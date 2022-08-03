ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twenty88’s Greatest Creation: Big Sean & Jhené Aiko’s Cutest Couple Photos

By Sammy Approved
 4 days ago

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty


Big Sean recently hit a summer festival run alongside his girlfriend, baby’s mom and singer Jhené Aiko . The two were spotted performing on stages from Chicago’s Lollapalooza Festival to Mo Pop Festival in Big Sean’s hometown of Detroit. In light of their little bundle of joy, check out a
gallery of our favorite pictures of the beautiful couple.

Big Sean and Jhené Aiko have been dating and collaborating on music since 2016. The music power couple announced that they are welcoming their first child together. This will be Big Sean’s first and Jhené’s second. Her first being 13-year-old Namiko Love Browner, who she shares with ex-boyfriend O’Ryan.

Big Sean and Jhené have been a fiery duo since first collaborating on music together. They began dating off and on since the release of their album, Twenty88 in 2016. The couple has an undeniable energy in and out of the studio, and their love truly shows when they hit the stage together. Most recently, Big Sean embraced Jhené as she sang on stage at Lollapalooza. The two performed their song “I Know” and Big Sean bent down to kiss her glowing baby bump.

Hulu tweeted a snippet of the performance saying, “ The world needs to see this video of @BigSean and @JheneAiko at #Lolla , and it’s my duty to share it.”

Hulu was absolutely right. We can’t help but get in our feels as we await the arrival of their baby. Big Sean is obviously excited sharing a series of posts on his Instagram stories. One of Big Sean’s stories read: “Whole new motivation foreal! Very grateful God continues to bless us, thank you. Can’t wait to be a Dad.”

Check out a gallery of the couple below:

1. The Baby’s Already A Performer

Source:BuzzingPop

2. Black Love

Source:blacklovefeed

3. The Coolest Parents

Source:DailyRapFacts

4. They Match Each Other’s Spice

Source:billynvrleft

5. So Beautiful

Source:mefeater

6. Twenty88

Source:rocktheview

7. On Fire

Source:angie1verolina

8. So Much Fun

Source:HipHopDX

9. And So Fly

Source:BigSeanWorld

10. Out and About

Source:KahhSpence

