Vulnerable children served neighborhood to receive free school supplies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — There are an estimated 400 or more children suffering from homelessness. These vulnerable children in Sulzbacher Village and surrounding Brentwood neighborhood are to receive free school supplies this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sulzbacher Village, 5455 Springfield Blvd. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX...
Florida Blue for a family-friendly Back to School Bash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Members of the community are invited to join the fun at the Florida Blue Center as we head Back to School! Children will enjoy face painting and free back to school backpacks and supplies will be given to the first 200 families. The event lasts from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children. Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.
Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida – Marketplace Navigator
The Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida has an opportunity for a part-time Marketplace Navigator position up to 29 hours per week to cover a 7-county area including Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns, and Volusia counties. Candidates for this position will educate and assist individuals and families in understanding their insurance options as available through the Health Insurance Marketplace―part of the Affordable Care Act―and provide assistance in completing the application process, enrolling, and post enrollment assistance.
The Avenues Hosts Back to School Event with Backpack Customization!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Avenues is inviting students to gear up to go back to school with a DIY backpack customization party and two opportunities to give back to others in their local community. On Saturday, from noon until 2 p.m. the first 100 students to visit the mall...
Here's a new strategy for the rental housing crisis
This garage apartment in Neptune Beach is an example of a form of missing middle housing not allowed in many of Duval County’s residential neighborhoods. Jacksonville may let people build small rental residences on their properties with the goal of solving two distressing problems: inflation and the housing shortage.
Upgrades at Marion Park are not enough to bring the park back to life, neighbors say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is upgrading a local park in the Lake Forest area, but some neighbors who have lived by the park for decades say it’s too little late for a park that has fallen into decay. “You rarely see anybody even willing to...
Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building
Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
‘Beacon of light’: Community mourns unexpected passing of longtime Raines High educator
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Deborah Mosley Norman is credited with securing millions of dollars in scholarships for students during her tenure as a guidance counselor at Raines High School. But as the community mourned her unexpected passing, it wasn’t the millions in scholarship money they were remembering. It was...
Back to school bash prepares students for the upcoming year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Students will have the opportunity to get the supplies they need to return to school at the annual Back to School Bash on Saturday at Ribault High School Gymnasium 3701 Winton Drive, from 9 a.m. to noon. Those who attend will receive a free backpack, school...
Local motorcycle club to host community fundraiser for victims of gun violence
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The J-Ville Riders Motorcycle Club is hosting a community unity fest. The event stands as a fundraiser for the families who have lost children due to gun violence and all donations will go to Families of Slain Children Inc. This event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park, 1096 A Philip Randolph Blvd.
Jacksonville activist Ben Frazier invited to speak to UN in Geneva Switzerland about human rights
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Founder and CEO of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, Benjamin Frazier, departs on Saturday for his trip to Geneva, Switzerland where he has accepted an invitation to speak next Tuesday to the United Nations Committee to Eliminate Racial Discrimination (CERD). >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE...
Council considers bill allowing ‘backyard cottages’ to help affordable housing crisis
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A unique solution proponents argue could help Jacksonville’s affordable housing crisis is working its way through the city council. A bill would change zoning to allow for “Accessory Dwelling Units,” or as they have been dubbed in some cities, “backyard cottages.”. >>>...
Meet one of Jacksonville's youngest entrepreneurs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The new school year for most students is right around the corner, but there's one soon-to-be 2nd grader who's already hard at work. Aubryn Williams, 7, wants to mix his way to becoming a millionaire. With more than a week before school starts, Aubryn is working...
More anti-Semitic flyers tossed onto Wynnfield Lakes driveways
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — More anti-Semitic flyers were tossed onto Jacksonville residents’ lawns, this time in the Wynnfield Lakes neighborhood off Kernan Boulevard. Sriram Sankaran found several baggies on his evening walk with his dog. “It is quite surprising for me to find this on all the driveways,” Sankaran...
If your kids need school supplies, Brentwood Branch Library wants to help!
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Backpacks can be picked up Saturday, from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Brentwood Branch Library while supplies last. In addition to the 550 backpacks for students in K-12, another 200 backpacks filled with books from Read Jax will be given to kindergarten-bound children. [DOWNLOAD:...
The Avenues Mall hosts a backpack giveaway and school supply and denim drive
Jacksonville — On Saturday, August 6th, The Avenues Mall is hosting a back to school event from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis to the first 100 students. Not only will students receive a brand-new, free backpack, they’ll be invited to artistically customize it by working with a designer on site.
JTA’s “Back-2-School” event helps kids with free school supplies
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Back to school is fast approaching in Duval County and the Jacksonville Transit Authority is helping students with their school supply needs. JTA is hosting a “Back-2-School Backpack Giveaway” on Saturday from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Armsdale Test & Learn Center. Students will receive a free backpack filled with school supplies.
Jacksonville swimming pools located at DCPS schools end weekday operation
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It feels as though city pools were just opening at the beginning of summer. The City of Jacksonville’s Department of Park, Recreation and Community Services (PRCS) has announced a change in when its pools will operate. As the start of the school year approaches, weekday...
Animal Care and Protective Services urgently needs dog adopters and fosters
ADOPT – ACPS has more than 200 dogs available for adoption and ready to go home today. Adoptions are free. City license fees may apply. FOSTER – Fostering medium or large size dogs - even for a few days - helps. RECLAIM – Lost pets surrendered to ACPS...
