Los Angeles, CA

Search Continues for Man Who Killed 1, Injuring 3 in Panorama City Shooting

By City News Service
 4 days ago
PANORAMA CITY (CNS) - Police Thursday continued their search for a man they say is responsible for killing a 37-year-old man and injuring three other men in a shooting in Panorama City.

The shooting occurred just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Parthenia Street and Tobias Avenue, near the Sepulveda Recreation Center, Officer Tony Im of the Los Angeles Police Department told City News Service.

During the course of their investigation detectives determined three vehicles were involved in a traffic collision and while the victims were exchanging information a man walked over to the group and began shooting at them, according to LAPD.

The suspect then ran away in an unknown direction.

Jonathan Santillano of Sylmar was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was taken to a hospital in stable condition, another was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition and one was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Police said there was no suspect description.

Anyone with additional information about this case was asked to call Det. Steve Castro of the LAPD's Valley Bureau Homicide at 818-324-1975. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

