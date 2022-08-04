Urban Prep Academy administrator resigns after misconduct investigation

An administrator at Urban Prep Academy has resigned after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

The charter school, widely praised for its success with young Black men, are no longer under the leadership of its nationally recognized president.

In a letter sent home to parents Friday, a Chicago Public Schools official wrote that the district's Inspector General had opened an investigation into an unnamed administrator at Urban Prep in the spring of 2021 for allegations of inappropriate conduct with a student.

The letter says in part that in June of this year, "the Inspector General substantiated misconduct allegations against the administrator. Based on interviews and documentation, the IG's office concluded that the administrator engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old UPA student and engaged in other misconduct involving the victim. Our CPS leadership immediately demanded that UPA dismiss the administrator following that final determination."

Media outlet WBEZ previously reported that the unnamed administrator was Urban Prep Academy founder, CEO and president Tim King.

The letter to parents said the administrator had appealed his dismissal, which CPS then denied, leading to his resignation from the charter school last week.

In a statement to ABC7, King wrote, "I will do everything possible to fight these false accusations, which were dismissed by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services. I have spent 30 years as an educator focused on helping young Black men go to college. One way or another, that work will continue."

Once named "Hero of the Year" by People magazine, King was widely credited for helping the entire all Black male student body get accepted to colleges. Now he's vowing to clear his name, weeks before a new school year begins.