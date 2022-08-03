Man sentenced for phone threats made against Gaetz

Read on niceville.com
Missing, endangered adult reported in Escambia County, Florida
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies in Escambia County Florida are looking for a missing and endangered adult. A post was made on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at about 4:15 this morning looking for information on the whereabouts of 44-year-old Jeremy Estes. The post says he was last seen Saturday, August 6th, on the […]
niceville.com
Escambia County traffic advisory for August 7-13
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia County as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). — Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center. The front parking lot is temporarily closed as crews...
Northwest Fla. residents file complaints against Pensacola contractor, claim projects weren’t finished
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Residents across three counties of Northwest Florida have filed more than 50 complaints against a Pensacola contractor. The complaints were filed after residents claimed Matthew Banks of Banks Construction took their money without completing the project. Gulf Breeze resident Jennifer Anderson took matters into her own hands after she paid […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Man suffers accidental gunshot wound, authorities say
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities responded to the Walmart off Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner Saturday afternoon after a 38-year-old man reportedly shot himself accidentally. The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. No further details about the incident or the man’s condition were available. --- Download the FOX10 Weather...
Pensacola resident forms ministry for female veterans
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city. Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]
Pensacola Police Department hosts ceremony honoring officers, citizens
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Thursday night, Pensacola Police Department held its promotion and award ceremony to honor recent promoted officers and citizens of the city. Pensacola Mayor Grover C. Robinson IV said the ceremony is a favorite of his. “It is amazing to see the great things our police and citizens do for our […]
Authorities looking for a man wanted for felony battery
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was last seen in the Vandenberg Village area.
WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Georgia man accused of shooting FBI Agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The FBI is offering a $25,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest of Joshuia Johnathan Luke Brown. Brown is wanted for allegedly firing several rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia, on July 28. According to a press release from FBI Atlanta, on Monday, Aug. 1., the United […]
WPMI
Dozen indicted in Mobile counterfeit check cashing scheme
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A federal indictment unsealed on Thursday reveals that a dozen people have been charged in a counterfeit check cashing scheme in Mobile. Those charged in the indictment with conspiracy to commit bank fraud are:. Arrington Jaylun Gardner. Markisha Jakeria Johnson. Johnathan Earl Kyser. D’Undra Norwood...
Parents concerned after woman pulls gun at trampoline park
Several families are upset after they say a woman pulled a gun during an argument at a trampoline park Thursday night.
Alabama man pleads guilty to ‘animal crushing’ in death of Mississippi K9 officer. He also pleaded to being felon with firearm.
A Mobile, Alabama man pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of animal crushing. Richard J. McGuire, 44, pleaded guilty on Aug. 2, 2022, in U.S. District Court in Gulfport. According to court records, on March 29, 2022, Moss Point...
niceville.com
Crestview man charged with trafficking in fentanyl, methamphetamine
CRESTVIEW, Fla. — A Crestview man originally wanted on a stalking charge is now facing five additional charges, including trafficking in narcotics, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has announced. Jerry Blackshear, 47, has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, resisting an officer,...
WEAR
Pensacola contractor could soon have license revoked in Escambia, Santa Rosa counties
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks could have his contractors license revoked next week in two counties. Banks been accused of ripping off dozens of his clients for hundreds of thousands of dollars. He has been under investigation by the Escambia County and Santa Rosa County "Contractor Competency Boards"...
Second fentanyl-laced dollar bill found in Orange Beach, two officers exposed
Two Orange Beach Police officers are exposed to fentanyl after a dollar bill is dropped in front of their department and not discovered for hours.
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge orders Mobile woman to surrender more than $41,000 in fraudulent COVID funds
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A federal judge has ordered a woman who admitted to defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program to surrender more than $41,000, equal to the amount of money that the government paid her as a result of her fraudulent scheme. Sandy Riggins, 35, of Mobile, pleaded guilty in...
Pair calls Uber after leading deputies on chase across 2 counties
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men after deputies said the pair took an Uber to flee from a chase, which spanned two counties. LaHenry Chairs, 31, and Jarius Jamal Young, 30, were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4 after deputies were led on a chase in Mobile and Baldwin Counties. […]
Michigan man charged in Flomaton murder, suspect in Wisconsin murder
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency charged a man with murder and first-degree burglary after he was identified as the suspect in two separate murders in different states. Michigan native Caleb Scott Anderson, 23, was identified as a murder suspect in the death of Dwight Dixon. The 52-year-old was found dead […]
Jury finds woman guilty of setting up, shooting neighbor in Pensacola
After a two-day trial, an Escambia County jury found a woman guilty of attempted second degree murder with a firearm.
Fentanyl dealer charged with man’s death 4 months after overdose
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A man confessed to selling drugs to a Fort Walton Beach man who overdosed on April 8, 2022. Police arrested Flynn Bogart Smith, 40, Sunday, July 30 for the death of Bradley Hutchcraft, 37. Hutchcraft was found dead on April 8 in a Fort Walton Beach bathroom after a […]
Crestview man arrested with fentanyl, meth: Deputies
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were serving a warrant on a Crestview man wanted by a different law enforcement agency on aggravated stalking charges when they found a stash of drugs. OCSO said the man now faces five new charges, according to a news release. Deputies said they saw […]
