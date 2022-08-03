Read on pdccourier.com
just-food.com
Saputo to close one US cheese plant, expand another
Saputo said the moves are intended to “further streamline its manufacturing footprint in the US”. Canadian dairy major Saputo is to close a cheese plant in the US, impacting 200 employees. The Toronto-listed firm plans to shutter the goat’s cheese manufacturing facility in Belmont, Wisconsin, but will invest...
World’s Largest Six-Pack in La Crosse getting facelift
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — If you’ve driven past City Brewery in La Crosse lately, you may have noticed that the famous six-pack is getting some work done. Crews started on what the brewery is calling “stage one” of giving the World’s Largest Six-Pack a makeover.
Florida-based developer plans to bring retail back to Onalaska Shopko building
ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) — The vacant former Shopko building could get another life soon. A spokesman for Florida based Corta Development confirmed Thursday that the company is under contract with the intent to buy the property for development. The building has been empty since 2019, when Shopko filed for...
nbc15.com
People stranded on the Wisconsin River
SPRING GREEN, Wis. (WMTV) - People are stranded on the Wisconsin River, according to the Iowa County Sheriff’s Department. The Sauk County Sherriff’s Office reached out to Iowa County with a request for mutual aid for a possible water rescue. A group of people reported being on an...
US Highway 18 reopens between Cobb, Edmund following crash involving semi
COBB, Wis. — U.S. Highway 18 has reopened between Cobb and Edmund Thursday afternoon following a crash involving a semi-truck, officials said. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reported the crash happened around 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 18 and Whitson Road. All lanes of Highway 18 have reopened as of 4 p.m. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office...
wizmnews.com
Only one choice for La Crosse school consolidation?
Why didn’t they say so sooner? When the La Crosse school district sent a survey to parents about possible school consolidation earlier this year, it asked people what they thought about combining Central and Logan High schools. The survey asked voters if they would be likely to approve combining the schools at the old Trane Company headquarters. A majority of those surveyed supported the district’s idea. But what the survey didn’t say is that if a referendum is not passed, La Crosse’s two high schools would still be combined. That news came from La Crosse’s superintendent over the weekend. He told parents of district students in an email that if a November referendum is not passed, all La Crosse high schoolers would go to Central, while middle schoolers would be moved into Logan. That seems like important information that should have been shared as part of the survey, and may have led to different results. The question should have been, “Would you rather combine La Crosse’s high schools at Trane or at Central?” That seems to be the only choice. Is it possible Superintendent Aaron Engel hadn’t considered moving students to Central at the time the survey was sent? Maybe, but that seems unlikely. Ultimately the decision will be up to Engel, but perhaps the district should send another survey to ask about consolidation again, this time making clear what the options really are.
wizmnews.com
Three suspects face armed robbery charges for holdup committed inside a car
A holdup reportedly committed inside a car led to three arrests in La Crosse County. The La Crosse County District Attorney’s office told WIZM two men from Louisiana and a third suspect from Wisconsin Dells face armed robbery charges, for allegedly taking money from a fourth person, who was with them in the car.
UPDATE: La Crosse armed robbery suspects appear in court
Police arrested three people allegedly involved in an armed robbery Tuesday.
wizmnews.com
LA CROSSE TALK PM: UW-L political sci. prof. Chergosky on Wisconsin Trump rally, GOP governor primary
UW-La Crosse political science professor Anthony Chergosky, Ph. D., in studio for La Crosse Talk PM on Friday, as Donald Trump holds a rally on the other side of the state for his GOP governor candidate. As we discussed that race and other primaries, the number of diapers a baby...
news8000.com
ALERT DAY Today & Tonight -Bill Graul
Saturday’s Forecast High: 94F / Tonight’s Forecast Low: 70F…. ALERT DAY today due to heat and humidity. Expect highs ranging from the mid-upper 80s (far north) to the low-mid 90s. High humidity will cause heat indices (what it feels like) in the 95-105F range, with the highest values likely near and south/east of La Crosse. Be sure to take it easy during the hottest part of the day (1 p.m. to 6 p.m.) and drink plenty of water. Don’t forget about your pets and livestock as well.
WEAU-TV 13
Man dead after two-vehicle crash in Vernon County
VERNON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Vernon County Wednesday. According to a media release from Westby Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 12:38 p.m. the Westby Police Department responded to State Highway 27 and County Road P for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.
Father of slain Onalaska toddler now behind bars for domestic violence
On Wednesday, Carlton Harris, the father of slain 3-year-old toddler Major Harris, appeared in La Crosse County Court via a remote connection.
