Boston, MA

theScore

Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.

Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
FanSided

Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez still looking out for his ex-teammate

Christian Vazquez was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros but is still looking out for his ex-teammates. It didn’t take long after the MLB trade deadline for Christian Vazquez to see many of his former Boston Red Sox teammates. Traded a few days ago from Boston to the Houston Astros, the two clubs battled this week in Vazquez’s new home ballpark.
earnthenecklace.com

Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring

The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
NBC Sports

Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade

At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
Larry Brown Sports

Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade

Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
MLB
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Yardbarker

Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster

In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
NBC Sports

Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves

What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
NBC Sports

González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers

For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
The Ringer

The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports

Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
thecomeback.com

Top Japanese pitcher expected to test MLB free agency

One of Japan’s best pitchers will reportedly be on the market for MLB teams when the 2022 regular season begins and the hot stove season gets going. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, “is expected to consider MLB contract offers this winter.”
MLB

