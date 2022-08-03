Read on www.clnsmedia.com
theScore
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
Alex Cora addresses Chaim Bloom's deadline performance
Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora did his weekly interview with “Merloni, Faura & Mego” Thursday, and he addressed Chaim Bloom’s trade deadline performance.
Giants Fell Apart With Cheating and Ejections Over An 8 Game Sweep by the Dodgers
Oh, how the mighty have fallen. The Giants went from knocking the Dodgers off of the NL West throne last year to being an embarrassment of the division in 2022. It’s been a pretty wild spiral to watch, especially given the talent that they’ve had on the roster from last year.
1 MLB trade deadline move the Red Sox should have made
The Boston Red Sox had a rather strange 2022 MLB trade deadline. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom couldn’t seem to make his mind up on whether he thought the Sox should be buyers of sellers. And that resulted in a somewhat chaotic deadline in Boston. In the door came...
Pedro rips the Red Sox: ‘I just don’t see where the path is’
Pedro Martinez is not happy with the direction of the Boston Red Sox under Chaim Bloom. He ripped the team’s moves at the trade deadline this week on MLB Network.
Former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez still looking out for his ex-teammate
Christian Vazquez was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Houston Astros but is still looking out for his ex-teammates. It didn’t take long after the MLB trade deadline for Christian Vazquez to see many of his former Boston Red Sox teammates. Traded a few days ago from Boston to the Houston Astros, the two clubs battled this week in Vazquez’s new home ballpark.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring
The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
The bizarre piece of Kauffman Stadium that got Alex Cora thrown out
A ball hit by Salvador Perez helped the Kansas City Royals win their series-opener against the Red Sox, while also allowing for something new longtime Kauffman Stadium observers had never seen.
NBC Sports
Vazquez details bizarre experience of facing Red Sox right after trade
At least the Boston Red Sox made Christian Vazquez's exit convenient. Shortly after landing in Houston on Monday night, the Red Sox traded their longest-tenured player to the Astros, who they were preparing to face in a three-game series. That meant Vazquez simply had to switch clubhouses at Minute Maid Park to join his new team.
Zack Greinke sent Whit Merrifield cool text message after trade
Zach Greinke is known for being a man of few words. But when he speaks, his words carry meaning. And he apparently had a nice message for Whit Merrifield recently. Merrifield was traded from the Royals to the Toronto Blue Jays ahead of Tuesday’s non-waiver trade deadline. Merrifield is a two-time All-Star and career .286 hitter. But this season, his numbers have been bad. His .242 batting average and .645 OPS are career-low marks.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Dodgers News: Mookie Challenges Giants Pitcher, Treinen Helps Miguel Vargas, Hanser Talks Gallo & More
The Dodgers got the best of the revamped San Diego Padres on Friday, bludgeoning their little brother 8-1 before nighttime fireworks lit up Chavez Ravine. Before the game, the organization paid tribute to the late, great Vin Scully who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 94. It was...
Yardbarker
Padres Star Comments On The New-Look Roster
In just a matter of days, the San Diego Padres have completely transformed their roster and now are serious World Series contenders. On Monday, they acquired left-hander Josh Hader from the Milwaukee Brewers in a trade that shocked the entire world. On Tuesday, the day of the trade deadline, they...
NBC Sports
Alex Cora weighs in on Chaim Bloom's puzzling trade deadline moves
What's the endgame for Chaim Bloom and the Boston Red Sox?. That's what many were wondering as they watched Bloom straddle the line between buying and selling ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. The Red Sox' chief baseball officer dealt starting catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for a pair of prospects in a move that appeared to signal "sell," but then turned around and acquired outfielder Tommy Pham, catcher Reese McGuire and first baseman Eric Hosmer, who addresses one of the team's most glaring needs.
NBC Sports
González costs Giants with another blunder in loss to Dodgers
For the second time in two weeks, a baserunning mistake by outfielder Luis González ended up hurting a struggling Giants offense. In the Giants' 3-0 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday night at Oracle Park, the latest baserunning error by González ended what was the best scoring opportunity San Francisco had through seven innings against lefty Julio Urías.
The Ringer
The Baseball Stadium That “Forever Changed” Professional Sports
Baseball stadiums are never only about baseball. Their utility is both more dynamic and more poetic; as writer and critic Paul Goldberger put it in Ballpark: Baseball in the American City, baseball stadiums are the “ultimate American metaphor.” The metaphor works on at least two levels. As spiritually public places containing “a garden” at their heart, ballparks evoke a tension between “the rural and the urban”—the Jeffersonian preference for the pastoral; the Hamiltonian impulse toward the industrial—that has “existed throughout American history.” Done right, they evince what beauty that tension can produce, the creative potential of this American conflict. But so, too, do baseball stadiums—through design quirks, topographical accommodations, structural evocations of local history—represent characteristics particular to the cities and time periods in which they were constructed. They’re expressions, in this way, about nothing less than how we live.
thecomeback.com
Top Japanese pitcher expected to test MLB free agency
One of Japan’s best pitchers will reportedly be on the market for MLB teams when the 2022 regular season begins and the hot stove season gets going. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Kodai Senga, a right-handed pitcher of the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks of Nippon Professional Baseball, “is expected to consider MLB contract offers this winter.”
