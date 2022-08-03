ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school board delays decision on Arredondo's job status for a second time

KHOU
 3 days ago
brady-today.com

New Chronic Wasting Disease Surveillance, Containment Zones Proposed in Five Counties

AUSTIN - Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission will consider proposed Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) surveillance and containment zones during its upcoming meeting, Aug. 24-25. If passed, these zones would enhance efforts to monitor and contain CWD in portions of Bandera, Duval, Jim Wells, Kimble, Live Oak, McMullen, Medina and Uvalde counties ahead of the upcoming hunting season.
KIMBLE COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Multiple News Outlets Suing DPS

A coalition of media from local, state and national organizations has filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety for records on the Uvalde mass shooting. Among records requested are emails, body camera and other video footage, emergency communications and call logs, interview notes and more. DPS has told the media that it is not releasing the records because of its ongoing investigation into the shooting. The lawsuit argues that there is no such investigation, as the guilt of the lone gunman has been established.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Sheriff's office was not alerted to Uvalde shooter's firearms purchase. Here's why

AUSTIN, Texas — In the Texas House investigative committee report on the Robb Elementary School shooting, the committee notes the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was alerted to the shooter's purchase of two assault rifles and points out the sheriff's office was not alerted because local law enforcement is only made aware of certain purchases of handguns.
UVALDE, TX
kjrh.com

10-Year-Old Uvalde School Shooting Survivor Leaves Hospital After 66 Days

After 66 days of recovery at University Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, 10-year-old Mayah Zamora got her official discharge from doctors on July 29. The young survivor of the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, passed out roses to the hospital staff members who lined the hallways to celebrate her progress and strength. She still wore a brace on one wrist, a small reminder of the recovery that remains. But, the soon-to-be fifth grader appeared to smile behind her mask as the hospital staff clapped and chanted her name.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

