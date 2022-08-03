Read on www.lakeoconeebreeze.net
WDEF
Northwest Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
Students face overcrowding and long wait times amid Georgia's bus driver shortage
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia parents may have noticed school bus routes look a little different for their children this year. Since the start of the school year, students across the metro area have faced overcrowding along with longer wait and ride times when taking the bus. This is due to the ongoing bus driver shortage throughout Georgia.
Monroe Local News
COVID-19: GEORGIA 92; Gwinnett 5; Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week
The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. Georgia is reporting 92 more deaths, Gwinnett County five more and Walton County no more deaths reported in the past week. Walton County. Total Cases –...
CBS 46
Free Covid testing kiosks opens in communities across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free Covid testing kiosk is being placed in communities across Georgia. The Georgia Department of Public Health is sponsoring the kiosks that will offer to test 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. According to a news release, after completing a registration form, the...
UGA to cut the ribbon on new residence hall
Today is a dedication day at UGA, with a ceremonial ribbon cutting on Black-Diallo-Miller Hall: the University’s newest residence hall is named in honor of Harold Black, Mary Diallo, and Kerry Miller, the first black students to enroll as freshmen and earn their undergraduate degrees at the University of Georgia.
Local briefs include temporary closure of Athens homeless shelter
Positive tests for coronavirus lead to the temporary closure of the Bigger Vision homeless shelter on North Avenue in Athens. With Wednesday’s first day of the new school year in the books, there is an evening work session for the Clarke County School Board: the Board meets at 6 at School District offices on Prince Avenue in Athens.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools has several new open job postings
Walton County School District has several new open job postings, including classified, certified and after school positions. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information and to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the web on Aug. 6, 2022. Please note a post could be...
A-CC Commissioners drop COVID emergency, mask “mandate”
Following the reevaluation this afternoon, Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level has dropped from High to Medium, allowing the mask mandate to be dropped. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level from “High” to “Medium” in its latest data report on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The report, which is updated weekly on Thursday nights, first classified Athens-Clarke County’s COVID-19 Community Level as High as of Thursday, July 14.
lakeoconeebreeze.net
Men of Lake Oconee changes name and welcomes in women
At a recent July membership meeting held at Oconee Brewing Company, the two-year-old nonprofit organization Men of Lake Oconee announced it is changing its name. President Bob Massey told the 200-plus members and guests that the catalyst for the name change was the growing sense that the rapid success of the organization is, in large part, due to the support and contributions of women in the communities served.
You'll Love Lula Falls, But Don't Even Think About Exploring This Georgia Geological Wonder Without Reservations
Since moving to Georgia and pursuing waterfall hiking as a hobby, we’ve been taunted and tantalized by wonderful pictures from Lula Falls, a Georgia geological gem. Located in the Northwest corner of the state, wedged between Cloudland Canyon’s twin falls to the South and Chattanooga’s natural, commercial and Civil War attractions to the North, Lula Falls remained on our “to-do” list, but never seemed to get checked off.
CBS 46
Outdoor surf park, with wave pools, proposed for Forsyth County
CUMMING, Ga. (CBS46) - Cobb County has Truist Park, Fulton County the Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now Forsyth County is working to attract more visitors and residents with something big of its own. There are major developments in the works for the area that may have many heading to north...
Georgia’s Senate candidates give their views on inflation, climate change and health care
MILTON, Ga. — Georgia’s candidates for U.S. Senate are talking about some of the hottest issues: inflation, climate change, and health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Their comments come as President Joe Biden vows to tackle all three in a new bill.
FOX Carolina
Gov. Kemp visits Toccoa
Ashantae Unique Glenn died shortly after she was brought to the emergency room at Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital on May 28. Sports Director Beth Hoole sits down for a one-on-one interview with Shane Beamer. The Period Project’s mission includes making menstrual products tax-free, more accessible. Updated: 5 hours ago.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia investigates Atlanta contractor that was focus of I-Team probe
STOCKBRIDGE - State investigators are now involved in an investigation that the FOX 5 I-Team first brought you about Champion Window Company of Atlanta. Customers say they have paid lots of money for sunrooms that have never been built. Gregory and Jeanette Lyons signed a contract with Champion Windows of...
5 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia or travel to Georgia often and don't know where to go for a nice dinner then you are in luck because that's what this article is all about: five amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are great for both a casual meal with a group of friends or some family members but are also a good option for celebrating a special occasion. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both travellers and local people and are known for using fresh and high-quality ingredients and serving absolutely delicious food. On top of that, the service and atmosphere are amazing as well. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Here they are:
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
New COVID-19 vending machines in Rockdale, Newton counties
CONYERS — The Department of Public Health has placed two new COVID-19 testing vending machines in Rockdale and Newton counties. The kiosks are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week and are located at:
Red and Black
Small protest gathers outside Classic Center to protest Kemp speaking in Athens
After Savannah Downing’s 9 a.m. public speaking class, which she teaches at the University of Georgia, she headed downtown to The Classic Center. She wasn’t there to hear Gov. Brian Kemp’s speech at the Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference — she was there to protest it.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bus driver shortage in Georgia
Some districts are working to fill the gap. Districts are working to balance that demand.
wuga.org
Morning headlines: After years of delay, GA nuclear reactor hits key milestone
Years late and massively over budget, the nation’s first new nuclear reactors built in decades have reached a significant milestone. Federal regulators say the owner of Georgia’s Plant Vogtle can begin loading radioactive fuel into one of the two reactors. The Nuclear Regulatory Commission says their inspectors have verified that Vogtle Unit Three has been properly built and will protect public health and safety when it transitions into operation.
MilitaryTimes
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. — Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives in nearby...
