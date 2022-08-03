‘We’re not stopping': Tudor Dixon makes first campaign stop as the official GOP nominee

Read on www.tv20detroit.com
Michigan to receive up to 14,500 doses of monkeypox vaccine following public health declaration
(WXYZ) — On Thursday, President Joe Biden declared monkeypox a public health emergency in the United States. In Michigan, state officials are reporting at least 66 cases of the disease throughout the state. This is almost double the number of cases compared to last week. This declaration from President...
Changes coming to parking signs in Michigan for those with disabilities
LANSING, Mich. — Parking signs for those with disabilities will soon be getting a makeover. That's because Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a pair of bills into law that would change them and offer better presentation for those using a wheelchair. Those bills were House Bill 4075 and 4076. They...
Wayne State University looking for veterans to study benefits of cannabis for PTSD
DETROIT (WXYZ) — On any given Friday night, you find a variety of people inside Greenhouse Dispensary in Walled Lake including veterans like Terry Marshall. “1964, Vietnam," Marshall said when asked about his service in the Navy. "Wasn’t a fun time, but it was a time.”. Marshall is...
Ann Arbor city council authorizes legal action against Tribar
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Tribar's pollution of the Huron River needs to end," said Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor at the City Council meeting Thursday. At the meeting, Ann Arbor City Council voted 10-0 to direct City Attorney Atleen Kaur to investigate all legal courses of action against Tribar for their recent chemical spill.
Doctors concerned about 'rough fall' as COVID-19 cases increase in Michigan
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you take a look at the data, there are some concerning trends in Michigan right now when it comes to COVID-19. According to the state as of Wednesday - in the previous seven days we saw 20,173 confirmed and probable cases, an increase over last week.
'Something of a lifetime': Michigan veterans humbled, inspired by Honor Flight experience
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WXMI) — Back in early June, dozens of veterans arrived at the Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids for a trip they would never forget. “I didn’t sleep maybe an hour last night, so that’ll tell you I was really looking forward to being here," said Nedro Carmichael, who fought in the Vietnam War from 1965-67 with the Green Berets.
Police change account of crash killing Indiana Rep. Walorski
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Police have changed their description of the crash that killed Indiana Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, saying that it was the SUV in which she was a passenger crossed a state highway's centerline and caused the head-on crash. Walorski and two members of her congressional staff...
Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association encourages safe driving in work zones through campaign
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Infrastructure and Transportation Association, also known as MITA, wants drivers to know about a campaign they’re promoting. “The campaign is not a new campaign,” said MITA Executive Vice President Rob Coppersmith. “Its been done throughout the years, and it’s about trying to raise drivers’ awareness as they come into work zones, and getting people to slow down and pay attention to the workers.”
Spotlight on the News: Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids programs
WXYZ DETROIT — On Sunday, August 7, Spotlight on the News will explore two unique educational programs designed for kids under 5 and adults who want to earn their college degree. Inside the Degree Forward and Connect4CareKids initiatives. Spotlight on the News, now in its 57th season, is Michigan's...
Multi-generational living is up amid rising housing costs, pandemic
HOWELL, Mich. (WXYZ) — From student loan debt to rising grocery costs and high energy bills, there's plenty of reasons to cut costs where you can. Increasingly in recent years, one of those areas appears to be living situations. The number of Americans living in multi-generational households, where three...
Delays in firearm FBI background checks prompt calls for change
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — In metro Detroit and across the country, gun shops often face delays when running FBI background checks. It's something now prompting calls for change. At Action Impact Firearms & Training Center in Eastpointe, customer Justin Baldrige has come to appreciate the steps taken to prevent...
Toxic chemical found in Hubbell Pond in Milford
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Locals in Milford say at this time of year, Hubbell Pond is usually filled with canoes and kayaks. But now it's bare as investigators discover toxic chemicals. This local water town is at a standstill after investigators find traces of the cancer-causing chemical hexavalent...
Ann Arbor residents upset and confused after Huron River chemical spill
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Huron River is a precious resource to people all over the area. But it holds particular significance to the people of Ann Arbor who get 85% of their drinking water from the river. Matt Bussey was doing some canoeing on the Huron River...
MSP to target drivers on I-75 from Michigan/Ohio border to Sault Ste. Marie
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police said they will be targeting drivers along I-75 throughout the state starting this weekend. The "Stay Alive on I-75" campaign will focus on enforcement from the Michigan/Ohio state line all the way to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. It kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 7.
Huron River Spill: What is hexavalent chromium and how dangerous is it?
(WXYZ) — After a chemical spill was reported in the Huron River this week, many are wondering what hexavalent chromium is and how it could affect their health. According to the MDHHS, hexavalent chromium was released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility. The state says the sewer feeds the plant, which then discharges to the Huron River system.
Officials say low-level presence of hexavalent chromium detected in Hubbell Pond
State officials said Friday that a low-level presence of hexavalent chromium was detected in Hubbell Pond in Milford. According to a press release from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, two samples that were taken Thursday from the pond detected the toxic chemical, which had been released from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom to the wastewater treatment facility last weekend.
More than $2 million heading to the Jackson County Airport to boost its infrastructure
JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Airport is about to get a big boost to its infrastructure. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration will award $2.2 million to Jackson County Airport – Reynolds Field for its 60-year-old control tower. This will help modernize air traffic control.
Huron River tests continue after preliminary samples reportedly show no presence of contaminant
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — Testing of the Huron River continues after officials say preliminary results of several samples contained no detectable presence of the contaminant hexavalent chromium. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced the contaminant hexavalent chromium was not found in test results from...
'They don’t happen very often': Flight instructor talks small plane safety following three crashes
SPARTA, Mich. — Three small plane crashes have happened in the last month in West Michigan. The first was in Oceana County killing both passengers on board, another was in Montcalm County with one survivor and then the most recent happened in South Haven Township killing two. With those...
EGLE releases test results from spill of cancer-causing hexavalent chromium in Huron River
WIXOM, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Michigan Department of Great Lakes and Energy has released test results from nine surface water samples taken downstream of a release of hexavalent chromium. Officials are now saying all nine water samples from Wednesday have come back negative showing no detectable presence of hexavalent...
