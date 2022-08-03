ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixon, IL

Dixon Still Looking at Options for Issuance of $22 Million in Bonds for Pension Payments

By Tim Lee
nrgmediadixon.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on nrgmediadixon.com

Comments / 0

Related
nrgmediadixon.com

Sterling Council Paves the Way for K-Mart Store Area Redevelopment

For over six years the former K-Mart Plaza sat empty and deteriorating. Those bleak days may be ending. Earlier this year, the Veterans Administration moved in and occupied a part of the former K-Mart store. There is more work to be done and the Sterling City Council at their most recent meeting took a big step to filling up the area once again.
STERLING, IL
WAND TV

IDOA sends notices of revocation to dog dealers operating without license

SPRINGFIELD, Il. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Agriculture has revoked licenses of three dog dealers. According to IDOA, three businesses licenses were revoked for operating in violation of the Animal Welfare Act. The pet shop were operating as pre shops in Illinois without pet shop operators licenses as required...
ILLINOIS STATE
ourquadcities.com

QC dermatologist to pay $1.66M for fraud claim

A Quad-City dermatologist based in Bettendorf, will have to pay $1.66 million for a healthcare fraud claim. According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa, Eastern Iowa Dermatology, PLC and Dr. Manish Kumar have agreed to pay $1.66 million to resolve allegations for violations of the False Claims Act by submitting false claims to Medicare for dermatology office visits and the destruction or removal of skin tags and lesions. The False Claims Act considers “up-coding,” the practice of exaggerating the amount or complexity of medical services rendered in order to achieve a higher level of reimbursement, a form of fraud.
BETTENDORF, IA
nbc15.com

Juda meat supplier issues recall for pork lard

JUDA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Juda meat supplier is recalling all the four-pound tubs of pork lard it sold prior to this month. Rackow’s Meat Sausage issued the recall following a routine inspection by the state Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. A statement by the agency indicated inspectors found the lard was not produced in line with the proper food safety plan.
JUDA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Dixon, IL
Government
City
Dixon, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Lee County Emergency Management Command Trailer Being Utilized to Assist With Fair and Festival Security

In Lee County there is a big silver trailer that you will more than likely see at all of the events, fairs and festivals. This is the Lee County Emergency Management Trailer. While emergency management normally show up when there is an emergency that is weather related, they are now showing up in different areas. Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lalley said when the tornado struck Woodhaven near Sublette a few years ago; they learned they did not have some basic things needed to coordinate the efforts.
LEE COUNTY, IL
ourquadcities.com

1 dead in U.S. 6 head-on crash

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released preliminary investigative details on Friday’s head-on crash on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County. A 1995 black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on U.S. 6 near East 200th Street. A 2022 white Ford F250 was traveling eastbound at the same location. The driver of the Mustang drove into eastbound traffic and struck the F250 head-on.
HENRY COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pension Fund#Retirement Savings#Police#Linus Business#Wealth#Business Personal Finance#Investment#General Obligation Bonds#Dixon City Council
WIFR

Rockford Park District opens new trails Aug. 6 at Alpine Hills

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford Park District plan to invest in open space and recreation paths emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. A new structure of multi-use trails will be open to the public on Saturday. The first phase of Alpine Hills Adventure Park Trails will open for the first time at 10 a.m. August 6.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act plans to expand its offerings. Here’s what’s in the works

ROCKFORD — The Rockford Casino is developing plans to add new ways for you to test your luck, including the ability to bet on sports events. Hard Rock is working with state regulators to get licensing and approval to operate a sports betting book at its interim casino at 610 N. Bell School Road. It also hopes to add a few live table games such as blackjack to the site.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nrgmediadixon.com

River Bend Food Bank to Hold Mobile Food Pantry in Dixon on Saturday

Everyone in need of food is welcome to visit the River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. The pantry is being held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dixon. The distribution will be outdoors, farmer’s market style with a variety of...
DIXON, IL
WSPY NEWS

Man wanted in LaSalle County arrested in Minonk

A man wanted in LaSalle County has been arrested in Minonk according to the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office. The department says that 33-year-old Jessie J. Phillips was arrested by U.S. Marshals in the 200 block of E. 10th Street in Minonk. Phillips was named in a warrant for missing court...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project. According to a media release from the Rock Falls Police Department, there will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in the area. According to police:. Westbound...
ROCK FALLS, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Name released in Rock River kayaker death

DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
DIXON, IL
WIFR

Cars & Coffee returns to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cars & Coffee will host another event Saturday, August 6th from 9 a.m. - noon. It is located at the Rockford Public School District 205 Administrative building parking lots across the street from Katie’s Cup at 502 Seventh Street. The event is held on the...
ROCKFORD, IL
Rochelle News-Leader

Rochelle Police Report: Aug. 2-4

ROCHELLE — On Aug. 2 at 6:53 a.m. Jennifer Terry, 52, of Rochelle was arrested for an Ogle County warrant for fraud deceptive practice and transferred. On Aug. 2 at 8:03 a.m. Steven Blomberg, 29, of Rochelle was arrested for an outstanding Ogle County warrant. He paid $401 and was released.
ROCHELLE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle County Sheriff identify man on the run in Ransom

RANSOM, Ill. (WMBD) — The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office has potentially located and identified a man that has been on the run in Ransom, IL for the past several hours. At 1:03 p.m., the LaSalle County Sheriff issued an extreme emergency alert. “A Hispanic male carrying a shotgun...
RANSOM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy