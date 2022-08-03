Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Is Legolas going to be in ‘Rings of Power?’
The impending release of Amazon Prime’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fans of the franchise in a frenzy. The original trilogy of films were released more than 20 years ago, with the first hitting theaters in 2001. In the years since, The Lord of the Rings has become a titanic franchise, with several film spin-offs and now a blockbuster television series helping to maintain its popularity over the decades.
The Lord Of The Rings Unreal Engine 5 Trailer Looks Movie Quality
Unreal Engine 5 has been showing off its abilities recently. There's been a plethora of fan made trailers both showing off its power, and its potential to bring wild ideas to the world of video games. Breaking Bad, for example, is a video game we didn't think we needed. But a fan made trailer, using the Unreal Engine 5, makes us crave it.
Is Galadriel the most powerful Elf in ‘Lord of the Rings?’
The Lord of the Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien is filled with many fantastical races with supernatural strength. There are Wizards, Orcs, Dragons, Dwarves, Trolls, and Ents, but the Elves hold a special place in the hearts of many fans for their magic and wonder. One of the most legendary Elves...
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
Are ‘Orphan’ and ‘Orphan: First Kill’ based on a true story? The real-life Esther, explained
Back in 2009, psychological horror film Orphan perplexed the minds of horror fans around the world upon its release. The film centers on a married couple who adopt a nine-year-old girl named Esther from an orphanage, after having suffered through a recent miscarriage. Unbeknownst to them, Esther is not at all what she appears to be. Behind her apparent charm, Esther’s true agenda is embedded with sinister intentions that threaten the entire family. The success of the first film eventually led to a follow-up prequel — titled Orphan: First Kill — which is set to release later this month.
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Who's Who? - Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots
From Lady Galadriel of Lothlórien, to Prince Durin IV of Khazad-dûm, and Gil-galad the last High King of the Ñoldor, we got the cast of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to explain just who they're playing and what are Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots! Looking to learn about who these characters are? IGN has you covered! Join us for this full character breakdown of LOTR Rings of Power Elves, Dwarves, and Harfoots.
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
God of War timeline and history: The full story so far
Maybe you jumped on the God of War train sometime after the first game, or maybe you just need a refresher. No matter what, we're here to help. Here's the God of War timeline and history, giving you the full story so far.
‘I will die on this hill’: Guardian readers share their favourite action movies
The first movie in the series is a masterpiece of story, action and – seldom acknowledged – a perfect soundtrack. The editing is immaculate, while the screenplay stays on the right side of rational. The pacing is driven by sequences of calm exposition, allowing the subsequent action to be heightened. Love it.
Photos from ‘The Last of Us’ set mirror video game perfectly
One of the more anticipated video game adaptations in the pipeline is dystopian survival epic The Last of Us. In new photos from the set of the movie, we’re finally getting to see just how faithful the upcoming HBO Max version will be to its source material. The answer? Pretty faithful!
Horror fans are out for blood searching for films where the good guy loses
There are familiar tropes in scary movies that even the harshest critics adore. Every subgenre in horror comes with its own, often revolving around a central theme or character colored with just different enough of a hue that it works across several films. One storyline that viewers love, ironically enough,...
Film fans rue the sequels they were desperate to see that never happened
On paper, the practice of generating sequels is exceedingly simple. A movie either earns enough money to make it happen, or it generates enough positive buzz and acclaim to make a second installment worthwhile, even if the profit margins aren’t on a par with typical blockbuster fare. Of course,...
A derided supernatural horror exorcises its demons on the streaming Top 10
Guy Pearce has proven himself to be a great actor many times over, but he’s also one of those thespians who seemingly can’t stop themselves from showing up in terrible genre thrillers that barely anybody sees, or lending support in underwhelming star-driven blockbusters. In the last three years alone he’s headlined Domino, Disturbing the Peace, Zone 414, and The Seventh Day, while popping up in Michael B. Jordan’s Without Remorse, Vin Diesel’s Bloodshoot, and Liam Neeson’s Memory.
A devilishly demented horror starts a summoning circle on Netflix
Netflix subscribers can always be relied on to propel even the most forgotten of horror movies back to prominence, but even experienced of genre fans may left wondering what the hell they’ve just seen by the time the credits come up on 2006’s French flick Sheitan. The title...
Review: ‘Prey’ is a welcome revelation for a once-tired franchise
There are many moments in Prey, the latest entry in the Predator franchise that make you forget you’re watching a franchise film, and in the best way possible. So often in contemporary blockbusters, the style and bombast of a movie can outweigh its substance (if there even is any).
16 of the Best Horror Movies Based on True Stories
When it comes to scary movies, you call in one of two camps: either you love them and eagerly anticipate the next slasher flick, or if you’re like me, you give a big old “NOPE” any time you see a trailer for one. For those that do enjoy being temporarily frightened, there’s a good psychological reason for this: they can serve a safe channel for us to unleash fear and anxiety, going so far as to actually grant us coping strategies. You know, just in case you encounter The Devil IRL.
An underrated apocalyptic horror prays for the end times on Netflix
Supernatural horror, apocalyptic tales of impending doom, and disaster movies are all three perennially popular subgenres on their own, so it shouldn’t be all that surprising that The Remaining turned out to be a decent enough amalgamation of all three. Well, that depends on which side of the divide...
‘Predator’ fans are going wild for ‘Prey’
1987’s Predator set a high bar not only for any possible follow-ups in that same franchise but action movies, in general, with Prey striking many fans as a rare worthy successor. The 20th Century Studios film that released exclusively to the streaming service Hulu on Friday has taken the...
How the Starship Enterprise Was Redesigned for ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’
Click here to read the full article. Throughout “Star Trek’s” long 56-year history, the Starship Enterprise has been designed, redesigned, reimagined, blown to smithereens and then reimagined again for the various TV incarnations and feature films based on the classic series created by Gene Roddenberry. But for the prequel series “Strange New Worlds,” which recently concluded its highly-praised first season, the responsibility to get the Enterprise just right was not lost on production designer Jonathan Lee. This was, after all, the Enterprise that was commanded by Captain Christopher Pike (played by Anson Mount), which was the immediate predecessor of the Enterprise...
The misjudged retelling of a heroic true story takes on the Netflix Top 10
With four wins apiece at the Academy Awards and Golden Globes for his efforts behind the camera, nobody’s going to deny that Clint Eastwood is one of the modern era’s most consistently solid filmmakers. One superlative that doesn’t get thrown is way very often is “ambitious”, though, with The 15:17 to Paris proving to be an experimental swing and a miss from the Hollywood icon.
