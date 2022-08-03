Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status for a second time

Read on www.khou.com
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
Governor Abbott Announces $1.25 million for Uvalde School DistrictTom HandyUvalde, TX
Eight years before Uvalde, Arredondo was demoted from previous law enforcement position: Report
SAN ANTONIO — Eight years before Uvalde school Police Chief Pete Arredondo led the controversial law enforcement response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, he was demoted from a high-ranking position at the Webb County Sheriff's Office, according to reporting by a local news outlet Thursday. Arredondo...
brady-today.com
New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties
AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
Uvalde DA reviewed video to see if officers shot students
Uvalde DA Christina Mitchell Busbee asks for more time to do her job.
Uvalde DA fights release of DPS evidence during Thursday court hearing
HOUSTON — On Thursday, the Uvalde District Attorney spoke publicly for the first time since the Texas Rangers launched an investigation into the Robb Elementary School shooting. During a court hearing in Austin, DA Christina Mitchell Busbee said it could take years to release evidence because of an ongoing...
easttexasradio.com
Multiple News Outlets Suing DPS
A coalition of media from local, state and national organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety for records on the Uvalde mass shooting. Among records requested are emails, body camera and other video footage, emergency communications and call logs, interview notes and more. DPS has told the media that it is not releasing the records because of its ongoing investigation into the shooting. The lawsuit argues that there is no such investigation, as the guilt of the lone gunman has been established.
'Unless you're going to indict a bunch of cops, get on with it': DPS lawsuit hearing yields frustrations
SAN ANTONIO — A heated hearing Thursday about the Uvalde school shooting. State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is suing the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), saying the agency ignored his request for their records. DPS says the Uvalde County District Attorney, Christina Mitchell Busbee, ordered them...
Outraged Uvalde residents stand up to NRA, get local gun giveaway canceled
Protesters in support of gun control hold signs accross the National Rifle Association Annual Meeting at the George R. Brown Convention Center, on May 27, 2022, in Houston, Texas. (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) A fundraising event planned by charity for National Rifle Association (NRA) in Hondo Texas, some...
Beto O'Rourke ad features teacher recalling terrifying lockdown after Uvalde
'There is going to be another Uvalde,' the Texas teacher said.
KVUE
Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why
AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
kjrh.com
10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days
After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
KSAT 12
‘We want people to remember and not forget’: Uvalde football senior to wear No. 21 to honor Robb Elementary victims
UVALDE, Texas – Weeks after the tragedy in Uvalde, head football coach Wade Miller and the football team searched for ways to honor the victims at Robb Elementary. But the first step was simply coming together as a group and being able to spend time with one another in the wake of the shooting.
