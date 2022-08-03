City of Myrtle Beach released from $20.7 million wrongful drowning lawsuit

Read on myrtlebeachsc.com
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach utility bills mailed to wrong post office, no penalties for customers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach utility customers will not receive a penalty for a missed bill dated July 22. City officials said cycle three utility bills were delivered to the Greensboro, NC Bulk Mail Center and are still at the facility. The city is assuring customers that...
WMBF
‘Post office error’ impacting Myrtle Beach utility bills, city says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A mailing error has impacted those paying city utilities in Myrtle Beach. City officials said cycle three bills, dated July 22, were delivered to the USPS Bulk Mail Center in Greensboro, North Carolina and were still there as of Saturday. The city added that no...
Highway 17 overpass dedicated to fallen Myrtle Beach Police Officer Jacob Hancher
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police on Friday dedicated a Highway 17 overpass to honor 23-year-old Patrolman Jacob Hancher, who died in October 2020 while responding to a domestic violence call near Yaupon Drive. Hancher had been a Myrtle Beach office for only eight months, and his family said the support of the […]
One Green Planet
South Carolina County Encourages Citizens to Kill Beavers and Bring in Their Front Paws for Compensation
A county in South Carolina is encouraging citizens to kill beavers and cut off their paws in their natural habitat to ‘stop flooding in the area.’ The County is even incentivizing citizens to cut off the animals’ front paws, which they can exchange for payment of $100.
The Post and Courier
Proposed Little River development back in different form after previously denied
LITTLE RIVER — A residential development proposed for one of the fastest-growing areas of Horry County is up for approval again, this time in a different form after being previously rejected multiple times over traffic-related concerns. Nearly 200 townhomes were once proposed for 28 acres near the intersection of...
WMBF
Crews respond to vehicle fire in Horry County
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a vehicle fire in part of Horry County on Sunday. Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the area of Highway 90 and Strawberry Road after reports of the blaze at 2:07 p.m. HCFR said the fire is under control as...
WYFF4.com
Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
Horry County Planning Commission approves request to rezone 32 acres in Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Planning Commission heard a request to rezone 32.87 acres of land on Hospitality Lane at the intersection of Highways 501 and 31 at a meeting Thursday night. CI Myrtle Beach LLC requested to rezone the land from its current Commercial Forest Agriculture (CFA) and Highway Commercial (HC) […]
WMBF
Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by Coastal Carolina University (CCU). Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested […]
WATCH: Shark spotted off Pawleys Island
PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — A shark was captured on video at Pawleys Island on Saturday. Jennifer Barwick was enjoying a day on the beach when she spotted a shark near the break. “Made a new friend. He was feeding on bait fish. Needless to say, we got out of the water fast. Figured I […]
Horry County Schools won’t require students to quarantine if they were in close contact with a COVID-19 case
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools students who are in close contact with someone who tests positive for COVID-19 won’t be required to quarantine, according to guidance emailed to parents Friday afternoon. The change for the 2022-23 academic year is because the virus is “considered endemic,” according to the email. Schools will continue […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Scanner errors cost Brunswick and Columbus county residents more at register
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Consumers may want to pay closer attention at the checkout line after 61 stores in 32 counties were fined for excessive price scanner errors, including in Brunswick and Columbus counties. Four stores in the Cape Fear were fined for charging more than the price...
WMBF
Conway leaders look to preserve and protect historical signs
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - In Conway, history is all around you and not just downtown. City leaders are looking to preserve their past for the future, specifically historical business signs. However, keeping these signs up to code and as original as possible is getting tougher and more expensive. As you...
WMBF
McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
Great white shark, weighing over 1,400 pounds, pings offshore near Myrtle Beach
According to OCEARCH, Breton was 13 feet long and weighed 1,437 pounds at the time of tagging.
The Post and Courier
New North Myrtle Beach development for residents aged 55-plus opens sales center
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A new 55-and-older community on a former golf course at the north end of the Grand Strand recently held a grand opening for its sales center and adjoining six decorated model homes. Del Webb North Myrtle Beach will feature more than 500 homes off Possum...
wbtw.com
Colorado State University makes changes to Atlantic hurricane season projections
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Previously, Colorado State University (CSU) was projecting an above-average hurricane season in which there would be 19 named storms in the Atlantic, of which nine would become hurricanes, and four would be major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). From 1991-2020 a typical hurricane season...
dillonheraldonline.com
James Lockemy To Lead Dillon County History And 250th Anniversary Of The American Revolution Committee
The Dillon County Council formed a Dillon County History and 250th Anniversary of the American Revolution Committee at a recent meeting and appointed James E. Lockemy as the chairperson. In his presentation about the need for such a committee, Lockemy said that one might wonder what Dillon County formed in...
WMBF
2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
