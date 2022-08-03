United Way of Whiteside County Accepting Project Submissions for Week of Caring

Read on nrgmediadixon.com
Sterling Council Paves the Way for K-Mart Store Area Redevelopment
For over six years the former K-Mart Plaza sat empty and deteriorating. Those bleak days may be ending. Earlier this year, the Veterans Administration moved in and occupied a part of the former K-Mart store. There is more work to be done and the Sterling City Council at their most recent meeting took a big step to filling up the area once again.
River Bend Food Bank to Hold Mobile Food Pantry in Dixon on Saturday
Everyone in need of food is welcome to visit the River Bend Food Bank mobile food pantry Saturday from 10:00 am – 12:00 noon. The pantry is being held at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Dixon. The distribution will be outdoors, farmer’s market style with a variety of...
Lee County Emergency Management Command Trailer Being Utilized to Assist With Fair and Festival Security
In Lee County there is a big silver trailer that you will more than likely see at all of the events, fairs and festivals. This is the Lee County Emergency Management Trailer. While emergency management normally show up when there is an emergency that is weather related, they are now showing up in different areas. Lee County Emergency Management Director Kevin Lalley said when the tornado struck Woodhaven near Sublette a few years ago; they learned they did not have some basic things needed to coordinate the efforts.
Dixon Man Identified as Victim Pulled From the Rock River on Wednesday
The individual recovered from the Rock River on Wednesday August 3 has been identified as 40-year-old James Shirk of Dixon. Shirk was reported missing by family members in the evening hours of Tuesday August 2. Shirk was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 2:00pm on the Rock River in an orange kayak near the Custer Avenue boat ramp in Dixon.
Justin Moore Bracket Contest Rules
These contest rules are specific to the Bureau County Fair Bracket Contest (the “Contest”) conducted by NRG Media, LLC d/b/a River Country 101.7 WRCV (the “Station”). Except to the extent specifically set forth below with respect to this specific contest, the Station’s general contest rules apply to this contest as well. A copy of these specific contest rules and the Station’s general contest rules are available at the Station’s studio at 1460 S. College Avenue Dixon, IL 61021, during regular business hours and on the contest page on the Station’s website at https://nrgmediadixon.com/wrcv-home/contest-rules. These rules are intended to supplement the General Contest rules, however, to the extent that the general contest rules differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest.
City of Rock Falls Warns of Road Closures and Detours as Dixon Avenue Reconstruction Begins on Monday
Beginning the week of August 8, 2022, Dixon Avenue will be closed from Avenue A to the Hennepin Canal Bridge for a reconstruction project. There will be barricades in place prohibiting traffic in that area. Westbound traffic on Dixon Avenue will be detoured north on Emmons Avenue to East Second...
It Felt Like it Flew By, But Summer Concert Series for Dixon Municipal Bands Came to an End Thursday Night
All summer long notes of music drifted along the Dixon River Front as the Dixon Municipal Band performed their summer concerts every Thursday night. They also performed a patriotic show on the Old Lee County Courthouse lawn and marched in the Petunia Festival Parade. This past Thursday night marked the...
Two Passengers Arrested by Ogle Deputies Following Traffic Stop
On Tuesday evening, Ogle County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Illinois Rt 72 at Interstate 39. After an investigation a passenger in the vehicle, 37-year-old Amber Keener of Lindenwood was placed under arrest for an outstanding Lee County warrant and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. A second passenger in the...
Driver Facing DUI and Violation of Concealed Carry Act Following Single Vehicle Crash
During the evening of Tuesday August 2, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to a single vehicle accident in the 9000 block of North Illinois Route 26. Upon investigation, 46-year-old Joshua Swift of Davis, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and violation of the concealed carry act. Swift...
