2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers

Major discount supermarket chain set to open another location in North Carolina this monthKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Give Goat Yoga a try at Avery Family FarmThe Planking TravelerDurham, NC
3 great pizza places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasKill Devil Hills, NC
Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identifiedCheryl E PrestonRaleigh, NC
sunny943.com
Moore County Couple ‘Screaming’ Happy About Powerball Lottery Win
A Moore County couple is “screaming” happy, after winning $150,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball drawing. Edward Gosselin Jr., and his wife Joan Gosselin, of West End in Moore County, got the lucky notice after winning in the July 18 Powerball drawing. Edward said he was checking his morning emails and got the alert about winning and shared the good news with his wife.
North Carolina man hits $272K lottery jackpot…after thinking someone else won
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — On Friday afternoon, just as Pernell Shoulars Jr. of Fayetteville bought a ticket for the $272,000 Fast Play jackpot, he saw it was won and assumed he was out of luck, according to an North Carolina Education Lottery news release. “I thought someone else hit it right before me,” Shoulars said. […]
chathamjournal.com
2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open
Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
cbs17
Nearly 300 guns collected in Durham County buyback program; 3 times that of April effort
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — People in Durham County on Saturday traded in guns for cash. The Durham County Sheriff’s Office hosted its second gun buyback program of the year at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church and Durham County Stadium. Saturday’s effort collected more than three times the firearms compared...
North Carolina woman narrowly escapes stalled truck right before it got hit by Amtrak train
The incident was reported around 3:40 p.m. near the rail crossing at Ellis Road and Angier Avenue.
wschronicle.com
Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title
On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Sloths, kangaroos, alligators and more are coming the N.C. Pet Expo this weekend
RALEIGH, N.C. — Animal lovers rejoice! Kangaroos, parrots, sloths and alligators are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend. Exotic animals are coming to the North Carolina State Fairgrounds this weekend for the state's first Pet Expo. The event will be held August 6-7 at the fairgrounds.
cbs17
Billboard in Wake County offers up to $10k for teachers to work in Virginia
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Virginia may be trying to take some teachers out of North Carolina, and they’re offering some big incentives. A billboard on I-440 in Raleigh offers up to $10,000 for any teachers who go to work in Richmond Public Schools in Virginia. “The billboard is...
Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
Family, friends remember Sgt. Matthew Fishman in NC procession Friday
The procession started in Greenville and ended in Wayne County as hundreds of people parked their cars along the roadways to show their respect. Sgt. Fishman passed away Tuesday -- after being shot Monday morning -- trying to serve involuntary commitment paperwork to a home in Dudley.
Raleigh News & Observer
Know your rights: 5 things to watch for when it comes to neighbor vs. neighbor disputes
In neighbor vs. neighbor disputes involving homeowners associations, N.C. law gives the HOAs most of the power. To be sure, HOAs are legally armed to enforce the letter of their neighborhood laws — from what kind of mailbox you can have to the type of fencing you can wrap around your yard.
UNC Basketball: Tar Heel Fan Drops Song Honoring Leaky Black’s Return
This UNC basketball fan is extremely excited about Leaky Black’s decision to spend another year in Chapel Hill. Leaky Black used to be one of the more criticized players the UNC basketball program has had in recent memory. However, after being an integral part of the Tar Heels remarkable turnaround last season Carolina fans have come to appreciate Leaky as they should have all along.
1 dead in Sunday morning Shooting in Raleigh
Raleigh police say they found the man with a gunshot wound to the head around 2:00 a.m. Sunday.
