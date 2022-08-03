ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seniors Could Be Getting a Grocery Stimulus Check

Social security checks increased by about 6 percent in 2022 in response to inflation, lifting the average monthly payment to about $1,660. But, as many retirees are still experiencing budget constraints, requests have been made for a special inflation relief payment for social security recipients. Are there grocery stimulus checks coming for seniors?
Dayana Sabatin

Stimulus Check Updates

Even though stimulus checks have been all the talk as of recently, the checks are still not in the mail for many people. Lawmakers are continuously proposing new plans to help Americans cope with inflation, but none of their plans are working thus far.

