Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

Kicks for the Kids helps more than 1,000 children receive new shoes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Kicks for the Kids collected 1,656 new pairs of shoes to donate to some of the city’s underprivileged children. Over 1,000 youngsters from kindergarten through high school received a new pair of kicks at the organization’s three-day giveaway event at The Bethel Church. The shoes were donated by members of the community.
nonprofitctr.org

Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida – Marketplace Navigator

The Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida has an opportunity for a part-time Marketplace Navigator position up to 29 hours per week to cover a 7-county area including Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns, and Volusia counties. Candidates for this position will educate and assist individuals and families in understanding their insurance options as available through the Health Insurance Marketplace―part of the Affordable Care Act―and provide assistance in completing the application process, enrolling, and post enrollment assistance.
thejaxsonmag.com

Here's a new strategy for the rental housing crisis

This garage apartment in Neptune Beach is an example of a form of missing middle housing not allowed in many of Duval County’s residential neighborhoods. Jacksonville may let people build small rental residences on their properties with the goal of solving two distressing problems: inflation and the housing shortage.
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic starts work on $233 million oncology building

Site work has begun on the $233 million Mayo Clinic integrated oncology building in Jacksonville that will include proton beam and carbon ion therapy. Construction will follow on the building for completion in early 2025. The city is reviewing a construction permit for the almost $76.3 million foundation and shell...
