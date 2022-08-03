Curley Boo Johnson’s Skills For Life Camp going strong, adding to ‘Boo Camp’ family in year 15

(25 News Now) - With the summer basketball recruiting winding down, high school players are getting ready to return to their school teams but some are doing so with more to think about in their recruiting process. Metamora senior Ethan Kizer has seven Division I offers including one from Illinois State. He’s intrigued by the Redbirds offer not only because of his like for new ISU head coach Ryan Pedon but also because his friend and AAU teammate Ty Pence committed to the Redbirds last week. He’s still considering his options, but ISU is certainly in the mix.

