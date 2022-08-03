The Godmother of Soul: 10 Facts We Learned From Patti LaBelle’s Drink Champs Episode

The podcast game is crazier than it has ever been. This is especially the case when it comes to music and sports podcasts. From Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s ‘ Million Dollaz Worth of Game ‘ to Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes’ ‘ All The Smoke, ‘ to Yung Miami’s ‘ Caresha Please ,’ every week there is a competition between creators who can snag the best guests and who can release the best content with those guests.

Even in the midst of all these podcasts taking off and bringing us some of the best interviews we’ve seen in recent memory, there are still guests we would never expect to see hop on one. This perfectly describes how most people felt when they saw that the legendary Patti LaBelle would be a guest on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s ‘ Drink Champs ‘ podcast.

The Grandmother of Soul rarely does interviews so of course seeing her join the podcasts where guests usually leave belligerently drunk was a treat. Although she didn’t drink any hard liquor, she surely indulged in wine and encouraged the hosts to still smoke their “reefer” if that’s what made them comfortable. Despite not even being out a full week yet, the interview has already amassed over 631,000 views and counting.The interview was pure gold. Ms. LaBelle dropped countless gems over the course of the two hour conversation. Out of everything she shared, we picked 10 interesting facts that might not have been as well known to the general public before watching. Enjoy!

1. A young Luther Vandross was the President of her first fan club and also hooked her and the Bluebelles up with gowns that they would wear to their shows. She thinks he was stealing the clothes. Lmao

2. She still has her ears to the streets. She has listened to Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion and the City Girls and supports them whole-heartedly.

3. The first hip-hop artists she recalls listening to are Big Daddy Kane & 2Pac. Hearing Shakur’s hit ‘California Love’ made her learn how to Crip Walk.

4. Patti thought that singer Jazmine Sullivan hated her until recently when the two shared a phone conversation. The two plan to record together soon.

5. She still lives in Philadelphia (where she was born) and has for almost her whole life. She doesn’t like sand, water or the sun so she rarely vacations.

7. Patti’s love for cooking is always shared with her peers. She has cooked for a host of people including Elton John, Nina Simone and Prince. She takes all of her utensils on the road with her.

8. Although they went head to head in a Verzuz battle, her and Gladys Knight are legitimate best friends. LaBelle was with Knight when Knight’s son passed away and Gladys was there when Patti’s sisters passed.

9. Her Patti’s Pies aren’t the only items she has in stores. She has her own peach cobbler, macaroni, kale greens, cornbread, syrup and pancake mix all on shelfs.

10. Before her death, Aretha Franklin and Patti LaBelle made amends. Rumors swirled that the two had a long going feud. Those rumors were at an all time high when Franklin supposedly snubbed LaBelle at the Woman of Soul Concert at White House in 2014. After that, the two talked over the phone about Franklin potentially getting her items in Walmart and the two recording together.