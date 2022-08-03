Former Badgers competing in CrossFit Games

Read on www.wglr.com
Now is the time to get your kids on the school year sleep schedule, doctors say
MADISON, Wis. — We may still be a month away from most kids returning to school, but local doctors say now is the time to get your kids into their school year routine. Kids of all ages have likely spent the summer staying up later than normal and sleeping in more in the morning — a routine that takes more than a couple of days for their bodies to get out of.
New UW-Madison chancellor meets with students, staff on first day on campus
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin met with students and staff members Thursday during an ice cream social to mark her first day on campus. Mnookin, who was named the university’s next leader in May, spent her first day on campus touring Engineering Hall, meeting...
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
The company previously said 55 employees in Middleton would be affected but that it would add 40 jobs in DeForest. A spokesperson said 30 people from the Middleton warehouse applied for the new jobs in DeForest and nearly 90% were offered a position. As part of the announcement earlier this...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making.
When thunder roars, go indoors: 12 people have now died from lightning in US this year
MADISON, Wis. — The deaths of three people, including a Janesville couple, from a lightning strike just steps from the White House on Thursday are bringing renewed attention to severe weather safety protocols. The trio’s deaths bring the total number of people killed by lightning nationwide so far in...
Trump campaigns for Michels in Waukesha days ahead of primary election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Days before Wisconsinites head to the polls in the state’s primary election, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha for Tim Michels, a fellow businessman and one of the Republicans hoping to become Wisconsin’s next governor. Trump took to the podium just before 8:40...
Police responding to report of shots fired in SW Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Madison’s southwest side Friday afternoon. The police department said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Further details, including whether anyone was hurt, were not...
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Middleton man was arrested Friday morning after police said he beat a woman and stole her car at a Madison Walmart before leading deputies on a chase through parts of Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties. The Madison Police Department said a woman reported being...
Lafayette County Authorities Find Missing Man Alive
Lafayette County Authorities were able to locate a 49 year old man from Benton who was found alive and had not been seen since Monday. On Thursday evening, the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a check welfare complaint.. Sheriff’s Office personnel were dispatched to the scene where an unattended vehicle was located. After information was gathered, the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department were called to respond to the scene to provide search assistance, which continued into the late evening hours, without locating the missing person. Sheriff’s Office personnel returned to the scene at around 6:00am Friday morning. Members of the Benton Fire Department and Cuba City Fire Department arrived at the scene to continue the search for the missing person. Additional resources were requested and arrived from Wisconsin Emergency Management and the Wisconsin State Patrol; both deploying drones for the search. In addition, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources provided an airplane for a grid search. Additional K9 resources arrived to the scene from the Madison Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin K9 SOS Search and Rescue team. The Madison Police Department, Hazel Green Police Department, Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and Grant County Sheriff’s Office worked cooperatively with executing the search for the missing individual. At approximately 10:25am Friday, the Wisconsin State Patrol drone team was able to locate the missing man. Once the man was located, medical assistance was rendered by the Cuba City Rescue Squad. The man was taken to a medical facility for treatment. His name has not been released as a continuing investigation is in progress.
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the...
Father of slain toddler Major Harris now behind bars for domestic violence
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection on Wednesday. Earlier this week, police arrested Harris in Sauk County. He has been facing charges for domestic violence and disorderly conduct since 2019. In...
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2020 Beloit homicide
Beloit police said Tucker and the victim got into an argument on the morning of the shooting. When officers got to the scene in the 1000 block of 10th Street, they found the victim injured. He later died at a hospital. Witnesses identified Tucker, who had been living at the...
