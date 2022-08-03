ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Enjoy the great outdoors with these 15 top-rated tents — starting at $25

By Sierra Hoeger
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The Best Quick-Dry Towels Are Always Ready and Never Smelly

Click here to read the full article. When you hear “quick-drying towels,” it’s hard not to conjure images of thin and flimsy travel towels or a cheesy Shamwow infomercial. Sure, they may take up less room in your knapsack or carry-on luggage, but they don’t exactly get the job done when it comes to drying off. Luckily, quick-dry towels have come a long way in recent years, with a variety of new options hitting the market to make all of your shower thoughts and dreams come true. Today, you can find many fast-drying and luxurious towels for use in bathrooms, in...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
Apartment Therapy

This Sold-Out Outdoor Furniture Collection Is Back in Stock (And on Rare Sale!)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. While we still have a few solid weeks of summer left, there’s no denying that many of us have turned our sights to cozy sweaters, cooler temps, and all things fall. And while I’m just as excited as anyone about all the autumnal goodness yet to come, I’m here with an important PSA: Don’t write summer off yet.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Outdoors#Camping#Bell Tent#Ea
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 49% Off The Complete Far Side, Plus $200 Off Underwater Electric Scooter

Click here to read the full article. Bad news: The work week is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Prime Day has come and gone, but there are still great Amazon deals on Cuisinart waffle makers, Braun self-cleaning electric razors, and an underwater scooter you need to add to your vacation checklist. And here’s our pick for...
SHOPPING
domino

IKEA Just Released an $18 Wall Organizer That—Wait for It—Can Hold a Yoga Mat

They say that peace comes from within, but if a little shopping gets us closer to zen, then we’re all for it. And it’s looking like IKEA’s new collection, Vårdande, is the perfect place to begin. The just-launched assortment of 15 items is all about slowing down and reducing stress (fun fact—in Swedish, Vårdande means “to take care of”), and the two designers for the brand, Akanksha Deo and Sarah Fager, did just that. They worked with suppliers across Asia that are focused on bringing long-term employment and education opportunities to marginalized groups on calming products like waffle-knit bath towels and jute plant pots. Of course, nothing puts us more at ease than a super-functional storage piece.
YOGA
TODAY.com

How a vacation inspired this family of 6 to open their own inn

Off the coast of Florida sits Anna Maria Island that is home to turquoise waters and a simpler way of life. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces the parents of four who purchased and renovated a four-room hotel after vacationing there.Aug. 5, 2022.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Amazon
hypebeast.com

Luxury Brand Aman Essentials Launches Its First Leather Collection

Multi-layered luxury lifestyle group Aman is well-known for its first-rate destination experiences around the world, including resorts, hotels and spas. Further expanding its territory this year, the company is launching its first “Leather Collection” for Summer 2022. Formed in 2018, the Aman Essentials branch of Aman aims to...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Save up to 40% in Aldi’s summer sale with discounts on garden furniture, sports gear and more

From premium beauty dupes and garden furniture to camping essentials and summer sports gear, Aldi’s budget products have grown the supermarket a cult following – and now, you can save up to 40 per cent on Specialbuys in its annual summer sale.Perfect timing for those looking to spruce their garden up before the end of the summer, the sale includes plenty of Aldi’s coveted outdoor range, as well as golfing and cycling kit.Whether you’ve had your eye on the supermarket’s inflatable hot tub, its sell-out pizza oven, rattan garden furniture set or kids’ balance bikes, there’s no better time to...
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

If you like working outside, you should know about this portable laptop shade

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
ELECTRONICS
TODAY.com

The Shop Report: tech steals, miracle hair products and 18 more July bestsellers

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
HAIR CARE
TODAY.com

Applebee’s hits the beauty scene with wing sauce-flavored gloss

Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist runs through the Highs and Lows of the week, including the outpouring of support for the state of Kentucky after being battered by relentless rain and deadly flooding, a professional acro-paraglider who had a heart-stopping close call, and Applebee’s teaming up with beauty brand Winky Lux to launch their own line of wing sauce-flavored lip gloss.Aug. 7, 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy