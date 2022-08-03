Coconut Creek College Student Wins 1K Scholarship For Helping Classmate

Read on margatetalk.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Travel Channel said this is "Florida's Most Haunted Pub"Evie M.Florida State
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From ClientsTaxBuzzMiami, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Delray Beach's Falcon offers a Sunday "bathrobe brunch" with free drinks you simply can't missBest of South FloridaDelray Beach, FL
This is the Only Covered Bridge in Florida on the Public Right of Way, and it's a Florida Heritage SiteL. CaneCoral Springs, FL
Related
margatetalk.com
‘We’re So Proud’: FSU Student From Coconut Creek Wins 1K Scholarship
A Florida State University student from Coconut Creek has been selected as a Do The Right Thing of Coconut Creek Scholarship Award winner. Rolner Benjamin, who graduated in 2022 from Coconut Creek High School, is the fourth and final recipient of the organization’s $1,000 scholarship awards in 2022. He received the award in recognition of his academic mentorship in high school.
bocaratontribune.com
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77
Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
margatetalk.com
City of Coconut Creek Hosts Volleyball Clinics for Kids
The City of Coconut Creek will host indoor volleyball clinics that teach fundamental skills like passing, setting, hitting, serving, blocking, conditioning, and agility training. Nicole Samsel, a recreation programmer for Coconut Creek, has been teaching the clinics since 2018 and always looks forward to them. “I really want them to...
The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories
Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
bocamag.com
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa
Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
southfloridahospitalnews.com
Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team
Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
bocaratontribune.com
Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray
Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home for the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
RELATED PEOPLE
soulofmiami.org
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
CLAIM: Delray Beach Woman Used Crack Cocaine, Said “Mean Things” On $5M Farm
VICTIM: “While Ms. Harmon Was Hitting Him, She Was Saying Mean And Hurtful Things.” UPDATE: New Details On Double Arrest Of Liara Harmon. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Liara Harmon allegedly was using crack cocaine and drinking in the home on a $5M Wellington […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
margatetalk.com
8th Annual Coconut Creek ArtsFest Celebrates Japanese Culture
The City of Coconut Creek and its Multicultural Circle will host the 8th Annual ArtsFest, allowing local artists to showcase their work while educating the community about Japan’s culture. Leo Moleiro, the special events planner for The City of Coconut Creek, has seen the ArtsFest grow from hundreds of...
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
margatetalk.com
Teen Arrested in Coconut Creek After Fleeing Police, Tossing Gun Into Lake
A man was found with drugs in Coconut Creek Tuesday after he tossed a handgun into a lake while running from police, authorities said. According to Coconut Creek Police, Kevin Delgado, 18, of 2240 NW 41st Ave. in Coconut Creek, was acting suspiciously when a patrol officer spotted him on Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, inside the Tradewinds condominium complex, shortly after 2 a.m.
Study: Rents in Wellington, Royal Palm often cost households half their paychecks or more
ROYAL PALM BEACH — Renting in Palm Beach County's western suburbs is economically "overwhelming," a recent Florida International University study has found. And it's poised to get worse. In 2018, about 57.4% of Royal Palm Beach and 56.7% of Wellington renters were "overwhelmed" with housing costs, meaning they spent at least half and...
West of Boynton, $12 million first phase of Canyon District Park comes to life
The new Canyon District Park, west of Boynton Beach, opened on Monday. Soccer enthusiasts have begun to use its three lighted multi-purpose fields for open and league play. The...
margatetalk.com
Police Seek Clues in Murder of Beloved Margate Chef
Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the killer who gunned down a beloved Margate chef last year. Justin Liddell, 33, described by friends and family as the ultimate “protector,” was fatally shot while taking out the trash outside his workplace, Bella Roma restaurant, 4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy. in Coconut Creek, on Nov. 13, according to Coconut Creek Police.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
businessobserverfl.com
Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing
Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
cw34.com
Back to school, live music, and a dog bar beer fest: What to do this weekend
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, here are a list of things happening. A number of back to school events will take place this weekend. These events range from supply distributions to health fairs, to games and more. Below are...
Single mom forced to sleep in her car due to eviction
A new study by the National Low Income Housing Coalition revealed that minimum wage workers have to work 86 hours each week in order to be able to afford a one-bedroom rental home in Florida.
850wftl.com
Boynton Beach woman arrested after leaving dogs outside in crate with no food or water
(BOYNTON BEACH, FLA) — A Boynton Beach woman was arrested and faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police. Joanne Maxis, 42, was arrested on July 25 after police received an anonymous tip, prompting an investigation. Boynton...
Comments / 0