ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Related
WTVW

Scattered T’Showers Continue into Weekend

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & East of Evansville). Warm with Lows 70-72. Sunrise 5:57. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Very Humid with Highs 80-85. Winds S 5-15 FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 71-73.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTVW

Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTVW

Illinois back to school tax holiday takes effect

FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The state of Illinois has began it’s a back to school tax holiday which will decrease taxes on school supplies. The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent between August 5-14th. This is the first time the state has done this in over a decade.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Evansville, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy