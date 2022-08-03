ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Former Badgers competing in CrossFit Games

By Andrew Bandstra
wglr.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglr.com

Now is the time to get your kids on the school year sleep schedule, doctors say

MADISON, Wis. — We may still be a month away from most kids returning to school, but local doctors say now is the time to get your kids into their school year routine. Kids of all ages have likely spent the summer staying up later than normal and sleeping in more in the morning — a routine that takes more than a couple of days for their bodies to get out of.
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

New UW-Madison chancellor meets with students, staff on first day on campus

MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin met with students and staff members Thursday during an ice cream social to mark her first day on campus. Mnookin, who was named the university’s next leader in May, spent her first day on campus touring Engineering Hall, meeting...
MADISON, WI
wglr.com

FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered

COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Madison, WI
Sports
wglr.com

Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making.
STOUGHTON, WI
wglr.com

Trump campaigns for Michels in Waukesha days ahead of primary election

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Days before Wisconsinites head to the polls in the state’s primary election, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha for Tim Michels, a fellow businessman and one of the Republicans hoping to become Wisconsin’s next governor. Trump took to the podium just before 8:40...
WAUKESHA, WI
wglr.com

Police responding to report of shots fired in SW Madison

MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Madison’s southwest side Friday afternoon. The police department said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Further details, including whether anyone was hurt, were not...
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crossfit Games#Diving#Badgers#Alliant Energy Arena#Crossfit Coach#The Online Qualifiers
wglr.com

Lafayette County Authorities Find Missing Man Alive

Lafayette County Authorities were able to locate a 49 year old man from Benton who was found alive and had not been seen since Monday. On Thursday evening, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a check welfare complaint.. Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the scene where an unattended vehicle was located. After information was gathered, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department were called to respond to the scene to provide search assistance, which continued into the late evening hours, without locating the missing person. Sheriff’s Office personnel returned to the scene at around 6:00am Friday morning. Members of the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department arrived at the scene to continue the search for the missing person. Additional resources were requested and arrived from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol; both deploying drones for the search. In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided an airplane for a grid search. Additional K9 resources arrived to the scene from the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue team. The Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with executing the search for the missing individual. At approximately 10:25am Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team was able to locate the missing man. Once the man was located, medical assistance was rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. His name has not been released as a continuing investigation is in progress.
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Workouts
NewsBreak
Sports
wglr.com

Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2020 Beloit homicide

Beloit police said Tucker and the victim got into an argument on the morning of the shooting. When officers got to the scene in the 1000 block of 10th Street, they found the victim injured. He later died at a hospital. Witnesses identified Tucker, who had been living at the...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy