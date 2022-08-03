Body of Missing Kayaker Found in Rock River Wednesday Morning

Read on nrgmediadixon.com
Related
walls102.com
Dixon man dies after being reported missing on Rock River
DIXON – A Dixon man was found dead after his family reported him missing after kayaking on the Rock River. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say that 40-year-old James Shirk was last seen in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered the following day. Authorities say the kayak has not been found, and anyone with any information or the location of the kayak should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
Name released in Rock River kayaker death
DIXON, Ill. (WHBF) — The person recovered from the Rock River on August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members on the evening of August 2. He was last seen on August 2 at approximately 2:00 p.m. on the Rock River in an orange kayak […]
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Man Identified as Victim Pulled From the Rock River on Wednesday
The individual recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members in the evening hours of Tuesday August 2. Shirk was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 2:00pm on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.
Police identify body found Wednesday in Rock River
DIXON, Ill. — UPDATE (11:10 a.m. Aug. 4): Police have identified the body recovered from the Rock River as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon, Illinois. Shirk was reported missing by his family members Tuesday evening, Aug. 2. He was last seen at about 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Custer Avenue boat ramp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Head-on collision at Highway 6 in Colona leaves 1 person dead
COLONA, Ill. — One person died Friday morning, Aug. 5 in a two-vehicle collision on U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County, according to Illinois State Police. At about 6:35 a.m. Friday, a vehicle was traveling westbound on Highway 6 at East 200th Street when it crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle head-on.
Body recovered from Rock River
DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — A missing kayaker’s body was recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday. It happened around 11:40 a.m. near Rock River Estates in Lee County, according to the Dixon Police Department. There was a report of a missing kayaker on the river on Tuesday, who had last been seen in the area […]
KWQC
Crews clean up hazardous material spill following fire in Carroll County
LANARK, Ill. (KWQC) - Several crews worked to clean up spilled hazardous materials following a fire early Friday in Lanark. At 6:02 a.m. Friday, dispatch received a 911 call about a small building on fire on West Carroll Street. Lanark and Shannon fire departments responded at the fire was quickly contained, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office said in a media release on its Facebook page.
ourquadcities.com
Domestic battery suspect in QC fled, crashed, and was captured
On Friday, Aug. 5 at approximately 11:28 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported Domestic Battery complaint in progress at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff. The suspect was observed leaving the area in a vehicle and a deputy attempted to initiate...
RELATED PEOPLE
Residents forced from home after two houses catch fire on S. 6th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents were evacuated by firefighters after two homes caught fire on S. 6th Street on Friday afternoon. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene around 12:23 p.m. and found heavy flames coming from the rear of a 2 family home in the 1100 block, which had spread […]
Man arrested on warrants in Carbon Cliff after domestic battery report, crash
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County police apprehended the suspect of a reported domestic battery after he tried to flee from police and crashed. According to a news release from the Rock Island County Sheriff's Office, police responded to a report of an in-progress domestic battery just before 11:30 a.m. at the Rock River Town Homes complex in Carbon Cliff.
KWQC
Road closure begins Monday for reconstruction project in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - Starting Monday, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal bridge for a reconstruction project. According to a media release from the Rock Falls Police Department, there will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in the area. According to police:. Westbound...
WSPY NEWS
Man Facing Numerous Charges in Grundy County Following High Speed Pursuit
A Livingston County man is facing 13 charges in a Grundy County court case. Brody Becker, 26, of Pontiac was charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI, Driving While License Revoked and Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding Police, all class four felonies. He was charged with DUI, driving while license revoked,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Police warn of suspicious activity in Green County
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Green County Sheriff’s Office said they have recently received complaints of suspicious activity at night. Officials said complaints of trespassing and other suspicious activities have been concentrated in the Decatur Township and surrounding areas. According to the Green County Sheriff’s Office, vehicles were rifled...
KAKE TV
Illinois father dies after wrong-way crash killed his entire family
HAMPSHIRE, Ill. (AP) — An eighth person has died from a fiery crash involving a wrong-way car on an interstate in northern Illinois, state police announced Wednesday. Thomas Dobosz, 32, of Rolling Meadows, Illinois, has died, police said. He was driving a Chevrolet full-size van carrying his 31-year-old wife,...
KWQC
Jury finds woman found guilty in fatal Rock Falls stabbing
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A Whiteside County jury Friday convicted a Rock Falls woman in the 2019 stabbing death of 53-year-old Tracy A. Russell. Court records show the jury deliberated about two hours before finding Nichole R. Elsesser, 47, guilty of first-degree murder on the fifth day of her trial.
Man, boy hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash on Highway 61
ELDRIDGE, Iowa — A man and a boy are in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. According to the Scott County Sheriff's Office, at about 2:03 p.m. on Aug. 5, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a motor vehicle accident near the 124.5-mile marker on Highway 61, in between Davenport and Eldridge.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starvedrock.media
Morris Shooting Victim Is Revealed
If you've been following the story of a fatal shooting in Morris, the victim has now been identified. The Grundy County Coroner's Office says 25-year-old Beverly Lambert of Shorewood was pronounced dead Thursday evening at the Morris Hospital. She was rushed there late Thursday afternoon after being shot inside a home in the 500 block of Twilight Drive in Morris.
nrgmediadixon.com
City of Rock Falls Warns of Road Closures and Detours as Dixon Avenue Reconstruction Begins on Monday
Beginning the week of August 8, 2022, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal Bridge for a reconstruction project. There will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in that area. Westbound traffic on Dixon Avenue will be detoured north on Emmons Avenue to East Second...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Suspects shoot a Rockford citizen, As they park their vehicle…
On Friday, July 29, 2022, at approximately 11:10 p.m.,. The Rockford Police Department responded to a local hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, officers located a 30-year-old male suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Officers were advised that as the victim was parking their car in the 2600...
Woman, 25, killed in Morris, IL shooting ID'd; 16-year-old charged
A 25-year-old woman from Shorewood has been identified as the woman killed in Morris, Illinois Thursday, and a teenager has been charged with murder.
Comments / 0