Read on www.discoverourcoast.com
Related
kptv.com
On the Go at Clark County Fair
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Fair kicks off Friday with plenty of food, rides, performances and much more!. The Clark County Fair is back in Ridgefield after two years away due to the pandemic. It begins Friday, Aug. 5, and goes until Sunday, Aug. 14. Concerts will...
kptv.com
Don & Jo’s Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends
RIDGEFIELD, Wash. (KPTV) – Don & Jo’s Drive-In is a staple in Ridgefield, serving burgers, fries and more to three generations in the community. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the drive-in ahead of celebrating a major milestone to learn more about what the restaurant means to the community.
This Is The Best Chili In Washington
LoveFood found every state's tastiest bowl of chili.
beachconnection.net
Cautions, Advice for Watching Elk on Oregon Coast
(Oregon Coast) – Few things create the wonder and surprise of spotting a bunch of elk on the Oregon coast – rather closeup. The stately Roosevelt elk are common to the Oregon coast and Coast Range, especially up north near Cannon Beach, Seaside and Gearhart. There are plenty of them farther south, and the south coast even has the Dean Creek Elk Viewing Area near Reedsport. (Above: elk giving the camera a glare at Ecola State Park. All photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
beachconnection.net
Oregon Coast Traffic Delays / Detours at Florence, Warrenton
(Florence, Oregon) – Some amount of roadwork is taking place in two areas of the Oregon coast that may cause you some delays or detours. Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) said to keep an eye out for traffic situations in Florence and at Warrenton. In Florence, expect traffic delays...
ncwlife.com
I-5 Cowlitz River Bridge begins bridge deck repairs on Monday
The Interstate 5 Cowlitz River Bridge and a bridge in rural Cowlitz County are among the crossings that will be limited for deck preservation work starting Monday. The Washington State Department of Transportation will be patching decks on eight bridges throughout Southwest Washington beginning Aug. 8. The Department of Transportation said the work will smooth the bridge's surface and extend their working lives.
Narcity
7 Of The Best Restaurants In Vancouver, According To Locals
A is bringing locals together to break down all of the best restaurants in Vancouver and there are some super drool-worthy suggestions. The list includes some well-known places and some hidden gems, so get out your foodie bucket list. Whether you're visiting the city or playing tourist in your hometown...
WSDOT scheduling six-day closure of Rainier-Longview bridge
The Washington transit agency is conducting a survey to determine best dates for a Lewis and Clark Bridge closure.The Lewis and Clark Bridge will close to traffic for nearly a week sometime next year, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. The bridge, which connects Rainier and Longview, Washington, is in need of "vital preservation work," the agency says. It will close to all traffic for up to six days in spring or summer 2023. What has yet to be determined is exactly when that closure will happen. WSDOT is asking bridge-users to weigh in on the best time...
RELATED PEOPLE
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
kptv.com
Hillsboro search warrant (8/4)
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed...
kptv.com
Home of suspected catalytic converter thief breached in Hillsboro
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends. Don & Jo's Drive-In celebrates decades of burgers, fries, family and friends. Don & Jo’s Drive In is a staple in Ridgefield. A fire engulfed a large shed and at least one RV in Sherwood early Thursday...
SW Washington 2022 primary results here
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
q13fox.com
US Coast Guard responds to historic ferry sinking in Oregon
ASTORIA, Ore. - On Friday morning, the Tourist No. 2 ferry partially sank on the Columbia River in Astoria, Oregon with no one aboard. The US Coast Guard responded to the vessel and deployed a containment boom in order to minimize the release of oil and the potential environmental impact.
Chronicle
Sirens: Drugs in the Bathroom ; Criminal Impersonation; Dog, Children Left in Car; Morton and Mossyrock Reports
• A vehicle prowl reported in the 600 block of Southwest William Avenue just after 12:25 p.m. on Aug. 1 is under investigation. • At 7:50 a.m. on Aug. 2, a vehicle prowl that occurred in the 600 block of Southwest 20th Street sometime overnight was reported. Other Theft. •...
kptv.com
Video: Tactical officers use foam bullets to breach Hillsboro home
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A local resident captured video footage Thursday morning of the officers in tactical gear assisting with a search warrant in southeast Hillsboro. In the footage, captured by the resident, heavily armed police with the Washington County Tactical Negotiation Team stand around an armored vehicle before shooting projectiles through three windows of a residence. For the rest of the footage, the police stand in and around the armored vehicle.
kptv.com
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kptv.com
Investigation underway after body found on Cowlitz County property
COWLITZ COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A death investigation is underway after a body was found on a property in Cowlitz County on Saturday. The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office said detectives executed a search warrant at a property in the 2100 block of Holcomb Road. Detectives had received information that a body was on the property.
1 arrested after Kelso shooting leaves man hospitalized
A suspect has been arrested after a shooting in Kelso, Washington on Friday night reportedly left one man hospitalized, according to Kelso Police Department.
kptv.com
Man shot in head, shooter ‘detained’ in Kelso
KELSO, Wash. (KPTV) - Police said a man is being treated for a gunshot wound to the head, and a person responsible was detained Friday night in Kelso. The Kelso Police Department said just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the 1900 block of Teresa Way. The Longview Police Department and Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office also responded. When officers arrived, they found a 43-year-old man who was shot in the head. He was taken to St. John Medical Center, and then to another hospital for a higher level of care. An update on his condition was not provided.
More than a dozen accused of stealing, selling catalytic converters in Washington County
More than a dozen local people are accused of stealing and selling catalytic converters in Washington County. One after another, members of a suspected theft ring appeared before a judge Thursday, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of the car parts filled with precious metals.
Comments / 0