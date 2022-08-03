Read on www.charlotteonthecheap.com
DIY Wedding in Albemarle, North Carolina
An elegant & sophisticated DIY wedding in North Carolina proves brides can truly do it all!. Crystal Hardy and her hubby, Brandon, weren’t afraid of tackling their wedding plans head-on. Inspired by a theme of elegance, sophistication, and modern touches, Crystal planned their entire wedding herself. From decor to hiring and seeking out the best vendors and choosing a venue, she thought of every detail. She even found her wedding dresses online from Pinterest boards!
5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year
Most times a detour is a headache, but blockades matched with actors and film crews can be an intriguing sight. That was the case last week as the Saturday Night Live writing trio “Please Don’t Destroy” roller skated down Charlotte’s North Davidson Street, catching the community’s attention. The scene was a reminder that North Carolina […] The post 5 film projects to roll in Charlotte this year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Elevation Church logs impressive stats during Love Week 2022
CHARLOTTE – Elevation Church raised more than $2 million across its campuses and online donations as part of Love Week 2022, which ended July 30. Love Week 2022 consisted of 1,804 events in 178 cities (13 countries). Volunteers put in more than 54,000 hours, serving 348 organizations, including more than 80 in the Charlotte area. Volunteers packed more than 1 million meals, 48,920 hygiene kits, 28,900 backpacks and 28,100 snack packs.
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open
Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
'We sell out every single time we do it' | Union County restaurant sees pushback on social media after drag bingo events
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — There's controversy in Union County. Many people have called for the City of Monroe to shut down a local restaurant because of their drag bingo events. If you ask Cress Barnes or Carley Englander, owners of East Frank Superette and Kitchen in Monroe, they said Saturdays are full of energy. Drag queens take center stage.
Matthews Gives Back: Community Cook-Out and School Supply Giveaway at Sportsplex
Matthews Police Department is hosting their annual back to school event on Friday, August 26th, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Matthews Sportsplex Field 6, 1505 Tank Town Road, Matthews. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the Charlotte area!. Matthews Gives Back to School...
Carolina Connection – Inside Chester State Park’s New Cabins
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester State Park has a new cabin for those who love the great outdoors!. In the Carolina Connection interview above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil speak with Park Manager, Zach Setzer about the new cabin and the park. A second lakefront camper cabin...
3 great pizza places in North Carolina
If you love going to North Carolina on holiday or, even better, if you are lucky to live in North Carolina, then you are in the right place because in this article we are going to talk about three amazing pizza spots in North Carolina that you should definitely visit next time you are craving some high-quality pizza. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come with good recommendations. And the best thing about it is that no matter how you prefer your pizza and what kind of toppings you usually go for, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. So if you haven't already, give these great pizza places in North Carolina a try!
College student goes missing while traveling through NC mountains on his way to Charlotte
Cherokee, N.C. — A University of Tennessee at Knoxville student was on his way to Charlotte to finish up a summer internship. That's the last time anyone saw him before he went missing. "The last thing they heard was that he was going to the gym, and then drive...
Styx, REO Speedwagon, & Loverboy To Support We Rock Charlotte During Sold Out Concert Saturday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Saturday, We Rock Charlotte will be out at PNC Music Pavilion selling CDs in order to raise money for camper scholarships. Officials with the youth organization thank Styx, REO Speedwagon and Loverboy for supporting them at their sold out concert Saturday night. We Rock Charlotte...
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Top Charlotte Architect & Designer Myers Park Queens Rd Townhome for Sale
You’ve probably driven or walked by this stunning Myers Park townhome in Nolen Place and day-dreamed about the interiors and what living there might be like. I know I have. Designed by Ken Pursley and developed by Brian Speas this home displays an exceptional standard of architecture and craftsmanship.
Pinky's Westside Grill: Home of the White Trash Burger
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Located at the corner of Freedom Drive and Morehead west of Uptown sits one of Charlotte's most iconic landmarks: Pinky's Westside Grill. Pinky's, which opened in 2010, is best known for the patriotic Volkswagen Beetle that's sat on the roof for years. Before the restaurant opened, the building that houses Pinky's used to be Triple G Automotive, a Volkswagen repair shop. Andy Cauble, the owner of Pinky's who also had a share in The Penguin in Plaza Midwood, decided to keep the Volkswagen on the roof when they transformed the old garage into a restaurant. Needless to say, it was a good decision.
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Duke Energy's new solar power facility finished in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Duke Energy opened its solar power facility in Cabarrus County, and WCNC Charlotte is giving you a peek at the new facility. The Speedway Solar Facility is the closest major solar power plant to Charlotte and one of 45 Duke Energy solar power plants in North Carolina.
NC couple wins $150,000 off $2 ticket
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — When Edward Gosselin Jr., of West End, checked his morning emails and saw a notification that he won a Powerball prize, he immediately told his wife the good news, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “I was just eating my breakfast when he told me,” said Joan Gosselin, […]
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
Thieves hit neighboring businesses at south Charlotte shopping center, police say
CHARLOTTE — Robberies were reported at a sports store and next door at a beauty salon less than 24 hours apart in south Charlotte, police said. “I never have problems in this area,” said Maria Delgado, owner of Yvelisse Salon. “I’ve been here 14 years, and I never have problems.”
