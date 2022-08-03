DBS Q2 Profit Tops Estimates As Banks Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

Read on www.ibtimes.com
International Business Times
Oil Languishes On Recession Fears; Unconcerned Stocks Climb On
Oil languished near its lowest since the start of the war in Ukraine on Friday on fears of a global recession, though stocks ignored such worries, gaining ahead of U.S. jobs data that will give another clue to the health of the world's largest economy. Benchmark Brent crude futures were...
International Business Times
Corteva Reports 14% Profit Jump, Raises Full-year Forecast
Corteva Inc on Thursday reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings and raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts, benefiting from demand for crop protection products. U.S. farmers have been encouraged to maximize crop yields after prices of essential grains and oilseeds have surged since the Ukraine war. Ukraine,...
International Business Times
Sun Life Shares Climb After Earnings Beat, Sale Of U.K. Unit
Sun Life Financial shares jumped on Thursday after reporting a better-than-expected second-quarter profit and announcing the sale of its U.K. business and an asset management partnership with the buyer, Phoenix Group Holdings. Earlier on Thursday, Canada's second-largest life insurer Sun Life agreed to sell its business in the United Kingdom...
International Business Times
Facebook Parent Meta Set To Raise $10 Billion In Bond Debut -sources
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc is set to raise $10 billion in its first-ever bond offering on Thursday, as it looks to fund share buybacks and investments to revamp its business, according to two sources close to the deal. The offering, which included bonds with maturities ranging from five years to...
International Business Times
Bank Of England Raises Rates By Most Since 1995 Despite Recession's Approach
The Bank of England raised interest rates by the most in 27 years on Thursday in an attempt to smother surging inflation on track to top 13%, even as it warned a long recession is coming. Reeling from a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the BoE's...
International Business Times
Corteva Raises Forecast As Demand For Seeds, Crop Protection Products Booms
Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its full-year sales and profit forecasts as the crop protection products maker benefits from surging demand from farmers looking to cash in on higher prices since the Ukraine war. The company, which reported a 14% jump in second-quarter operating earnings, also unveiled plans to exit...
International Business Times
Facebook Parent Meta Makes First-ever Bond Offering
Facebook-parent Meta Platforms said on Thursday it would make its first-ever bond offering, at a time when the social media company is making massive investments to fund its virtual reality projects. Meta did not disclose the size of the offering but said it would use the proceeds for capital expenditures,...
International Business Times
NYSE-owner ICE Profit Beats As Volatility Drives Up Trading Volumes
Intercontinental Exchange beat Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit on Thursday, as the New York Stock Exchange's owner benefited from choppy global markets that led to a surge in trading volumes, sending its shares up over 4%. Investors actively rejigged their portfolios to hedge against potential risks amid rapidly rising...
International Business Times
Dollar Edges Higher Ahead Of U.S. Jobs Data
The U.S. dollar edged higher on Friday, attempting to recoup some losses after its sharpest daily drop in more than two weeks, as traders turned their attention to U.S. jobs data for further clues about the strength of the economy. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against a...
International Business Times
Banxso: The Trading Hub That Requires Less and Generates More
The phrase "not your grandfather's bank" sounds like something that would be easily thrown around by a boomer! This phrase most likely refers to generational wealth you've inherited as gen z kids and are thriving on. However, in South Africa, you wouldn't need one becuase they have Banxso! What is...
International Business Times
Vision Fund Slide Points To More Pain For SoftBank's Son
Sliding valuations in the listed portfolio of SoftBank Group Corp's Vision Fund unit point to more pain for CEO Masayoshi Son when the group reports April-June earnings on Monday as investors go cool on the high-growth firms he favours. Vision Fund's public portfolio first-quarter loss could top $10 billion, Redex...
International Business Times
Toronto Stocks Jumps On Bombardier Boost
Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, driven by a clutch of positive earnings reports from companies including business jet maker Bombardier and Tim Hortons-owner Restaurant Brands International. At 9:56 a.m. ET (13:56 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 32.07 points, or 0.16%, at 19,578.01. Bombardier...
International Business Times
Exclusive-Tencent Plans To Raise Stake In 'Assassin's Creed' Maker Ubisoft - Sources
Tencent Holdings Ltd plans to raise its stake in French video game group Ubisoft Entertainment SA as the Chinese gaming giant pivots to the global gaming market, four sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. China's largest social network and gaming firm, which bought a 5% stake in...
International Business Times
How Sanctions And Geopolitics Affects Russian Companies And Their Investment Programs
Geopolitical uncertainty and the difficulties arisen both with products exports and with imports of goods necessary for their production are forcing Russian companies to radically revise their investment programs. "We have experienced all sorts of crises, but nothing like this has ever happened before," Viktor Rashnikov, the board chairman and...
International Business Times
Wall Street Struggles For Direction As Slowdown Worries Weigh
Wall Street's main indexes wobbled on Thursday as gains in high-growth stocks offset losses in energy shares, with investors looking ahead to monthly jobs report for clues on the pace of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. The tech-heavy Nasdaq hovered near a three-month high that it hit in...
International Business Times
Saudi Arabia Posts Almost $21 Billion Second-quarter Surplus
Saudi Arabia has registered a budget surplus of nearly 78 billion riyals ($21 billion) in the second quarter of 2022, the finance ministry said on Thursday, an almost 50% rise from a year earlier, bolstered by high oil prices. Revenue in the second quarter reached 370.37 billion riyals and expenditure...
International Business Times
Japan's Households Increase Spending For First Time In 4 Months
Japan's households increased spending for the first time in four months in June, as demand for travel services rose in a positive sign for broader recovery prospects. Spending jumped 3.5% in June from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday, posting its first year-on-year rise since January as households opened their purse strings for overnight stays, package tours and outdoor goods.
International Business Times
AMC Offers Special Stock Dividend, Posts Bigger Loss
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc said on Thursday it would pay a special dividend in the form of preferred shares after posting a bigger-than-expected loss as costs surged nearly 60% in the second quarter. Shares of the once popular meme stock fell 10% in extended trading as the move raised concerns...
International Business Times
Oil Prices Climb As Supply Shortage Concerns Outweigh Demand Worries
Oil prices rose on Friday, bouncing off their lowest levels since February in the previous session, as supply shortage concerns were enough to cancel out fears of slackening fuel demand. Brent crude rose 55 cents, or 0.6%, to $94.67 a barrel by 0630 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude...
International Business Times
Canada Trade Surplus Widens On Record Energy Exports, But Seen Narrowing
Canada's trade surplus with the world widened to C$5.05 billion ($3.94 billion) in June as exports of energy products reached a record high but analysts said it would narrow in months to come thanks to lower crude prices. Statistics Canada said on Thursday that exports rose 2.0% in June, driven...
