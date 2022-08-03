United Way of Whiteside County Accepting Project Submissions for Week of Caring

These contest rules are specific to the Bureau County Fair Bracket Contest (the “Contest”) conducted by NRG Media, LLC d/b/a River Country 101.7 WRCV (the “Station”). Except to the extent specifically set forth below with respect to this specific contest, the Station’s general contest rules apply to this contest as well. A copy of these specific contest rules and the Station’s general contest rules are available at the Station’s studio at 1460 S. College Avenue Dixon, IL 61021, during regular business hours and on the contest page on the Station’s website at https://nrgmediadixon.com/wrcv-home/contest-rules. These rules are intended to supplement the General Contest rules, however, to the extent that the general contest rules differ from these rules, these rules will govern and control with respect to this Contest.

