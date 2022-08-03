Read on mycurlyadventures.com
papercitymag.com
Inside Houston’s Brand New Reformation Store — New Tech, the Twilight Dress and Sustainable Shoes
Reformation has opened its fifth Texas store in Houston's Montrose Collective. On a recent trip to the newly opened Reformation boutique in the Montrose Collective mixed-use development, a group of shoppers were agog over the store’s massive touch screen. It allowed them to shop from the monitor easily. It’s...
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 11 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 8 to 14, 2022
Make the most of those summer days with our picks for kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. This week, get the kids ready for their return to the hallways, watch a flick while you float, burn some energy at a kids’ duathlon, learn more about the world of squirrels, and more.
$5.2M historic Houston home is a monument to mid-century modern
Frank Lloyd Wright's protégé and friend, Karl Kamrath, built the house to be his personal residence.
White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus
HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
‘Jackass’ Star Steve-O’s Buc-ee’s Prank Cut Short by Management, Texas Police Respond
When travelers stopped at the Buc-ee’s in Wharton, Texas, early last week, they expected to be wowed. What they didn’t expect, however, was that one of their fellow shoppers would be Jackass star Steve-O. As anyone who’s ever stopped at the gas station and mega-convenience store knows, Buc-ee’s...
Galveston woman asking to choose home for former pet capuchin monkey that was not allowed on island
Lilly the monkey escaped from their home after a break-in back in 2020 and went missing. The woman located her and was notified that she isn't allowed to have the animal in her home.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Betty from Friendswood just won!
HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Spinning on Friday was Betty from Friendswood. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show...
Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street
SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
Click2Houston.com
Three Little Pitties Rescue in Friendswood helping canines across Houston
Three Little Pitties is a nonprofit dog and cat rescue that helps them create a pathway to permanent, safe, and loving homes. Staff members of Three Little Pitties spoke to KPRC 2′s Lisa Hernandez and met Inky, a Pitbull mix who came to the shelter with a skin condition after she was found as a stray.
houstononthecheap.com
Top 11 things to do in Houston with kids this weekend of August 5, 2022 include $1.79 Train Rides at Hermann Park, Minion Mania, Free Lego Block Party & more!
Looking for things to do with your kids this weekend in Houston? H-town is a great city to raise kids. In fact, we are consistently regarded as one of the most family-friendly in the country. Apart from a number of great schools, there are always so many different events that...
Popston known for unique Houston-inspired frozen pops
These aren't the popsicles from your childhood. Popston serves up unique frozen pops with Houston-inspired flavors - like Shipley Donuts! 🍨
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
3 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Shasta, a pup who pretends she’s a fish
Looking for a pup with a tank full of energy? Shasta is your gal!. The 8-month-old Retriever mix came to Houston Humane Society from another shelter. Volunteers say Shasta LOVES to play in the water -- she’ll love to play in doggie pools and swim! She also loves to fetch, run, and hang out with her humans.
32-Year-Old Lee Simmons Dead, 1 Other Person Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)
Officials state that a multi-vehicle accident along I-45 in North Harris County left 1 man dead and 1 child injured on Thursday afternoon at around 1:30 PM. An 18-wheeler lost 2 of its wheels while driving and struck 2 vehicles.
Houston neighborhood suffering from 'worst smell' after truck spills rotten cow intestines on road
A payload of bovine innards that fell off a moving truck this week has blanketed the intersection of Hardy Street and Cavalcade in a rancid odor, locals told KHOU.
Residents celebrating after NE Houston apartment complex brought back up to code
HOUSTON — It was a full circle moment for people living in deplorable conditions at a northeast Houston apartment complex. Residents at the Sterlingshire Apartments celebrated the apartment being back up to code thanks to the successful efforts of those who stepped in to fix things up. Back in...
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m worried somebody is going to get hurt’: Montrose neighbors plead with city of Houston to remove tree with falling limbs
HOUSTON – The city of Houston to put cones or barricades around a tree in a Montrose neighbor before a contractor removes it. For the better part of a year, the property owners called 311 trying to get it removed after limbs began to fall. “I’m worried somebody is...
actionnews5.com
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon. City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away. “I have...
365thingsinhouston.com
Hear the hits of Prince & the Beatles in one weekend at Miller Outdoor Theatre
Catch a weekend of tribute spectacles at Miller Outdoor Theatre when the Purple Experience pays homage to Prince on Friday, August 19 and Classic Albums Live performs the Beatles’ Let It Be on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Relive music of the masters in one weekend in August when Miller...
