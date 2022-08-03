Trippy Juice Drops Hot New Visual For, “Reveren” Featuring R.SIN

A newly renovated hotel and casino has been unveiled in Hollywood, south Florida that sees guests staying in a gigantic tower built in the shape of a guitar. Revealed recently, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has been expanded following a $1.5 million renovation that saw a new resort being added, that includes the world’s first “guitar hotel” and the seven-story Oasis Tower that overlooks a new pool lagoon. Designed to resemble back-to-back guitars, the building is finished with guitar faces and brightly lit strings, and reaches 450ft into the sky. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass panes, the property includes an expanded gaming floor, a new luxury spa and salon, 13.5 acres of recreational water space and retail shops, as well as a convention space and a 7000-capacity Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.

HOLLYWOOD, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO