2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers

On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.

3 DAYS AGO