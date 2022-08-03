Trippy Juice Drops Hot New Visual For, “Reveren” Featuring R.SIN

Read on 24hip-hop.com
lonelyplanet.com
Inside the new guitar-shaped Hard Rock hotel building in Florida
A newly renovated hotel and casino has been unveiled in Hollywood, south Florida that sees guests staying in a gigantic tower built in the shape of a guitar. Revealed recently, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood has been expanded following a $1.5 million renovation that saw a new resort being added, that includes the world’s first “guitar hotel” and the seven-story Oasis Tower that overlooks a new pool lagoon. Designed to resemble back-to-back guitars, the building is finished with guitar faces and brightly lit strings, and reaches 450ft into the sky. Outfitted with floor-to-ceiling glass panes, the property includes an expanded gaming floor, a new luxury spa and salon, 13.5 acres of recreational water space and retail shops, as well as a convention space and a 7000-capacity Hard Rock Live entertainment venue.
soulofmiami.org
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch celebrates 107th birthday
MIAMI - Celebrating another year of life is always a gift, but Friday a community honored Dania Beach's longest-living matriarch. It is quite a milestone for Mrs. Evelyn Williams. She celebrated her 107th birthday surrounded by her loved ones this week. Mrs. Williams's great-granddaughter Angel Williams spoke with CBS4 about the significance of this day."It's a blessing. It's an emotional thing. Yes it's emotional just being able to celebrate 107 years with someone," said Angel Williams, Evelyn's great-granddaughter.Evelyn was born in 1915. Her family told us more about her amazing journey over the years."My grandmother has been a Sunday school teacher, a missionary worker...
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
soulofmiami.org
Kids Eat Free Monday Restaurant Offers 8/8/22, 8/15/22, 8/22/22, 8/29/22
Join us every Monday for Kids Eat Free Monday’s Restaurant Offers! Mention this ad or show it on your phone to receive offers below:. Free Kids meal with the purchase of one adult entrée. Cantina Catrina. (786) 536-2452. Free kids churro. Charley’s Grilled Subs. (305) 798-9830. Free...
luxury-houses.net
The First Time on The Market for $54 Million, This Amazing Resort-style Compound in Southwest Ranches is Truly Like no Other in All South Florida
Description About This Compound in Southwest Ranches. The Compound in Southwest Ranches offers two stunning, 2-story French Country style mansions separated by a large private lake with fountains is now available for sale. This home located at 13000-13001 Lewin Ln, Fort Lauderdale, Florida offers 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms with over 31,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Jill Eber (Phone: 305-915-2556) & Jonathan Mann (Phone: 786-877-6201) at Coldwell Banker Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the [SEO phase] (link).
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
WSVN-TV
Treat yourself at this new medical spa in Fort Lauderdale
You don’t need a special occasion to treat yourself, so why not let all your worries get sucked away? At Fort Lauderdale’s newest spa, Balens Estetica and Wellness, their Hydra facial has the potential to leave you feeling brand new, so leave the kids, and the stress at home, and let’s get some good skin.
budgettravel.com
Relaxed Deerfield Beach oceanside stay incl. weekends - $139
Wyndham Hotel is steps from everything that makes the area one of our favorite places on South Florida's sunny, laid-back coast. It's across the street from the beach and walkable to restaurants along Deerfield's oceanfront boulevard. Members can snag a stay for up to 35% off regular rates, including weekends, into December with this deal that includes daily parking.
cbs12.com
Graphic Video: Bathroom brawl on boardwalk, group still at large
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was brutally beaten after a group cut in line to a public bathroom in Hollywood on June 19. The wife of the victim told officers the fight broke out over after the two couples cut them in line to the bathroom. The woman said she was pushed by one of the women in the group, that's when her husband stepped in to protect her.
WSVN-TV
3 arrested in daytime drug bust in Miami Beach’s entertainment district
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested three people, including a juvenile, in the heart of Miami Beach’s entertainment district as part of a drug sting operation that has prompted a city official to warn these crimes have become a growing problem in the area. Surveillance video documented the...
Click10.com
WATCH: Historic Fort Lauderdale rain tree on the move
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A project to move Fort Lauderdale’s famous, century-old rain tree finally got underway Thursday. The giant tree is being moved closer to the New River to make way for a new high-rise and was set to be in its new location, about 200 feet away, in a few more days. Video released by the developer shows day one of the process.
keysweekly.com
MIAMI WOMEN CHARGED FOR REPORTEDLY CATCHING 25 UNDERSIZED FISH IN KEY LARGO
Two Miami women are facing charges after Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation says an officer found them with more than 20 undersized fish in Key Largo. During the afternoon of July 30, officer Jessica Diaz was on patrol along Card Sound Road to conduct resource inspections. She came up to the two women to find that they caught 25 undersized mangrove snapper and three undersized schoolmaster snapper. The minimum size limit for both species is 10 inches.
margatetalk.com
Police Seek Clues in Murder of Beloved Margate Chef
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the killer who gunned down a beloved Margate chef last year. Justin Liddell, 33, described by friends and family as the ultimate “protector,” was fatally shot while taking out the trash outside his workplace, Bella Roma restaurant, 4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy. in Coconut Creek, on Nov. 13, according to Coconut Creek Police.
Road & Track
Video Shows Lamborghini Urus Speed Through Stop Sign, T-Bone Car, Fly Into Roof of Home
A rented 2021 Lamborghini Urus reportedly caused serious damage to a duplex in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in late July after it blew through a stop sign, struck another SUV in an intersection, launched some 20 feet into the air and then burst into a large fireball. The incident took place...
Pastor Nakenya Robinson says farewell to Pompano Beach by giving back
Pompano Beach – Pastor Nakenya Robinson is saying farewell. Robinson is selling all three of her properties at 704, 706, 708 Martin Luther King Boulevard but plans to keep renting one [708], from the next owner, to continue operating her City Resale Center where she sells clothing and other goods to help finance her efforts to help single mothers and homeless individuals.
New York woman to be charged in Tamarac murder
FORT LAUDERDALE - An arrest has been made in New York City for the murder of a 23-year-old Tamarac woman.The Broward Sheriff's Office said 28-year-old Sakiyna Thompson was arrested Wednesday by New York City police in the Springfield Gardens neighborhood in Queens. The sheriff's office did not say what led to the capture but Thompson is charged with first degree murder. It's not known when she will be extradited. Friends and family members identified the victim as Kayla Hodgson. An arrest affidavit obtained by CBS4's Peter D'Oench said that Thompson was "demonstrating a depraved mind without regard for human life...by...
sflcn.com
City of Miramar Lights Up for Jamaica’s 60th Independence Diamond Jubilee
[MIRAMAR] – The City of Miramar is lighting up with the colors of the Jamaican flag to spotlight and celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence. Commissioner Alexandra P. Davis, who led the charge to light up the water tower, stated: “Miramar has one of the largest population of Jamaicans living in the United States and with-it being Jamaica’s Diamond Jubilee, there is no better way to celebrate this momentous occasion!”
WSVN-TV
Outward swinging front door at center of dispute between Margate condo owners, association
(WSVN) - They replaced their front door to be better prepared for hurricane season, but the new door ended up creating a storm of trouble with their condo association, so they called on 7 Investigates. Here’s the Nightteam’s Kevin Ozebek. There’s nothing fancy about this front door in...
WSVN-TV
Surveillance video shows man attacked by bikers in Miami Beach
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video, obtained exclusively by 7News, shows an aggravated battery by a gang of cyclists on a Miami Beach restaurant manager that left him with a broken nose. It happened in 2021 at Sixth and Ocean Drive. “You’ve got to take care of this, please,”...
