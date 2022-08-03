Man sentenced for phone threats made against Gaetz

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — According to Pensacola resident Justina Hunter, female veteran mental health is being pushed to the wayside, but with her Prayer Warrior ministry, she wants women to know they have a safe space in the city. Hunter started her outreach in Biloxi in 2020, but soon found her way to Pensacola to […]

PENSACOLA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO