52, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant for fraud deceptive practice and transferred. On Aug. 2 at 8:03 a.m. Steven Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. He paid $401 and was released.
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom
RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Injuries, In Winnebago County
It happened around 4:30 pm near Alpine and E Riverside. Injuries were being reported. Traffic was reported to be delayed a bit in the area. Avoid the area for a bit. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a second and show your support!. Every little bit helps!. You can...
Comments / 0