Daytona Beach, FL

nonprofitctr.org

Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida – Marketplace Navigator

The Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida has an opportunity for a part-time Marketplace Navigator position up to 29 hours per week to cover a 7-county area including Baker, Clay, Duval, Flagler, Nassau, St. Johns, and Volusia counties. Candidates for this position will educate and assist individuals and families in understanding their insurance options as available through the Health Insurance Marketplace―part of the Affordable Care Act―and provide assistance in completing the application process, enrolling, and post enrollment assistance.
FLORIDA STATE
theapopkavoice.com

Developing Story: Johnson raises racial allegations against Becker on social media

Apopka social media is currently embroiled in a surprising accusation leveled by Lynetta Johnson, a candidate for Seat #3 on the Apopka City Commission, against her opponent, former Commissioner Kyle Becker. Johnson posted the following statement on her campaign Facebook page at approximately noon today:. "Politics, Politicians, & "Wanna Be"...
APOPKA, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

'From the best county to the best city': Ormond Beach's new fire chief is here

There's a new fire chief in town. Howard Bailey officially begun his leadership at the Ormond Beach Fire Department on Monday, Aug. 1. As the former chief of Volusia County Fire Rescue, an agency he spent the last 30 years working for, he already knows the city well. And he said he's looking forward to learning more, and getting closer to the community thanks to the department's smaller size. Volusia County has 21 fire stations; Ormond has four.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
flaglerlive.com

Developments Would Halt in Flagler, Devastating Economy, If County Voids School-Planning Accord

At its May 2 meeting, a 4-1 majority of the Flagler County Commission (with Andy Dance in dissent) voted to have the county bail from a 14-year-old agreement with the school board and three cities that controlled, in part, how school construction is planned and financed in tandem with new development. The commission’s 120-day notice meant that the county would be out of the agreement by Sept. 1.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Florida Society
Daytona Beach, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Lake County Schools reaches tentative agreement with union

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County Schools has reached a tentative agreement with the union for an increase in pay for some district employees. The tentative agreement has been reached between Lake County Schools and the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) for a 6% increase in its pay scale for all bus drivers, custodians, cafeteria workers and other classified employees.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
westorlandonews.com

SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Completed 8 Months Early, Project Wins Award

The Central Florida Expressway Authority (CFX) completed construction on the $118 million SR 528/SR 436 Interchange Reconfiguration Project in July, eight months ahead of the scheduled February 2023 completion. The project has also already won a Best in Construction Award. Serving the northern access point of the Orlando International Airport,...
ORLANDO, FL
wogx.com

Developer hopes to bring luxury apartments to Volusia Mall

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - An Orlando developer plans to bring 350 luxury apartments to the site of the old Macy’s at the Volusia Mall in Daytona Beach. Legacy Partners tells FOX 35 the complex would likely be called Legacy Daytona. The company hopes the project drives traffic to the mall, allowing residents to walk to shops and restaurants.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Soft sand restricts beach driving, causes big problems in Volusia County

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Before you hit the beach in Volusia County this weekend, make sure you have a plan for off-beach parking if you don’t have a four-wheel drive car. Beach safety officials said they are running into major problems with cars getting stuck with the sand being even softer than usual this time of year.
leesburg-news.com

Taco Bell general manager accused of stealing nightly deposits

The now-former general manager of the Leesburg Taco Bell was arrested after being accused of stealing more than $3,000 in nightly deposits over a one-week period last month. Jasmine Daree Heard, 28, of Ocala, was charged with larceny grand theft of between $300 and $5,000. She was fired from her job.
LEESBURG, FL
The Planking Traveler

Manatees Galore at Blue Spring State Park in Florida

On my recent trip to Florida, I was grateful to find this gem of a state park about an hour north of Orlando in Orange City. Thanks to my hotel points, I had booked a free hotel in Deland, Florida, which was only 15 minutes away from the park. I was hoping to find a spring that wouldn't be too crowded where I could just explore and relax for the morning. The park opened at 8:00 am, and I arrived shortly after, around 8:15. I was surprised to see a line of about 20 cars already at the entrance gate waiting to get in. Apparently, it didn't matter whether you visit during the week or the weekend, this park is popular!
ORANGE CITY, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Bunnell Police Department holds supply drive for Bunnell Elementary School

In support of Bunnell Elementary School, the Bunnell Police Department is hosting a school supply drive now through Aug. 10. Donations can be dropped off at the police station, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Building 14, behind the Flagler Government Services building. “We ask the entire community to come together to...
BUNNELL, FL
995qyk.com

Soak Away Your Troubles At Florida’s First Beer Spa

Time to take relaxation to a new level as you soak away your troubles at Florida’s first beer spa. That’s right, beer spa!. Take a trek to Orlando and treat your body to a sumptuous soak in barley and hops. My Beer Spa is the first place in the Sunshine State offering what they call “a hop infusion treatment.” The beer tubs are filled with all the ingredients that make beer: water, barley, hops, and brewers yeast. The only thing different about this mixture when compared to the beer we drink is that it doesn’t undergo the fermentation process. That’s right, you’re soaking in non-alcoholic beer.
ORLANDO, FL

