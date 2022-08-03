Read on 24hip-hop.com
Serial Road Rager terrorizes residents in the Heights neighborhood of Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Chase suspect from Galveston County shot after hitting a police officer with vehicle in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
A man is dead after crashing into a concrete pillar under the Eastex Freeway in north Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
William Paul Thomas Pleads Guilty to Corruption Before Retiring as Mayor Turner's Righthand ManAubrey R Taylor Reports©Houston, TX
Click2Houston.com
Rapper 50 Cent to host music, comedy festival in downtown Houston; These are the major celebrities expected to make an appearance
Grammy-award-winning rapper, actor, and businessman, Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson has been making quite the name for himself since he became a Houstonian. Jackson has already participated BIG TIME in the Houston Livestock and Rodeo auction show, brought his world-famous cognac and wine to shelves across the city and now he’s gearing up for a true welcome party.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 11 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 8 to 14, 2022
Make the most of those summer days with our picks for kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. This week, get the kids ready for their return to the hallways, watch a flick while you float, burn some energy at a kids’ duathlon, learn more about the world of squirrels, and more.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
Click2Houston.com
Crystal Wall’s fitness class guaranteed to make you sweat while having some good, clean fun
HOUSTON – When it comes to fitness classes, you have a lot of options here in Houston. Including Crystal Wall Fitness. You might recognize her name - she’s married to Houston rapper Paul Wall - but she’s a celebrity in her own right. She teaches dance fitness...
365thingsinhouston.com
Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: The Woodlands
Houston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. Sitting roughly 30 minutes north of Downtown Houston...
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Houston in 2022
Looking for a superb sushi restaurant in Houston? You are in the place. Houston is usually acclaimed for its outstanding Texas grill. However, with the massive diversity of the culinary scene in her, there has been a severe upsurge of restaurants specializing in other cuisines outside the usual. The Texas culinary scene has embraced Japanese cuisine for its extraordinary dishes. Sushi seems to be the favorite and is slowly dominating the scene. If you are an enthusiast of this delectable dish, I have compiled a list of the 20 best sushi Houston restaurants for you. Check them out.
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
'How do you sleep at night?' Hit-and-run suspect still free after Journee McDaniel's death
Investigators established Pedro Vargas Garcia as the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a 7-year-old. Police said he tried to report his truck stolen after the crash.
MySanAntonio
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
If you're driving through north downtown Houston and smell something indescribably foul, you are likely nearing the vicinity of a recent accidental dumping that has left a Bayou City intersection all but unlivable. A KHOU report published Wednesday describes the aftermath of a load of cow intestines that was spilled...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
Upcoming back to school events happening across Houston area for students
Here are some upcoming back to school events families can attend before the school year begins.
Houston's Back 2 School Fest to bring students free school supplies for the upcoming school year
The event will be happening on Saturday, Aug. 13 at the George R. Brown Convention Center from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last.
2 shot and killed blocks apart within minutes in Third Ward
There were at least four shootings overnight, and two of them were in the Third Ward. Those two deadly shootings happened within minutes of each other, about a half-mile apart.
fox26houston.com
Houston family mourning loss of daughter targeted by burglar
HOUSTON - A Houston family, already dealing with so much after losing their daughter to gun violence, is once again impacted by crime. Surveillance video sent only to FOX 26 shows a burglar outside the upstairs window of the Alvarez home. You probably remember, Arlene Alvarez, the family's 9-year-old daughter,...
myfoxzone.com
Shasta, the Houston Zoo's cougar and UH mascot, has died at the age of 11
HOUSTON — It's a sad day for folks at the Houston Zoo, the University of Houston and countless Houstonians who have visited the zoo through the years. Shasta, the zoo's beloved cougar and UH icon, has died at the age of 11. Zoo veterinarians had been treating Shasta for...
Houston nurse accused in fiery California wreck that killed multiple people
LOS ANGELES — A Houston nurse is the woman accused of causing a horrific crash in the Los Angeles area on Thursday. Surveillance video captured a Mercedes-Benz speeding through the busy intersection of Slauson and La Brea Aves. before hitting several cars. At least five people were killed, including...
fox26houston.com
Mother of southeast Houston murder victim, who was preparing food for the homeless, speaks to FOX 26
HOUSTON - Rachel Dorval is grieving over her son's death as police have yet to find a suspect in his murder. She says she had a weird feeling just hours before 20-year-old Terrance Lewis was shot. "That whole morning, he was just off," Dorval says. "He was so fidgety. That's...
papercitymag.com
How Matthew Golden Quietly Wowed No Hype UH Coach Dana Holgorsen and Became a 7-Year-Old’s Hero — The Real Story of UH’s Next Star
Matthew Golden was already pulling away from cornerbacks in the spring for UH. (Courtesy UH Athletics) Dana Holgorsen doesn’t do false hype — and the University of Houston football coach has little patience for BS or nonsense of any type. Holgorsen doesn’t praise guys just to praise them. Far from it. So the fact that UH’s very direct coach is already practically gushing (by his standards) over true freshman receiver Matthew Golden is significant.
Uber Driver Charged In Murder Of Houston Pastor During Possible Road Rage Incident
Authorities allege that Deshawn Longmire had a verbal altercation with Pastor Ronald Mouton Sr. at a stoplight in Houston, then pulled out a gun and opened fire. A suspect has been arrested and charged in the death of a Houston pastor in what authorities have called a potential road rage incident.
