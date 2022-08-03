Marion Fire Department Responds to Hanna Park Pavilion Fire. On Aug. 3, 2022, the Marion Fire Department was called to Hanna Park (775 Fairview Drive) for reports of smoke showing from the area of the pavilion. Upon arrival, Marion Fire found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms. Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the restroom area. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. The shelter and restrooms at the park will be closed indefinitely. The rest of the park will remain open. This structure was scheduled to be replaced within the current fiscal year and the Parks & Recreation Department intends to proceed with those plans.

MARION, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO