ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

2 North Carolina Cities Among Top 10 in the Country for Gamers

By G-Moniy
sunny943.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on sunny943.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

McDonald’s looking to hire over 14,000 people in North Carolina, Virginia

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A McDonald’s hiring day event is happening on August 9. Local franchises of McDonald’s are seeking to hire over 14,000 employees to join restaurants throughout North Carolina and Virginia this fall. These locations include Greenville, Greensboro/Winston-Salem, Raleigh/Durham, and Wilmington in North Carolina and Roanoke, Va. With this need to hire people, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Foodie news: Downtown Raleigh's Parkside opening 2nd location at Wendell Falls

Raleigh, N.C. — The Triangle Business Journal shared the great news that downtown Raleigh’s Parkside Restaurant is opening a second location in eastern Wake County at the Wendell Falls development. The new restaurant will have the same name as the original with a similar menu featuring classic American dishes. Look for them to open this winter. Congrats to owners Jenessa Mitchell and Todd Henderson, as well as executive chef Matthew Scofield.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Fayetteville, NC
City
Raleigh, NC
City
Cleveland, NC
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Milwaukee, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in head in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
RALEIGH, NC
sunny943.com

Moore County Couple ‘Screaming’ Happy About Powerball Lottery Win

A Moore County couple is “screaming” happy, after winning $150,000 in a North Carolina Education Lottery Powerball drawing. Edward Gosselin Jr., and his wife Joan Gosselin, of West End in Moore County, got the lucky notice after winning in the July 18 Powerball drawing. Edward said he was checking his morning emails and got the alert about winning and shared the good news with his wife.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Xbox 360 Xbox 1
chathamjournal.com

2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open

Raleigh, NC – Blue ribbon seekers get ready because the 2022 N.C. State Fair competitions are now open. If you think your artwork, honey, livestock, cooking, canned food, flowers or decorating skills are prize-winning, then don’t miss this year’s deadlines to enter. New competitions this year include ink pen decorated seashells and artwork inspired floral arrangements.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
wschronicle.com

Busta’s Ladies of the Week: North Carolina pageant queen first Native American to hold title

On March 21, 2022, Aja Ivey celebrated being clean and sober from drugs and alcohol for five years. Now she’s on an amazing journey and there ain’t no stopping her now. This past January, Aja became Mrs. Fayetteville Plus America. On March 11, I was one of the judges at the Hawthorne Inn Conference Center in Winston-Salem, that witnessed Aja receiving her crown as the inaugural Mrs. N.C. Plus America. On July 2 the inaugural moments continued at the Omni Hotel in Houston, Texas. It was the first time in the history of the Miss Plus America pageant system that three N.C. Mrs. division delegates earned a spot as one of the top five in the finalist competition.
WNCT

Aug. 4: Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — Stacker compiled its latest list of the counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in North Carolina using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the highest infection rate per 100,000 residents within the week leading up to August 2, 2022. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heel Fan Drops Song Honoring Leaky Black’s Return

This UNC basketball fan is extremely excited about Leaky Black’s decision to spend another year in Chapel Hill. Leaky Black used to be one of the more criticized players the UNC basketball program has had in recent memory. However, after being an integral part of the Tar Heels remarkable turnaround last season Carolina fans have come to appreciate Leaky as they should have all along.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy