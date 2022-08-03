ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek College Student Wins 1K Scholarship For Helping Classmate

By Kevin Deutsch
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
‘We’re So Proud’: FSU Student From Coconut Creek Wins 1K Scholarship

A Florida State University student from Coconut Creek has been selected as a Do The Right Thing of Coconut Creek Scholarship Award winner. Rolner Benjamin, who graduated in 2022 from Coconut Creek High School, is the fourth and final recipient of the organization’s $1,000 scholarship awards in 2022. He received the award in recognition of his academic mentorship in high school.
Former Boca Raton Mayor Passes Away at 77

Susan Slade Whelchel, 77, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on August 5, 2022 after battling Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born the youngest daughter on August 13, 1944 to Flora and Tom Slade in Baxley, Georgia. Her siblings (predeceased) were Tom Slade, Joanne Sawyer, and Flo O’Brien. She soon moved to Starke, Florida where she graduated from Bradford County High School. She graduated from Jacksonville University with a degree in political science and did post graduate work at Florida Atlantic University and Nova Southeastern University. While in Jacksonville, she met her husband, John Whelchel and married in 1968. They started their family in Sanford, Florida and ultimately relocated to Boca Raton, Florida in 1978.
City of Coconut Creek Hosts Volleyball Clinics for Kids

The City of Coconut Creek will host indoor volleyball clinics that teach fundamental skills like passing, setting, hitting, serving, blocking, conditioning, and agility training. Nicole Samsel, a recreation programmer for Coconut Creek, has been teaching the clinics since 2018 and always looks forward to them. “I really want them to...
The painful legacy of a building: Parkland massacre site holds haunting, horrific memories

Just pretend it’s not there. That’s how the students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas have handled the continued existence of the worst crime scene in Broward County history on their campus. Fenced and sealed off for the past four years, the 1200 building has lingered as a sickening reminder of the day that destroyed so many families. It will remain there until at least the middle of ...
Coming soon: The Salty finally has opening date in West Palm; Chow Won Korean Steakhouse headed to Fort Lauderdale

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Below, find what’s coming soon to a city near you. The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty is scheduled to host a grand opening for its seventh location on Aug. 19 at trendy Rosemary Square. The Salty specializes in over-the-top, ...
Moore’s Positive Self-evaluation and Security Concerns at Calusa

Delray Beach City Manager Terrence Moore has evaluated himself before the city commission does. Not surprisingly, Moore likes what he sees. In a document titled “Leadership and Accomplishments,” Moore ranges over almost all city departments. For all its breadth, though, the 28-page documents can be hard to follow.
Jupiter Medical Center Welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to Concierge Medicine Team

Jupiter Medical Center Concierge Medicine provides unparalleled care, top quality medical expertise, and around-the-clock access to personal physicians. July 27, 2022 – The top destination in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast for world-class health care, Jupiter Medical Center welcomes Dr. Jessica S. Schwartz to its Concierge Medicine team. Dr. Schwartz’ expertise will offer even more of a personal touch to Concierge members.
Boca West Country Club Breaks Ground on New Habitat for Humanity Home in Delray

Boca West Country Club helped break ground last week on a new Habitat for Humanity home for the deserving Jackson family, natives of the area who had a long-time dream of being Delray Beach homeowners. Boca West served as the Home Sponsor, along with the Knight Group and in partnership with the City of Delray Beach and the Delray Beach CRA.
Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s 8/31/22

Virtual History Happy Hour: Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960’s. Spring breakers, hippies, movie stars, and legendary concerts. Fort Lauderdale and Broward County was a groovy place to be in 1960s. Join Stranahan House historian Merry Wajda, as she takes a nostalgic look at Fort Lauderdale and Broward in the 1960s on Wednesday, August 31 via Zoom. Merry will also discuss serious topics like the Civil Rights Movement, woman’s liberation, and anti-war protests in the area. You do not want to miss this far out program! Tickets are free for members and $5 for non-member. You can purchase your tickets at https://stranahanhouse.org/events/
8th Annual Coconut Creek ArtsFest Celebrates Japanese Culture

The City of Coconut Creek and its Multicultural Circle will host the 8th Annual ArtsFest, allowing local artists to showcase their work while educating the community about Japan’s culture. Leo Moleiro, the special events planner for The City of Coconut Creek, has seen the ArtsFest grow from hundreds of...
Now open: New Vicky Bakery in Fort Lauderdale, plus Foxtail Coffee arrives in Boca

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Vicky Bakery, Fort Lauderdale This Miami-based brand now has a bakery in downtown Fort Lauderdale, on Las Olas Boulevard at the base of the ...
Teen Arrested in Coconut Creek After Fleeing Police, Tossing Gun Into Lake

A man was found with drugs in Coconut Creek Tuesday after he tossed a handgun into a lake while running from police, authorities said. According to Coconut Creek Police, Kevin Delgado, 18, of 2240 NW 41st Ave. in Coconut Creek, was acting suspiciously when a patrol officer spotted him on Aug. 2 in the 2800 block of Northwest 42nd Avenue, inside the Tradewinds condominium complex, shortly after 2 a.m.
Police Seek Clues in Murder of Beloved Margate Chef

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the killer who gunned down a beloved Margate chef last year. Justin Liddell, 33, described by friends and family as the ultimate “protector,” was fatally shot while taking out the trash outside his workplace, Bella Roma restaurant, 4301 Coconut Creek Pkwy. in Coconut Creek, on Nov. 13, according to Coconut Creek Police.
Born from experience: A new twist on senior housing

Key takeaway: A Fort Lauderdale company believes it has found a way to balance the needs of senior citizens wanting to live alone with the reality of their situations. Core challenge: As seniors get older, the desire is often to age in place, to grow old in the place they know. Unfortunately, that’s not always possible as their needs change.
