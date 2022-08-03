Read on www.cityofmarion.org
Survey Work to Occur on 7th Avenue between 12th and 22nd Streets; Construction Anticipated in 2025
The City of Marion is partnering with Anderson Bogert Engineers to develop engineering plans for the future reconstruction of a 10-block stretch of 7th Avenue in Marion. Once the current reconstruction project is completed in Uptown Marion, the focus will shift east on 7th Avenue to reconstruct the area from 12th Street to 22nd Street.
IN FOCUS: 8.5.22 A Weekly Update from City Manager Ryan Waller
Marion Fire Department Responds to Hanna Park Pavilion Fire. On Aug. 3, 2022, the Marion Fire Department was called to Hanna Park (775 Fairview Drive) for reports of smoke showing from the area of the pavilion. Upon arrival, Marion Fire found heavy smoke coming from the restrooms. Crews were quickly able to get the fire under control. The pavilion sustained moderate damage to the restroom area. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported. The shelter and restrooms at the park will be closed indefinitely. The rest of the park will remain open. This structure was scheduled to be replaced within the current fiscal year and the Parks & Recreation Department intends to proceed with those plans.
Progress Continues on the New Marion Public Library; Opening Date to be Determined
Progress continues on the new Marion Public Library facility in the 1100 block of 6th Avenue. In June, a temporary occupancy permit was issued. Since then, most library employees have moved into the building and staff are being trained on the new technology and equipment in the space. The library’s collection of books and materials, over 10,000 of which are new, has been delivered and put on the shelves.
