Body of Missing Kayaker Found in Rock River Wednesday Morning

DIXON – A Dixon man was found dead after his family reported him missing after kayaking on the Rock River. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office say that 40-year-old James Shirk was last seen in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon on Tuesday afternoon. His body was recovered the following day. Authorities say the kayak has not been found, and anyone with any information or the location of the kayak should contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Department or the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

DIXON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO