365thingsinhouston.com

Top 11 Things to Do for Kids in Houston This Week: Monday, August 8 to 14, 2022

Make the most of those summer days with our picks for kid-friendly things to do in and around Houston this week from Monday, August 8 to Sunday, August 14, 2022. This week, get the kids ready for their return to the hallways, watch a flick while you float, burn some energy at a kids’ duathlon, learn more about the world of squirrels, and more.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

White Linen Night returns to the Heights after two-year hiatus

HOUSTON — Party people were out on the street in full force Saturday as a popular block party returned to the Heights after a two-year hiatus. White Linen Night, which started in New Orleans as a way for artists and patrons to celebrate the city's creativity, finally returned for 2022.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Betty from Friendswood just won!

HOUSTON – The Houston Life Prize Wheel gives us the opportunity to connect with our wonderful viewers and gives you, the viewer, the opportunity to win BIG prizes. Spinning on Friday was Betty from Friendswood. Every week, Derrick and Courtney will get decked out in their finest game show...
HOUSTON, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Two great events coming to Historic 6TH Street

SLINGFEST GALVESTON ISLAND 2022 and SPYDER/RYKER G-TOWN INVASION…. EVENTS • SAME LOCATION • SEPTEMBER 22-25 • HISTORIC 6TH STREET, TEXAS CITY, TEXAS. Alamo Cycle Plex; SlingFest Events; Spyder Ryker Invasion; Riders4Life Texas; Shaw Girls, Family and Friends; House Of Sound Car Audio; Street Zone Ryderz; Without Limitz Ryderz; H-Town Spyder & Ryker Ryders; Slinging Out Hunger by Ms.Nesie; SLINGSHOTS Y AMIGOS; RCB Custom Street Whips; Pimp My Sling; Audio Hoggz; Zarate Steel Works; Sound Evolution; Da Bass LLC; ATL Slingshot Store; Riders4Life Can-Am; Riders for Life Foundation; Slinging With Jesus; Brooks BBQ & More; Wrice BBQ; Riders4Life Global.
TEXAS CITY, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you love to enjoy a good steak with your friends and family members and you happen to live in Texas, then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Texas that every steak lover should visit at least once. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with only high-quality ingredients, so you are definitely in for a treat. Also, all of these steakhouses are great options for when you are looking for a place to celebrate a special occasion but are also good options for simply enjoying a casual meal with some close friends or family members. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Continue to read to find out:
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Shasta, a pup who pretends she’s a fish

Looking for a pup with a tank full of energy? Shasta is your gal!. The 8-month-old Retriever mix came to Houston Humane Society from another shelter. Volunteers say Shasta LOVES to play in the water -- she’ll love to play in doggie pools and swim! She also loves to fetch, run, and hang out with her humans.
HOUSTON, TX
actionnews5.com

GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway

HOUSTON (KTRK) – People in one Houston neighborhood are holding their breath – literally – after a truck spilled cow intestines all over the road Wednesday afternoon. City officials say crews got things cleaned up pretty quickly, but the smell hasn’t completely gone away. “I have...
HOUSTON, TX

