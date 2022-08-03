LUCOM recognizes the Class of 2026 during the annual White Coat Ceremony

Read on www.liberty.edu
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted and Ted's Lynchburg Barber Shoppe is helping single dads and their childrenCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
This Middle of Nowhere General Store in Virginia Has Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenVirginia State
Two men accuse Lynchburg police officer of illegal body searchCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victimsCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Ice cream truck helps Lynchburg residents beat the heatCheryl E PrestonLynchburg, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg Organization host Building Our Community Together
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Thousands of families gathered at the University of Lynchburg to attend Building Our Community Together. A back-to-school event hosted by One Community One Voice. “Hopefully this event does two things. That they get the supplies they need because times are very hard,” said One Community One...
WSLS
Liberty University saddened by the passing of former student, Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Wednesday at about 12:30 p.m., Republican Indiana Congresswoman and former Liberty University student Jacqueline R. Walorski, 58, lost her life in a tragic two-vehicle crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff, 27-year-old...
WSLS
Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl
ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
WSET
One of ABC 13's own in Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — The Miss Virginia Volunteer pageant is happening soon at the Academy in Downtown Lynchburg!. The show is set for August 13th. Click here to learn more. Charles Billingsley is opening the show, with the theme of celebrating America!. Watch the video above to see the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDBJ7.com
Childcare in southwest Virginia unable to meet “astronomical” demand
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The child care available in southwest Virginia can’t meet what one provider says is an “astronomical” demand. “The number one thing we hate saying is, ‘I’m sorry we don’t have a position,’” said Jeanna Williams, the Owner and Executive Director of the Children’s Castle Early Learning Center in Roanoke.
altavistajournal.com
Johnson Health Center hosts 8th annual Back to School Care Fair
Johnson Health Center will celebrate National Health Center Week in August with our Eighth Annual Back to School Care Fair, pledged to address the ever-increasing financial burden of school supplies. This is the eighth year this event been hosted by Johnson Health Center, and it has grown steadily over the last seven years. To date we have given out over 3,600 book bags.
WSLS
‘Drag extravaganza’ receives support after concerns, moves show to Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – ‘A Knight with Kendall,’ originally promoted as a ‘drag extravaganza,’ took centerstage at Lynchburg’s Academy Center of the Arts on Thursday after it was moved from Jefferson Forest High School due to residents’ concerns. Organizers of ‘A Knight with Kendall’...
theroanoker.com
Book No Further to Host Beth Macy's Launch for "Raising Lazarus"
Book No Further hosts the local launch of bestselling author Beth Macy's new book "Raising Lazarus" on Monday, August 11 at Charter Hall. Book No Further will present the local launch of Beth Macy's new book Raising Lazarus, Monday, August 22, at 7 pm at Charter Hall in the Roanoke City Market Building. Subtitled “Hope Justice and the Future of American's Overdose Crisis,” Raising Lazarus tells the story of the everyday heroes fighting to stem the tide of addiction in communities across the country and of the individuals struggling for accountability in America's courts.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDBJ7.com
News business Books by the Pound opens in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Books by the Pound does exactly what you’d expect– by selling books by the pound. The store held its soft opening Saturday. The Coombes family says they enjoy reading and didn’t like the idea of these books ending up in the landfill. So, they decided to put them in big boxes hoping the books get loved again.
WSLS
Preserving black history, culture through church grants in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – Historical churches in Roanoke are looking to preserve black history and culture through church grants. Some churches, like Hill Street Baptist Church in Roanoke, started from humble beginnings. “They started with six members in a little house and it had grown to what you see right...
wfxrtv.com
Drag show changes venues after backlash from Bedford Co. parents
(WFXR) — A self-proclaimed “drag extravaganza” caused controversy in Bedford County before finding a new home in Lynchburg at the Academy Center of the Arts. “A Knight with Kendall,” hosted by Kendall Mullins of Forest, was originally set to take place at Jefferson Forest High School as a fundraiser.
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for LeeAnn Amber Haun
LeeAnn Amber Haun (formerly LeeAnn Anderson) departed from this world on June 22, 2022, in Roanoke, Virginia. She leaves behind numerous family members and friends to cherish her memory. She is survived by her father John Haun, his wife Rosemary, and their son Christopher, of Tazewell; her sisters, Crystal Haun and Tabitha Justice; her brother J.T. Haun; and two beloved daughters, Hailey Anderson and Jordan Anderson, whom she missed deeply and thought of often. She was preceded in death by her mother, Doris Ann Money, and her grandparents, Frances Holiway, Rita Haun, and Daniel Nelson Haun. LeeAnn was born September 17, 1984, and raised in McDowell County, WV. She spent her childhood learning to fend for herself, she sometimes said. She was the second middle child and often found herself on the fringes of activity, until she blossomed into a vivacious social butterfly, endearing herself to the hearts of many. She treasured meeting new people and being able to care for others. Her memories were her greatest treasures, however. Her favorite memories were of her daughters, and of her paternal grandmother’s love for her. She was Granny Rita’s “little China doll,” and Amber took up a family gauntlet by learning to make her homemade buttermilk biscuits. LeeAnn Amber played one final game of sibling Monopoly as a complete set with her sisters and brother in the wake of their mother’s death in 2007. She spent the last few years of her life searching for self-fulfillment and healing, and found much brokenness and heartache along the way. Nevertheless, she touched the lives of many people throughout her life, and her desire for adventure took her across the United States.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke Valley parents considering alternative learning options
(WFXR) — Alternative learning options have become significantly more popular over the last several years, continuing to grow even as many schools return to pre-pandemic routines. Some Roanoke Valley parents say it’s due to the quality of education. Jannice Walker, a Salem mom who has been homeschooling her...
cardinalnews.org
There are few statues to Black women. Both Roanoke and South Boston aim to change that.
Groups in South Boston and Roanoke are doing the same thing: They’re both raising money to erect statues to Henrietta Lacks, the woman whose cells were scraped out of her body in 1951 (without her family’s knowledge) and used to generate a line of cells that has been considered vital to medical research since.
cardinalnews.org
University of Lynchburg to launch program for people 50 and older; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of education briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Want more education news? There’s no full-time education reporter west of Richmond. You can help change that. Help fund us. * * *. Lynchburg to launch program for those 50 and older. The University of Lynchburg is...
Protecting Virginia kids from COVID as they return to school
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As children head back to the classroom for another school year amid the coronavirus pandemic, parents may have a lot of questions about protocols for keeping kids healthy. However, school districts around southwest Virginia are already making sure they have every safety measure in place before children even get on […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvtf.org
Census Bureau report shows Lexington is the youngest place in the country
A new report from the US Census Bureau shows Lexington now has the youngest median age in the country, at just over 22, and Radford and Lynchburg aren’t far behind. In a report for Cardinal News, editor Dwayne Yancey, who confesses to being a ‘demographic nerd’, also looked at the country’s largest age gap between Virginia’s youngest locality, and its oldest.
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
Liberty News
Newman will light up the night at Liberty lacrosse games, through on-campus ministry
Liberty University men’s lacrosse Head Coach Kyle McQuillan believes the spiritual impact incoming recruit Bennett Newman will have on campus will be even greater than the athleticism he will bring to the game. “The real thing we are excited for about Bennett is that he understands our culture, what’s...
WSLS
Rappel ‘over the edge’ of a Roanoke building for a cause on Saturday
ROANOKE, Va. – Family and friends of Eastern Dominican Christian Mission are going “over the edge” to raise awareness and funds to build a medical clinic in the Dominican Republic. On Saturday, they will hold a fundraiser where participants rappel off the Roanoke Higher Education Building. “We...
Comments / 0