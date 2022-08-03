Read on crestedbuttenews.com
This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
Cheapism found the best remote vacation spot in every state.
If you've wanted to hang out with cute animals like a Disney princess, then I have good news for you. In the ghost town of St. Elmo, Colorado, you can feed adorable chipmunks and ground squirrels right from your hand. You might be thinking: "Aren't we supposed to avoid feeding...
Connor Bell is one of only two Colorado High School Student-Athletes that was selected for the National High School Academic All-American award. Connor ranked 9th out of 329 students in his junior year. His weighted GPA is 4.119 and his unweighted GPA is 3.976.
A Colorado family said they feel lucky to be alive after their truck was nearly swept over a cliff in a mudslide.
