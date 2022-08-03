Read on www.yardbarker.com
Sue Knickman
1d ago
Missing you already Harrison Bader! You are an amazing talent and your enthusiasm for the game can't be beat. You will always have a place in the hearts of Cardinal fans.Just glad you got to go home. it will be hard to see you on the highlight reel in pinstripes, but happy for you nonetheless
Reply(1)
6
Chris P Chicken
1d ago
From a Yankees fan to all you Cardinals fan, thank you for sending him our way and as much as you miss him, we will miss Jordan Montgomery, you guys got a great young arm for your pitching staff
Reply
5
Nina MacDonald
2d ago
With as many Cardinal fans as I know, I feel I can speak for many in cardinal nation...we are heartbroken.
Reply
8
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
3 Yankees players who won’t be on the roster by September 1
The New York Yankees roster could look very different by September 1 with these three players possibly gone by the time August is over. September is one of the most important months for the New York Yankees. It’s the final full month of the regular season for them to load up on wins and look to win the top seed in the American League.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers Yasiel Puig, Kenley Jansen & Ross Stripling Pay Tribute To Vin Scully; Dodger Stadium Lights Up
Legendary Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night at the age of 94. His death sparked an incredible outpour of love and appreciation for Scully, who spent 67 seasons broadcasting Dodgers games. Scully’s incredible career from Brooklyn to Los Angeles included multiple World Series titles and several...
Derek Jeter talks having 3 daughters under the age of 5
Derek Jeter is a proud girl dad. The former New York Yankees shortstop opened up about his life at home with three daughters under the age of 5 in a candid new interview. “The mornings are early,” he told “Extra” Thursday. “Getting them up — they’re not in school right now — but dropping them off at school, picking them up. Tennis lessons, ballet lessons.” Jeter, 48, joked that he has “a whole other side” to him these days, explaining, “I’m getting my nails painted and makeup on my face, dresses.” The baseball player-turned-executive shares Bella, 4, Story, 3, and River, 7 months, with...
Diamondbacks release heartfelt statement after death of GM Mike Hazen’s wife Nicole
Thursday was a very sad day for the Arizona Diamondbacks organization as it was announced that the wife of GM Mike Hazen, Nicole, has passed away at just 45 after a battle against a rare form of cancer. She leaves behind her husband and four children. The Hazen family released...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wife, mother, 'treasured' teacher: Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, remembered
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday due to complications related to a rare form of brain cancer. She was 45. Hazen was the mother of four boys, a passionate middle school teacher and a devoted “baseball mother and wife,” Mike Hazen said. During the summer of 2020, after...
Veteran MLB Shortstop Released On Thursday Afternoon
With the MLB trade deadline now behind us, some teams are trimming the fat off their rosters ahead of this final stretch of games. That trimming has led to the release of one notable veteran shortstop. According to Philadelphia Phillies insider Matt Gelb, the Phillies have released 11-year veteran Didi...
Yardbarker
Yankees tried to trade two starting players with bloated contracts at deadline
New York Yankees were extremely active leading up to the deadline on Tuesday evening, but general manager Brian Cashman was unable to make a few big last-second deals. The team was in serious talks with the Miami Marlins for Pablo López, one of the top starting pitchers being floated. However, the two sides were unable to come to an agreement, but we did learn that Gleyber Torres was included in negotiations.
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
Tony Snell still remains a free agent on August 4. The NBA veteran has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons.
RELATED PEOPLE
earnthenecklace.com
Meet MLB Star Jackie Bradley Jr.’s Wife, Erin Helring
The Boston Red Sox released right fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. on August 4, 2022, ending his second stint with the team. The same day, the Red Sox tweeted a video to thank Bradley and his wife, Erin Helring, for their contributions on and off the field. The couple has great chemistry and has been married for eight years. Bradley also has a jersey with his birthday, along with his wife’s and kids’. Helring was an attendee at all of he husband’s matches, but she keeps a low profile online. Therefore, fans want to know more about Jackie Bradley Jr.’s wife, Erin Helring. So, get to know her here in this Erin Helring wiki.
The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
theScore
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Braves receive positive updates regarding Ozzie Albies and Mike Soroka
The trade deadline just passed, and the Braves patched up most of their holes, but they could also have several reinforcements join them down the final stretch. Kirby Yates is very close to a return as he continues to rehab with the Gwinnett Stripers. I wouldn’t be surprised if we saw him within the next couple of weeks, and today, the Braves received two positive updates regarding a couple of former All-Stars, Mike Soroka and Ozzie Albies.
The current Orioles believe they’re on the verge of something special. Former Orioles believe it, too.
In the home clubhouse at Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the first time, outfielder Brett Phillips raved about the team he joined at the trade deadline. When he looked across the field as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays, the Orioles seemed like an energetic group. Now that he’s in Baltimore, the feeling is evident. “I’ve recognized we have a group that’s hungry here,” Phillips said, “and a ...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Should the Yankees reunite with Didi Gregorius after being released?
Since the New York Yankees refuse to call up Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton, they may consider reuniting with an old friend, Didi Gregorius. Gregorius was released by the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday morning, of course sparking a frenzy on social media from Yankee fans. During his time wearing pinstripes, Gregorius was a fan favorite, enjoying some incredibly productive seasons.
Yardbarker
2022 AFC prediction: Lamar Jackson, Ravens have insane value to win conference
The calendar has turned to August, so that means one thing. Gambling. On football. The thing is, there are no games for a few weeks. Obviously, there are NFL Preseason games but I'm talking about games that count. We'll have to make do with NCAA Football games at the end...
Yardbarker
Yankees new electric centerfielder breaks down injury, move to Bronx
The New York Yankees made a surprise trade just before the trade deadline expired on Tuesday evening. General manager Brian Cashman sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader, arguably the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. The problem is that Bader is currently...
Yardbarker
Braves reliever set to begin rehab assignment
O’Day hit the 15-day injured list with a strained left calf muscle a couple of weeks ago when he was hit by a comebacker against the Mets. The 39-year-old righty has been pretty bad this season, surrendering 10 earned runs over 21.1 innings pitched — good for an unsightly 4.15 ERA.
Comments / 21