Rumor Roundup: The latest on LeBron James extension talks, Cavaliers return rumors

Read on bvmsports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accidentCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Big Bang Theory Actor Lists His LA Home For Almost $12MBryan DijkhuizenLos Angeles, CA
Is Last Crumb Cookies Worth their $150 Price for a dozen?Chicago Food King
Taco Bell And Milk Bar Test Out New Dessert In CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
How to get Free Pink's Hot Dogs this WeekendCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
Cavs forward tells Joe Biden to ‘stop playing’ and make deal to free Brittney Griner
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens called for President Joe Biden to free Brittney Griner from Russia after she was given a nine-year sentence on Thursday. Griner, a WNBA star, was found guilty of drug possession and smuggling. Her sentence is extremely harsh, and it has Stevens, among other NBA players, speaking out on her behalf.
Yardbarker
Collin Sexton Sees Himself As A Starter, But It May Not Work With Cavs
August is here, and the Cleveland Cavaliers still haven’t gotten closer to getting Collin Sexton to agree to a new contract. The team has offered him a deal worth $40 million over three years, but Sexton thinks he’s worth more than that, perhaps in the $20 million per year range.
Was Passing On Evan Mobley A Mistake For Rockets?
A year after selecting Jalen Green over Evan Mobley, would the Houston Rockets make a different decision if given a chance to redo the 2021 NBA Draft?
Sabrina Ionescu Becomes First WNBA Player With 500/200/200 Season
The 2020 No. 1 overall pick made league history against the Mercury on Saturday night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Jose Ramirez Takes Home A Special MLB Honor
At this point, there is little doubt that Jose Ramirez is the face of the Cleveland Guardians. He has been with the franchise for all of his career, he has already signed two extensions (one considered team-friendly and the other one extremely team-friendly) and is a popular player among his teammates and the community.
WATCH: Jake Bobo on Adjusting to SoCal Lifestyle, UCLA's Offense
The recent Duke transfer divided the internet with his In-N-Out takes during spring camp.
Cleveland hosting annual massage conference amid Deshaun Watson controversy
It was reported on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal the ruling from league disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson that Cleveland Browns starting quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games regarding much-publicized allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As of Thursday afternoon, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is...
Yardbarker
Report: Guardians Pursuit Of Deadline Target Fell Apart Over Prospects
Sometimes a team must discern a need from a want. The Guardians wanted to find ways to provide greater run support for their pitchers. But teams looking to trade with the Guardians needed some of Cleveland’s top prospects. And that’s how we got through a rather silent trade deadline...
RELATED PEOPLE
Video: Rejuvenated Collin Sexton makes Anthony Edwards look silly with nasty move
Restricted free agent Collin Sexton still doesn’t have a team for the upcoming 2022-23 regular season. While teams have expressed interest in him and the Cleveland Cavaliers have made him a multiyear offer, Sexton has yet to sign a new deal. Despite that, he’s still been putting in some...
Comments / 0