Athens, GA

WDEF

Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction

Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the...
GEORGIA STATE
Athens, GA
Health
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Health
City
Athens, GA
WGAU

UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall

Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter

Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Schools has several new open job postings

Walton County School District has several new open job postings, including classified, certified and after school positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 6, 2022. Please note a post could be...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

A-CC Commissioners drop COVID emergency, mask “mandate”

Following the reevaluation this afternoon, Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level has dropped from High to Medium, allowing the mask mandate to be dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level from “High” to “Medium” in its latest data report on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, first classified Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as High as of Thursday, July 14.
ATHENS, GA
Person
St. Mary
lakeoconeebreeze.net

Men of Lake Oconee changes name and welcomes in women

At a recent July membership meeting held at Oconee Brewing Company, the two-year-old nonprofit organization Men of Lake Oconee announced it is changing its name. President Bob Massey told the 200-plus members and guests that the catalyst for the name change was the growing sense that the rapid success of the organization is, in large part, due to the support and contributions of women in the communities served.
OCONEE, GA
DeanLand

You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations

Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
GEORGIA STATE
#Health Care#Chna#Northeast Georgia#Medical Services#General Health
FOX Carolina

Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa

Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
TOCCOA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe

STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
GEORGIA STATE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
WXIA 11 Alive

Bus driver shortage in Georgia

Some districts are working to fill the gap. Districts are working to balance that demand.
wuga.org

Morning headlines: After years of delay, GA nuclear reactor hits key milestone

Years late and massively over budget, the nation’s first new nuclear reactors built in decades have reached a significant milestone. Federal regulators say the owner of Georgia’s Plant Vogtle can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of the two reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says their inspectors have verified that Vogtle Unit Three has been properly built and will protect public health and safety when it transitions into operation.
GEORGIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes

BONAIRE, Ga. — Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives in nearby...
BONAIRE, GA

