With bond approved, work on new training facility could start next year

thejoltnews.com
Quince Street Village welcomes its first residents from Franklin Street Mitigation Site
Quince Street Village, the new location for Olympia’s Mitigation Site project for the homeless, accepted its first batch of 12 occupants on Monday, August 1. According to the city’s statement, the Homeless Response Team is targeting moving half of the Franklin Street site tenants to the facility by this week and having all of them moved in by the end of the month.
gigharbornow.org
Margin in Pierce County Council primary narrows
Just 84 votes separate the second- and third-place finishers in the Pierce County Council District 7 primary election, according to results posted Friday morning. Paula Lonergan has 5,498 votes (12.07 percent), while Josh Harris has 5,414 (11.89 percent). One of those two Republicans will advance to a general election contest against Democrat Robyn Denson, who won 26,351 votes (57.86 percent) in the primary.
gigharbornow.org
Guest opinion: Ordinance makes city’s operations less transparent
At the July 25th Gig Harbor City Council meeting the council passed Ordinance #1492 and you need to know why I could not support it. Ordinance #1492 changes the way our Gig Harbor volunteers are selected to serve on our boards, commissions and committees. These volunteer positions are very critical...
thurstontalk.com
Puget Sound Energy Removes Barriers to Accessing Solar Power with Community Solar at Olympia High School
If you are not able to install solar panels on your roof but you want to support alternative energy and reduce your carbon footprint, Puget Sound Energy (PSE) and Olympia High School (OHS) partnered to the option to subscribe to solar energy shares. “The Community Solar Program was designed to...
thejoltnews.com
Logged for investment return, now reclaimed for conservation
In June, neighbors near 20th Avenue NW and Cooper Point Road were surprised by a logging operation about which that they had had no meaningful notice. Many trees in a beautiful, forested area were being logged, and few answers were found at the time. The 25 acres of Green Cove...
gigharbornow.org
Drone pilot training on the horizon for Peninsula and Gig Harbor high school students
Peninsula and Gig Harbor high school students will have the chance to train for drone pilot certification starting this spring, the Peninsula School District announced Wednesday. Students in the district’s Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) will also be eligible for the classes, which will teach students how to...
The Stranger
Racial Equity Advocates Like Seattle’s Newly Proposed Political Boundaries. Magnolia Residents Do Not.
On Tuesday night, a racial equity coalition called Redistricting Justice Seattle (RJS) got great news when the Seattle Redistricting Commission (SRC) revealed its first official proposal for redrawing the city's political boundaries. The commission's proposal heeded many of the coalition’s demands, including its top priority of keeping Asian and Black communities together in majority-minority District 2, which, under the new proposal, would cover the Chinatown-International District (CID), Beacon Hill, Rainier Valley, Mount Baker, and Seward Park.
PLANetizen
A Permanent Decline in Revenue Forecasted for the Tunnel Bertha Built in Seattle
Recent revenue forecasts for the State Route 99 tunnel underneath downtown Seattle—built to replace the demolished Alaskan Way Viaduct—paints a dire picture for the costly and controversial project. Long-time Planetizen readers will recall the saga of the SR 99 tunnel—the project that trapped a tunnel boring machine known...
KOMO News
Mayor Harrell speaks out about eco blocks that aim to deter long-term RV parking
SEATTLE — The massive concrete blocks -- some that weigh nearly 2,000 pounds -- are being placed on public streets and sidewalks in Seattle, prompting concern from housing advocates who say the city isn't doing enough to crack down on those who place them. 21. The eco blocks, which...
My Clallam County
Chip seal work moves to SR 104 on Monday, 90 minute delays and miles-long backups
CHIMACUM – Get ready for another round of potential long backups heading east on or off the north Olympic Peninsula. A week after two-hour traffic backups on Hwy 101 at Discovery Bay, the state will start a similar chip sealing project on SR 104 on the route to the Hood Canal Bridge.
Councilmember Morales challenges mayor’s approach to homelessness, wants more permanent housing
As encampment sweeps continue to increase throughout the summer in King County, Councilmember Tammy Morales believes the executive office is failing the homeless by not providing permanent shelter. “What we saw today was a continued failure of our city response to addressing the root cause of homelessness,” said Morales. “People...
q13fox.com
South King County mayors blast county, state officials over recent crime surge
KING COUNTY, Wash. - The mayors of several South King County cities penned a letter decrying the recent surge in crime, urging county and state officials to do something about it. Auburn Mayor Nancy Backus, Black Diamond Mayor Carol Benson, Enumclaw Mayor Jan Molinaro, Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell, Kent...
Chronicle
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
KXRO.com
Grays Harbor led state on how many local residents are in prison
A recent report tracked what part of the state Washington’s imprisoned population comes from, and Grays Harbor leads the list. The report from the Prison Policy Initiative called “Where people in prison come from: The geography of mass incarceration in Washington,” was released this week. PPI states...
KUOW
Larkin advances, Dunn concedes in 8th Congressional District
King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is throwing in the towel in the 8th Congressional District primary. Dunn conceded to fellow Republican challenger Matt Larkin, who will face incumbent Democrat Kim Schrier in the general election. As of Friday morning, Aug. 5, Dunn had 14.62% of the vote. Larkin had 17.07%....
auburnexaminer.com
South King County Mayors Express Frustration, Demand Action Amid Increased Violent Crime
The mayors of the South King County cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila are united in our ongoing plea to our King County and Washington state criminal justice partners to help us stem the rising tide of crime and violence in our communities. King County cities are seeing a disturbing rise in violent crime, as well as drug offenses and property crimes including auto thefts, burglaries, and robberies. Our community of residents, businesses, and visitors – the victims of these crimes – are fed up and action is necessary.
MyNorthwest.com
King County mayors pen appeal for help with rise in crime, spar with prosecuting attorney
Eight mayors in south King County signed an open letter Thursday asking for help in an effort to reduce crime and violence throughout the region. The collective of mayors — from the cities of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton, and Tukwila — want King County and the state to assist their cities, as they are facing a “disturbing” rise in crime.
Tri-City Herald
Puyallup business owner raided payroll to gamble, buy a pool and take lavish vacations
The co-owner and financial manager of a steel fabrication company in Puyallup, Wash., pleaded guilty to tax fraud Friday for using more than $1 million in payroll taxes on personal expenses including vacations, gambling and a pool, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Western Washington announced. Donna Powell, 56, was...
gigharbornow.org
Mike Benoit named new principal at Peninsula High School
Peninsula School District announced Wednesday that Mike Benoit will be the new principal at Peninsula High School starting in the 2022-23 school year. Benoit, the current principal at Harbor Ridge Middle School, replaces Joe Potts, who is leaving PHS for a position with Bellevue School District as of Aug. 1.
KUOW
WA health officials stress prevention amid rise of MPV cases
Cases of MPV, also known as monkeypox, are doubling in Washington state every 8 to 10 days. KUOW’s Paige Browning has been following the outbreak. She spoke with Kim Malcolm about the latest developments. This interview has been edited for clarity. Kim Malcolm: Today, the federal government declared a...
