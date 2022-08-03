Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response

Read on www.wglr.com
Middleton celebrates National Mustard Day
MIDDLETON, Wis. — Mustard was the king of condiments in Middleton Saturday. The National Mustard Museum celebrated National Mustard Day with music, games, a raffle and, of course, mustard. Organizers said that mustard ice cream was, believe it or not, the top hit. “It’s important that we recognize the...
Missing Argyle man found by group of volunteers
ARGYLE, Wis. — A group of volunteers found an Argyle man who went missing Saturday afternoon. Green County Sheriff’s officials said John Svendsen, 70, stopped his truck in the middle of West Point Road and left on foot. Svendsen’s family believed that he may have been in a nearby wooded area. A statewide Silver Alert was issued for him.
Janesville City Council proposes allowing deer bow hunting in Rotary Gardens, varying opinions from residents
JANESVILLE, Wis. — If you have a yard and live in Wisconsin, chances are, you’ve fallen victim to deer nibbling on your flowers and other plants. Janesville City Council is introducing a resolution to solve that problem, but the plan is sparking controversy around the area. Chad Cox is one of the people saying there are too many deer in Janesville.
Tallman Arts Festival returns to Janesville
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Tallman Arts Festival returned to Janesville Saturday, now with more fun than ever. For the first time in 64 years, the festival will be held over two days. The Rock County Historical Society has hosted the event for over six decades, bringing artists from across the country to the annual event.
Lafayette County Authorities Find Missing Man Alive
Lafayette County Authorities were able to locate a 49 year old man from Benton who was found alive and had not been seen since Monday. On Thursday evening, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a check welfare complaint.. Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the scene where an unattended vehicle was located. After information was gathered, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department were called to respond to the scene to provide search assistance, which continued into the late evening hours, without locating the missing person. Sheriff’s Office personnel returned to the scene at around 6:00am Friday morning. Members of the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department arrived at the scene to continue the search for the missing person. Additional resources were requested and arrived from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol; both deploying drones for the search. In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided an airplane for a grid search. Additional K9 resources arrived to the scene from the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue team. The Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with executing the search for the missing individual. At approximately 10:25am Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team was able to locate the missing man. Once the man was located, medical assistance was rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. His name has not been released as a continuing investigation is in progress.
Athletes take to Capitol Square for CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — People in downtown Madison Friday likely saw something a little different on the Capitol Square: athletes from the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games took to the steps outside the Capitol for part of their competition. Athletes ran 3.5 miles from the Alliant Energy Center to the Capitol...
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
Man injured in Green Co. motorcycle crash last week dies
HOLLANDALE, Wis. — A man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash last week died Sunday. Green County Sheriff’s officials said Chad Schneider, 50, of Blanchardville died of injuries sustained in the crash. On August 1 just after 1 p.m., Schneider was driving east on Highway 39...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to Madison Police, and happened around 5 a.m. near Agriculture Drive causing lanes to close headed westbound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and...
Black Earth man killed after crashing into rock wall near Lone Rock
LONE ROCK, Wis. — A Black Earth man was killed Saturday after crashing into a rock wall outside Lone Rock. Iowa County Sheriff’s officials said Tyler Russel was driving south on State Highway 130 when he failed to stop at the intersection with State Highway 133 and collided with the wall.
Police responding to report of shots fired in SW Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Madison’s southwest side Friday afternoon. The police department said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Further details, including whether anyone was hurt, were not...
Man arrested in connection with stabbing at Reeseville home
REESEVILLE, Wis. — A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stabbed a person at a home in Reeseville. Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to a home in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. Saturday after a report of a disturbance. Deputies arriving at the home found a 21-year-old man who they said was armed with a knife.
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
The company previously said 55 employees in Middleton would be affected but that it would add 40 jobs in DeForest. A spokesperson said 30 people from the Middleton warehouse applied for the new jobs in DeForest and nearly 90% were offered a position. As part of the announcement earlier this...
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Middleton man was arrested Friday morning after police said he beat a woman and stole her car at a Madison Walmart before leading deputies on a chase through parts of Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties. The Madison Police Department said a woman reported being...
Evers pardons 49 more people, bringing total to 603
“It is one of the most rewarding parts of my job as governor to have the opportunity to grant a fresh start to folks who’ve made efforts to learn and grow from their past mistakes,” said Gov. Evers. “Forgiveness is an important value I know we all share as Wisconsinites, and I’m grateful for the Pardon Advisory Board for continuing to prioritize this work, giving folks second chances so they can continue their work giving back.”
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the...
