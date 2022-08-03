Read on www.tristatehomepage.com
Scattered T’Showers Continue into Weekend
OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Increasing (More Numerous South & East of Evansville). Warm with Lows 70-72. Sunrise 5:57. FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Very Humid with Highs 80-85. Winds S 5-15 FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Diminishing. Warm with Lows 71-73.
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
Educators, parents disappointed at delay of move to new Daviess Co. Middle School
It could be at least a month until the new Daviess County Middle School opens. Educators, parents disappointed at delay of move …. More stores coming to Evansville after groundbreaking. Cody’s 6pm Forecast – August 6, 2022. Salvation Army stuffs the bus with school supplies. Owensboro residents feeling...
Illinois back to school tax holiday takes effect
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – The state of Illinois has began it’s a back to school tax holiday which will decrease taxes on school supplies. The state sales tax on school supplies will drop 6.25 percent to 1.25 percent between August 5-14th. This is the first time the state has done this in over a decade.
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped …. 911 calls released after fatal Lodge Avenue shooting. Police: Evansville father arrested for alleged impaired …. Agreement reached: Confederate statue base to be …. Wayne’s Detailed Forecast – August 4, 2022.
Police: Evansville father arrested for alleged impaired driving after I-64 crash
Police: Evansville father arrested for alleged impaired driving after I-64 crash. Police: Evansville father arrested for alleged impaired …. 911 calls released after fatal Lodge Avenue shooting. Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped …. The Duells have made their last deal. Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT for Friday August 5...
