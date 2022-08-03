Losing a spouse to COVID-19 is worse for mental health than other causes of death

Read on www.studyfinds.org
Related
Warning to millions who’ve had Covid over long-term debilitating complication
ONE in every 20 people who catches Covid will permanently lose their sense of smell or taste, a study found. More than a million Brits may already suffer long-term problems, with 45m virus cases recorded up to April this year. A study in the British Medical Journal estimates 5.6 per...
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
Psych Centra
Can Effexor Help Treat Depression?
Many medications can help treat depression, including Effexor. This article looks at how Effexor compares with other options. Living with a mental health condition like depression can feel isolating — but you’re far from alone. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), about 1 in 5...
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Some patients say a commonly prescribed steroid triggered mania and suicidal ideation. I should know — it happened to me.
Prednisone is prescribed to millions of Americans. While mood swings are a known side effect, some patients say they experienced much worse.
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
studyfinds.org
Aging and smoking named the 2 biggest risk factors for all types of cancer
ATLANTA — Cancer can be the unfortunate end result of numerous dietary and lifestyle choices, but a new study has identified the two most influential factors. Researchers at the American Cancer Society say aging and smoking are the two most important risk factors when determining a person’s relative and five-year risk of developing any type of cancer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Stress Is Stopping You From Getting Anything Done – Exclusive
Health psychologist and sleep and stress/anxiety specialist Julia Kogan, Psy.D. explains that work-related stress can be a significant roadblock.
Long Covid symptoms experienced by one in eight patients, research suggests
One in eight adults are likely to develop long Covid symptoms after being infected with Covid-19, a new study suggests.New research has compared common symptoms of long Covid, such as chest pain, breathing difficulties, loss of taste and smell, in thousands of people who had been diagnosed with Covid-19 during the Alpha wave with those who hadn’t been infected. Professor Judith Rosmalen from the University of Groningen, lead author of the study, said: “There is urgent need for data informing the scale and scope of the long-term symptoms experienced by some patients after Covid illness.“However, most previous research into long...
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Difference between behavioral health and mental health
Difference between behavioral health and mental healthVARDS. The term “behavioral health” refers to how our day-to-day cognitive habits influence our behavior, emotions, biology, and general well-being. It is often taken for mental health. Still, in reality, it is a much broader concept that encompasses thestate of our mental well-beingand how our ideas manifest themselves in the physical world. Participating in activities that will assist you in achieving a psychological and physical equilibrium will contribute to good behavioral health.
These Simple Tasks Can Cut Your Risk Of Dementia, Study Finds
Basic activities (some of which you're probably already doing) can cut your risk of dementia by up to 35%.
Loneliness and social isolation can increase risk of heart attack or stroke 30% - as experts warn 'loneliest generation ever' Gen-Z could face risks in future
Social isolation and loneliness throughout life can significantly increase a person's risk of suffering from a heart attack or stroke - and with more people in America lonely than ever experts fear their could be a surge in these cases in the future. A scientific statement published Thursday in the...
Medical News Today
Common symptoms of depression: What to know
Everyone experiences feelings of sadness occasionally, but depression is different. It persists over time and can cause a range of other symptoms, including feelings of hopelessness, anger, irritability, tiredness, and difficulty concentrating. Depression is a medical condition that affects about. . It is also called clinical depression or major depressive...
Anorexia nervosa: Causes, symptoms & treatment
It can be difficult to watch someone struggling with anorexia nervosa. It can be even more difficult to understand what makes them harm themselves in this way. You may feel powerless and unsure how to help – a lot of people have been in this position. People who have...
psychologytoday.com
Accepting the Unexpected
Attempting to suppress unwanted thoughts can lead to an increase in having these thoughts. Instead of pushing unwanted thoughts and feelings away, just let them be. Acceptance is an important component of mental wellness and a skill that can be developed. Here is a challenge: Don’t think about pizza for...
Fearful Avoidant Attachment: What It Is and How to Fix It
Attachment theory posits that the way we relate to our early caregivers can predict our lifelong relationship style. It’s mind-blowing to think that the first five years of life could explain your most recent breakup. Yet, research has shown that adults attach in relationships in the same way they learned to attach to caregivers.
topwirenews.com
Long Covid symptoms affect one in eight, study says – Health and Lifestyle News – Report by AFR
One in eight people who contract coronavirus will develop at least one symptom of Long Covid, one of the most comprehensive studies on the condition proposed Thursday. With more than half a billion coronavirus cases recorded around the world since the pandemic began, there has been growing concern about the lingering symptoms in people with long Covid.
5 Warning Signs of Adult ADHD
5 Warning Signs of Adult ADHD When Not Taking Your MedsBlogepreneur. What is Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) If you find yourself frequently forgetting deadlines, zoning out during conversations, or feeling overwhelmed by simple tasks, you might be experiencing symptoms of adult ADHD. Though it’s often thought of as a childhood condition, adult ADHD is a natural and severe disorder that can cause significant problems in your life if left untreated.
Comments / 1