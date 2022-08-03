ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

munaluchi

DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina

An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
ALBEMARLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year

Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022

CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
CHARLOTTE, NC
chathamjournal.com

2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open

Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
POLITICS
WCNC

'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
UNION COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
CHESTER, SC
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in North Carolina

If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Halloween
WCNC

61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket

MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
WEST END, NC
WFAE

Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller

Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
DAVIDSON, NC

